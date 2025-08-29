Family Court Violence
Why What Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan are Plotting is Murder, Part 6
Patricia Lee will be Forcibly Driven from Her Rightful Home on September 3, 2025—By a Family Court-Protected Perpetrator
14 hrs ago
Dr. Bandy Lee
8
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—MAJOR NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON FAMILY COURTS TO BE HELD IN WASHINGTON, DC, FOLLOWED BY PLANNED CONGRESSIONAL HEARING
Critical Evidence of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca’s Misonduct at AlanTChan.com
Aug 28
Dr. Bandy Lee
15
3
Why What Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan are Plotting is Murder, Part 5
Patricia Lee will be Forcibly Driven Out of Her Rightful Home on September 3, 2025—By a Dangerously Unfit Judge
Aug 27
Dr. Bandy Lee
5
1
Why What Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan are Plotting is Murder, Part 4
Patricia Lee will be Forcibly Driven Out of Her Rightful Home on September 3, 2025—Through Illegal ‘Authority’
Aug 24
Dr. Bandy Lee
15
Why What Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan are Plotting is Murder, Part 3
Patricia Lee will be Forcibly Driven Out of Her Rightful Home on September 3, 2025—Through Illegal Proceedings
Aug 23
Dr. Bandy Lee
4
4
Why What Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan are Plotting is Murder, Part 2
Patricia Lee will be Forcibly Driven Out of Her Rightful Home on September 3, 2025—By an Illegal Order
Aug 22
Dr. Bandy Lee
5
2
Why What Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan are Plotting is Murder
Patricia Lee will be Forcibly Driven Out of Her Rightful Home on September 3, 2025—And Her Physicians Say She Could Die
Aug 21
Dr. Bandy Lee
11
5
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—MOUNTING NATIONAL OUTRAGE OVER JUDICIAL MISCONDUCT BY JUDGE JANE GALLINA-MECCA
Critical Evidence Barred from the Judge’s Courtroom at AlanTChan.com
Aug 18
Dr. Bandy Lee
29
5
A Case Even Worse than That of Evelyn Nissirios — and It Traces Back to Family Court
Protective Order Abuses beyond the Pale
Aug 15
Dr. Bandy Lee
8
A WORD OF THANKS: YOUR PRAYERS HAVE HELPED
WE WILL KEEP TRYING TO SAVE PATRICIA LEE AND HER CHILDREN!
Aug 15
Dr. Bandy Lee
15
7
WE NEED YOUR HELP AGAIN: PRAY FOR US
HELP SAVE PATRICIA LEE AND HER CHILDREN!
Aug 15
Dr. Bandy Lee
29
9
WE NEED YOUR HELP: PLEASE MAKE THESE ADDITIONAL CALLS
HELP SAVE PATRICIA LEE AND HER CHILDREN!
Aug 13
Dr. Bandy Lee
4
4
