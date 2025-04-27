Family Court Violence

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Nonya's avatar
Nonya
Apr 27, 2025

Great article - as usual.

Whenever I read these tragic court cases of fellow moms I always pay attention to the names. In this case too, like so many others I have been following, all of the court criminals mentioned by name are once again, FEMALES:

- ‘Judge’ Jane Gallina-Mecca (the 'Red Queen' herself)

- Guardian ad litem for the children, Evelyn Nissirios, who lied and perjured 600 times

- Guardian ad litem for the mother, Linda Schofel who labeled the mother “mentally ill”;

- Court-mandated children’s “therapist” Barbara Maurer who locked the children in her office and traumatized them

- “Associate counselor” Tara Devine

- Pediatrician Karen Wu, who falsified medical records, tampered with evidence, retaliated against witnesses, and failed to report child abuse

COINCIDENCE?

When are we going to confront the uncomfortable and profoundly disturbing fact that many of the players enabling atrocities against protective mothers are WOMEN themselves — women who, despite being mothers or having the capacity to understand maternal bonds, choose power, profit, and politics over protection and justice.

In fact, the reason ABUSE exists and perpetuates is because there are women in this world and in positions of Power who BETRAY other women, in and out of family court. And they are Evil to the core. They do NOT identify with Motherhood even if they have children of their own. It's all Theatrics for them. And they certainly do NOT empathize with other mothers. Male abusers have through centuries relied on these corrupt, evil and disloyal women to serve as their water bearers. These women range from cowards who keep silent to protect their own interests (ENABLERS) to full fledged accomplices (ABUSERS themselves). These Evil Women help Evil Men because Evil Men and Evil Women have the same end goal to which they both strive and help each other relentlessly.

This also raises a deeper and more unsettling question: who paved the way for these women to ascend to power? Were they sponsored and handpicked by men belonging to the Old Boy Network who, as a payback for their favors, expect allegiance and loyalty to the very structures that empower men and oppress and abuse women and children? Or did we (women) ourselves empower these treacherous and traitorous women in good faith — only to be deceived and betrayed and stabbed in the back by those we thought would care about us and our children the most?

We have feigned ignorance and looked the other way for as long as we could. But now that we know — without a shadow of a doubt — that the enemy is within our own ranks, the question we should ask ourselves is this: What are we going to do about it?

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Tracey Files's avatar
Tracey Files
Apr 28, 2025

This sounds all too familiar to a case I work with.

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