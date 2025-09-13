YOUR SUPPORT AND SOLIDARITY HAVE BEEN AMAZING!! THANK YOU!
The Energy and Commitment of Our Assembly will Propel Us to the Next Stage
*Thank you for joining me and Bruce Fein, Esq., on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Bergen County Courthouse, where I was on trial for my First Amendment rights.
The gross human rights violations against children and loving parents in the Family Courts are able to happen because victims are isolated from one another, and witnesses and whistleblowers are silenced and crushed. On September 12, 2025, thanks to your presence, we were able to pierce their stronghold a little further in a rare, public hearing.
“I thought I was alone in suffering this”; “I never knew there were so many people!” exclaimed those who came from far and wide, having flown and driven from as far as North Carolina and Virginia to a tiny provincial court in New Jersey. “I so admire your courage”; “I am still standing because of you”; “You are my inspiration!” were some of the heartwarming messages with which they came.
The courtroom was filled, and even the guards appeared prepared to receive Bruce Fein, Esq., as they gave him a front-row seat. Filmmakers interviewing him outside the building before the trial were moved to tears by his passion for justice, and the attendees gathered around him during break to hear his interpretation, as if listening to the Sermon on the Mount.
Fein’s presence was indeed extraordinary: a modest, ascetic man but a dynamite of a legal mind, called upon by governments around the world, juxtaposed against a lying, posturing, bloated yes-man “judge” illiterate of the law, simply carrying out the corrupt commands of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca (chief judge of Bergen County Family Court).
“Guardian ad Litem” Evelyn Nissirios, the plaintiff, is “Judge” Gallina-Mecca’s underling partner in most crimes, the most brutal gangster posing as an “officer of the court” one ever saw: my accusations of her being a child predator and a trafficker of children to their rape, battery, attempted murder, pedophilic sex rings, and Satanic cults are based on extensive interviews of victims, material evidence, and fact. Unheard of peacetime atrocities are par for the course in Family Court, and Nissirios is at their center in this provincial New Jersey county. She did not like that I called her the “Adolf Eichmann” of the Family Courts, but her testimony revealed that she did not even know who is Franz Kafka.
Nissirios is a graduate of a law school that lost its accreditation a few years ago and was once considered, “the place for people who can’t get in anywhere else—a school of last resort.” She filed for a protective order with a crony judge of the same Family Court, because the proper recourse, a defamation lawsuit, would warrant a process of discovery, and truth is a constitutional defense under the First Amendment. She would have no case—and the revelations of her crimes could get her not only disbarred but imprisoned.
I stumbled a bit at the outset because of my first time being pro se at a trial—or anything other than an expert witness at any trial—but Fein’s presence was indispensable. He redirected me to ignore everything the judge said and to return to the central question: “Your Honor, having sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution to be sitting where you are today, it is your obligation to explain on the merits how my constitutional rights are not being violated.”
Judge Michael Antoniewicz kept saying that this was what he was trying to decide through the trial, but I insisted: “I ask that you stipulate now, how your order falls within the narrow exceptions to infringing on constitutionally-protected speech, as defined by the Supreme Court decision, Nebraska Press Association v. Stuart (1976)—or, if not, to dismiss this case.”
“Articles one has to look up the Internet to find are not harassment,” I clarified.
Nissirios cried out: “It is not just me! Anyone googling my name will come across all these articles.”
I asked: “What is worse, the discomfort of having to read the truth about your actions, or having to suffer the consequences of your actions as your victims?”
Nissirios further tried to turn my assembling attendees at this as well as another hearing, on criminal charges I brought against her in another court, as forms of stalking. Yet, just as she never sued me for defamation, she never sued me for malicious prosecution, since any process outside of her crony court would entail actual legal procedure and discovery.
Judge Antoniewicz, visibly uncomfortable at my repeated demand for proof of constitutionality of his protective order, adjourned an hour earlier than initially stated.
Here are some of the responses from the audience:
Dr. Lee, you were incredible today! You made all three of them look corrupt and ridiculous!
I don’t know if the judge is immoral or amoral, or just oblivious to the whole concept of morality, but you gave him a black eye—you gave all of them a black eye!
The GAL is a vile sociopath…. You inspired everyone there today and across the country!
Our presence was powerful and made a difference. By showing up, we reminded them that we are … growing louder, stronger, and more determined to demand change!
The filmmakers, staying to the very end, took videos of the group speaking in unison: “Truth! Justice! Human rights!”
Interestingly, during the break and upon adjournment, we were not asked to clear the path—or I asked to stay in the courtroom for a half-hour after Nissirios left—making it clear that Nissirios was allowed to leave through the judge’s chamber. What privilege, and what opportunity for a private conference and additional scheming, that I cannot imagine being offered to a battered woman from a trailer park, asking for a protective order that would save her life….
Fein, whose valuable time I did not previously wish to occupy in a kangaroo court, now wishes to represent me at the next session. He will also be filing additional papers with the federal court.
Next, our collective action will be to try to open this issue nationally, and I hope you will join me in Washington next month!
Below are some excerpts from my opening argument at the trial:
Your Honor, this case presents a grave constitutional question: whether the Family Court may silence a citizen—an internationally-recognized expert on violence who has dedicated her life to protecting children and society—through unconstitutional gag orders and contempt sanctions to chill her speech. The core issue is this: I have been trying to expose that Bergen County Family Court is systematically engaged in trafficking children to their torture, rape, battery, and attempted murder for profit—and Plaintiff Evelyn Nissirios is at the center, because of her brutality and violence—so much so that she nearly murdered my sister several times. The orders at issue therefore constitute unlawful prior restraints in direct violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments with respect to a matter of critical public interest.
I am not speaking in hyperbole. The United Nations Human Rights Council meticulously documented Family Court abuses through a Report of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences, published on April 13, 2023. It highlighted that, “The tendency to dismiss the history of domestic violence and abuse in custody cases extends to cases where mothers and/or children themselves have brought forward credible allegations of physical or sexual abuse.”
Transparency plays a pivotal role in deterring judicial abuses. It discourages perjury, the misconduct of participants, and decisions based on secret or open bias or partiality, as per Richmond Newspapers v. Virginia (1980). Jeremy Bentham in the Rationale of Judicial Evidence (1827), similarly noted, “Without publicity, all other checks are insufficient.”
Your Honor cannot avoid the constitutional issues. Article VI of the U.S. Constitution establishes the Supremacy Clause, asserting that the Constitution, federal laws, and treaties are the supreme law of the land, superseding conflicting state laws. Article VI also requires all federal and state officials to take an oath to support the Constitution, as a qualification for any public office….
None of my postings accusing Plaintiff Nissirios of horrific acts prompted her to sue me for defamation, where truth is a constitutional defense under the First Amendment. Nissirios did not sue, because she is fully aware that … her countless lies and acts of harm would be subject to legal scrutiny—and could get her disbarred or imprisoned.
My postings were directed at the public. To the extent Plaintiff Nissirios knew about them, it was because she voluntarily chose to look them up on the Internet. Unable to sue for defamation, Nissirios obtained a temporary protective order, or TPO, from Judge Michael Antoniewicz, with whom she has worked extensively in the past….
When I requested an audio recording of the April 4, 2025, proceeding, [an incriminating] segment was missing…. Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, who violated my First Amendment rights in the past and whom I suspected to be behind this unprecedented TPO from the start, issued a protective order on [this apparently tampered] recording without notice or constitutionally required findings on the record.
On August 8, 2025, the Court denied my emergency motion to subpoena raw digital files and system data necessary to verify the record, despite concrete evidence of irregularities…. As a pro se litigant, I have been denied procedural leniency, while Plaintiff’s misconduct, documented perjury, and life-threatening assaults against my sister have been excused. This mirrors the bias with which Judge Antoniewicz granted Plaintiff a TPO for inconvenient speech, while denying my sister a protective order against Plaintiff, when Plaintiff may be established to have engaged in attempted murder more than once.
Plaintiff Nissirios’ cross-motions for sanctions have been used as weapons of intimidation and unjust enrichment, echoing a pattern of intimidation and extortion—her latest demand being of the amount of $7698.75, [which] brings the total to nearly $40,000 in sanctions she extracted from me and my sister alone.
The misuse of protective orders in this case reflects a broader pattern of corruption and abuse within Family Court that has left my sister impoverished and debilitated, while causing irreparable harm to children and families more widely….
Sanctioning me under an unconstitutional order contravenes established law: “A void order is no order at all and cannot be enforced.” See Ex parte Siebold (1879). Furthermore, Plaintiff’s pursuit of sanctions mirrors a pattern of threats and intimidation designed to punish whistleblowers and extract money under color of law. [S]uppression of free speech automatically establishes irreparable harm under Elrod v. Burns (1976) and its progeny. Every day Judge Antoniewicz’s December 5, 2024, TPO remains in effect is a further violation of my free speech rights.
As a forensic psychiatrist and violence expert who has dedicated my life to public service, silencing me not only injures me but harms the public’s right to know about misconduct—and harm against innocent children and loving parents—in their courts.
Dr. Lee, I want to applaud your extraordinary courage in standing up for yourself and for all of us who have witnessed and endured the corruption of New Jersey Family Court. What you described is not an isolated case I have seen firsthand, both personally within my family and through watching others, the egregious crimes coming out of these courts: due process violations, human rights abuses, children torn from their families, and unconstitutional gag orders silencing victims.
Your voice is giving people hope and breaking through the isolation these courts impose on parents, children, and advocates. Please know that we stand with you.
Could you share more about your upcoming plans for Washington? I will be there with bells on.
With gratitude and solidarity,
Renee kitani