My sister’s Family Court case is everyone’s Family Court case (whenever there is family violence, that is, which is the majority of cases). Many have now told me that my articles have been important to their recognizing that they are not alone in the previously unthinkable, unprecedented atrocities they are exposed to upon entering Family Court. They have expressed that it has been helpful to know what to expect, for otherwise they would not have imagined that they would be transitioning from a relatively placid, middle-class lifestyle to a hitherto unknown world of medieval barbarity and misery, simply for stepping foot in “Family Court.” I can also dispel any regrets: many wonder if their catastrophic outcome could have been avoided if they had hired a better lawyer, accessed more resources, had better evidence, etc. Based on my experience of numerous cases across the country, I can attest that nothing matters — for the outcome is fixed from the very beginning.

The criminal underworld of Family Court is not only well-established, it is predictable and determined by the structures that have allowed their hidden operation to mushroom in the first place. First, the overarching structures are secrecy and impunity. Setting up a system under the most benign-sounding name, “Family Court,” but filling positions of unlimited power over families with the most unqualified, incompetent “judges”, is a magnet for attracting psychopaths and for developing their criminal playground.

Second, the internal structure of “judge”, “court appointee” (such as guardian ad litem), and violent offender collaborating with one another allows them to do what titillates them most: to rupture the most humanly basic, parent-child bonds. Because psychopathy — defined by a lack of compassion or conscience, manipulativeness, and a perfect “mask of sanity” — is a disorder that begins early in life, and those afflicted are acutely aware of what they are missing: they target human life, human affection, and especially early parent-child bonds.

This is why Family Court “judges” start by separating the good parent from the well-bonded child and enjoy acting as if this greatest tragedy to befall a parent’s/child’s life is no big deal. This is why “guardians ad litem” like Evelyn Nissirios tell the children she is torturing: “Your [loving parent] has abandoned you, no longer loves you, and wishes to have nothing to do with you.” And this is why psychopathic, abusive “parents” become addicted to Family Courts, for they offer: (a) control and domination; (b) excitement from the Court-generated chaos; (c) wealth, money, and the status of being labeled the “good” parent; (d) validation and “ego boosting” (outside of Family Court, they would be criminally prosecuted!); and (e) absolute submission (“Court orders” are designed to subjugate those who refuse to become pawns, or instruments of the abuser’s self-serving goals).

Here are the players in my sister’s case, who are actually typical of Family Court:

‘Judge’ Jane Gallina-Mecca

This Family Court “judge” never acted as a judge but only as the violent father’s, Alan T. Chan’s, hired hitwoman. The first thing she did was hold an illegal, ex-parte meeting with him, in order to issue an illegal “court order” permitting a police raid, within hours of receiving a physician’s notice of the mother’s life-threatening medical emergency. Many legal and medical experts call this “attempted murder” (indeed, the mother was transported directly from the courthouse to the emergency room just two days earlier and was told she almost died). Nevertheless, she used the “opportunity” to steal the mother’s children on her authorized, legitimate weekend to be with them. That was four years ago, and during this time she never held any semblance of a plenary hearing, relied purely on perjury, and stonewalled every qualified fact or expert witness—by the end, this included eleven world-renowned psychiatric expert witnesses.

Instead, to cover up her criminal scheme, she appointed an endless stream of court actors and outside colluders to parrot her false narrative. This included a guardian ad litem for the children, Evelyn Nissirios, her main “foot soldier” who lied and perjured 600 times in this case alone; a guardian ad litem for the mother, Linda Schofel, whom she gratuitously appointed for no other reason than the psychopathic father’s fantasy to label the mother “mentally ill”; Court-mandated children’s “therapist” Barbara Maurer, who locked the children in her office and traumatized them, which caused her licensing board to remove her from the case; unlicensed, unqualified, and unsupervised “associate counselor” Tara Devine, whose report became the only “expert” report Gallina-Mecca accepted while “disqualifying” eleven world-renowned forensic experts; and designated pediatrician Karen Wu, who was criminally indicted for falsifying medical records, tampering with evidence, retaliating against witnesses, and failing to report child abuse — but who became the third person whose criminal charges Gallina-Mecca removed!! And, in addition to Child Protective Services and the Child Abuse Hotline, her long tentacles have interfered with courts at all levels, judges, the school, municipal police, and state police!

Because no actual evidence, qualified witness, or the Law will be on her side, Gallina-Mecca hides her child theft operation by relentlessly controlling the narrative. She has aggressively ordered the takedown of articles — despite the Washington Post shaming her for doing so a decade earlier — and when the legal departments responded with a rebuke of her constitutional violation, she returned to her drawing board, redrafted her order, and tried again! (fortunately, the news agencies kept their integrity and did not remove the articles, but another reporter who defied her died). She falsely arrested medical professionals trying to meet their legally-mandated duty to report child abuse, engaged in the murders of multiple witnesses over the years, and has a petition for impeachment in progress, for which testimonies are pouring in — each more horrific than the next.

Her only defense is a “court seal” — itself illegally issued and applied to cover up felony crimes. The fact is, she sold the children to their “soul murderer,” whom six world-renowned specialists of dangerous personality disorders diagnosed as a psychopath and warned against his having access to the children at all! Since corruption can only work for her so far, and her house of cards is about to crumble, Gallina-Mecca is blatantly planning another police raid, having learned of the mother’s fragile health and undoubtedly hoping to finish her off.

‘Guardian ad litem’ Evelyn Nissirios

A “children’s guardian ad litem” in the Family Court context usually has just one task: to work for “the best interests” of the child predator. This suits Nissirios well since, as many litigants have described about her, she seems to experience a “sadistic thrill” from torturing children. Alan T. Chan had zero parenting time while on a restraining order for almost crushing the skull of his seven-year-old son and almost having killed his daughter as an infant. Nissirios quickly “fixed” that situation and arranged for him to have full custody.

Here is how it happened: on his first full weekend with the children, Alan T. Chan tried to abscond with them, having stolen their passports, secretly crossing state lines, and taking them hours away from home. This directly violated court directives, but Nissirios covered for him. He was caught only because the terrified children called their maternal grandfather, who curtailed his trip to see a dying friend in Canada and rushed back, only never to see his grandchildren again.

Then, when the mother picked up her children slightly early from school on the weekend Nissirios specifically assigned her to have them — partly because they were distressed and suicidal after the prior, terrifying weekend with their unstable father — she descended on the mother like a hawk! In the adept manner by which criminals “frame” victims of their own crimes, she immediately coordinated with Alan T. Chan to schedule an emergency, secret hearing without notice to either the mother or her attorney as required by law, and sent in a SWAT team of five police officers, who forcibly tore the crying and clinging children from their mother. The charge? Trying to “abscond” with the children!

The police instantly dropped the charges against the mother when Nissirios’ and Alan T. Chan’s lies to the police were exposed, but having seized the children, Team Chan/Nissirios/Gallina-Mecca had no intention of letting go. Stealing children through deception and trickery is how they subsequently sell them.

For four years, the children have not seen or heard from their mother, any of their former caregivers, or any non-compromised medical professional — even as incidental reports poured in of their ceasing to grow physically, missing half of school, orthopedic injuries, emergency room visits, dental surgery from neglect, and abandonment of their care to their 87-year-old paternal grandfather with a chronic hepatitis B infection — since their partying, substance-abusing, philandering, and pornography-addicted “father” had no actual time for his children!

Police raids turn out to be Nissirios’ modus operandi, across dozens of cases. This is how she “knocks out” the good parent to disorientation, so that she cannot fight back, or even decipher what has taken place: most of her innocent victims have never encountered anyone so violent or vicious in their lifetimes. Nissirios’ latest in this case, as soon as the “divorce trial” completed (without the mother, of course), was to file for a protective order against the mother for “cyber harassment” and “stalking” — another criminal “framing” by “DARVO” (a perpetrator’s playbook of “Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender”). Even though the mother’s last contact with her was a year earlier, by email about the divorce, Gallina-Mecca’s subordinate judge absurdly granted the “protective order” against a victim of violence! At the same time, he refused to grant one against Nissirios, even though she was a co-conspirator in multiple attempts to murder the mother!

Alan T. Chan

The fact that he is a perfect match for this kind of “court” reveals Alan T. Chan’s serious psychiatric problems, without even going into his psychopathy diagnosis. After all, he decided to file for divorce because his wife “stopped praising” him enough. No doubt recognizing him right away, Family Court enticed him with full custody, financial rewards, and punishment for a family that dared to have a mind of its own (for example, when he reversed his decision to leave the house by himself and suddenly imposed himself on the children — usually, full custody is the “excuse” used to extort child support and the rest of marital assets — they responded by screaming and crying every day). And now, with the Family Court propping him up, he could show them he is somebody!

Instead of containing his sickness and managing his behavior — indeed, while he was on a temporary restraining order after smashing his son’s head against a window, both children were calm, cheerful, and back to their normal selves — Gallina-Mecca and Nissirios enabled and amplified his violence multifold. His compulsions would find it impossible to resist their offers, and his detachment from reality would keep him from noticing how the Court was draining all his and his wife’s assets. He was busy rejoicing, for the first time, being labeled “the good parent” and being given the license to unleash vengeance against his family for “not respecting” him enough, with all the force of the law behind him!

This is how Alan T. Chan came close to murdering his now ex-wife ten times, hospitalizing her eight times and once in the intensive care unit, and in five years she went from superior health to being totally debilitated, requiring round-the-clock care. When Family Courts promise predators that they will get “everything”, they do not specify that it is “everything that is left,” once they have done their plunder — or that the damages may exceed their gain. Alarmed at his own expenses and the fact that he was not immediately awarded the entire house — and oblivious to the fact that he now owes me more than the equity of the residence — he came by and smashed a stone step to the house, in characteristic fashion with which he smashes objects to warn his ex-wife that she will be “next”….

*Alan T. Chan’s latest act earned him a temporary restraining order, but Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, of course, is posturing to remove it, as she did the last one — which resulted in the above ten near-murders and his ex-wife’s debility. Gallina-Mecca herself has a track record of at least six completed murders. There is now tremendous momentum to impeach her! Please sign if you have not done so, and help us to expose the horrific violence of the Family Courts!