*Thank you for joining me and Bruce Fein, Esq., on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Bergen County Courthouse, where I was on trial for my First Amendment rights.

The gross human rights violations against children and loving parents in the Family Courts are able to happen because victims are isolated from one another, and witnesses and whistleblowers are silenced and crushed. On September 12, 2025, thanks to your presence, we were able to pierce their stronghold a little further in a rare, public hearing.

“I thought I was alone in suffering this”; “I never knew there were so many people!” exclaimed those who came from far and wide, having flown and driven from as far as North Carolina and Virginia to a tiny provincial court in New Jersey. “I so admire your courage”; “I am still standing because of you”; “You are my inspiration!” were some of the heartwarming messages with which they came.

The courtroom was filled, and even the guards appeared prepared to receive Bruce Fein, Esq., as they gave him a front-row seat. Filmmakers interviewing him outside the building before the trial were moved to tears by his passion for justice, and the attendees gathered around him during break to hear his interpretation, as if listening to the Sermon on the Mount.

Fein’s presence was indeed extraordinary: a modest, ascetic man but a dynamite of a legal mind, called upon by governments around the world, juxtaposed against a lying, posturing, bloated yes-man “judge” illiterate of the law, simply carrying out the corrupt commands of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca (chief judge of Bergen County Family Court).

“Guardian ad Litem” Evelyn Nissirios, the plaintiff, is “Judge” Gallina-Mecca’s underling partner in most crimes, the most brutal gangster posing as an “officer of the court” one ever saw: my accusations of her being a child predator and a trafficker of children to their rape, battery, attempted murder, pedophilic sex rings, and Satanic cults are based on extensive interviews of victims, material evidence, and fact. Unheard of peacetime atrocities are par for the course in Family Court, and Nissirios is at their center in this provincial New Jersey county. She did not like that I called her the “Adolf Eichmann” of the Family Courts, but her testimony revealed that she did not even know who is Franz Kafka.

Nissirios is a graduate of a law school that lost its accreditation a few years ago and was once considered, “the place for people who can’t get in anywhere else—a school of last resort.” She filed for a protective order with a crony judge of the same Family Court, because the proper recourse, a defamation lawsuit, would warrant a process of discovery, and truth is a constitutional defense under the First Amendment. She would have no case—and the revelations of her crimes could get her not only disbarred but imprisoned.

I stumbled a bit at the outset because of my first time being pro se at a trial—or anything other than an expert witness at any trial—but Fein’s presence was indispensable. He redirected me to ignore everything the judge said and to return to the central question: “Your Honor, having sworn to uphold the U.S. Constitution to be sitting where you are today, it is your obligation to explain on the merits how my constitutional rights are not being violated.”

Judge Michael Antoniewicz kept saying that this was what he was trying to decide through the trial, but I insisted: “I ask that you stipulate now, how your order falls within the narrow exceptions to infringing on constitutionally-protected speech, as defined by the Supreme Court decision, Nebraska Press Association v. Stuart (1976)—or, if not, to dismiss this case.”

“Articles one has to look up the Internet to find are not harassment,” I clarified.

Nissirios cried out: “It is not just me! Anyone googling my name will come across all these articles.”

I asked: “What is worse, the discomfort of having to read the truth about your actions, or having to suffer the consequences of your actions as your victims?”

Nissirios further tried to turn my assembling attendees at this as well as another hearing, on criminal charges I brought against her in another court, as forms of stalking. Yet, just as she never sued me for defamation, she never sued me for malicious prosecution, since any process outside of her crony court would entail actual legal procedure and discovery.

Judge Antoniewicz, visibly uncomfortable at my repeated demand for proof of constitutionality of his protective order, adjourned an hour earlier than initially stated.

Here are some of the responses from the audience:

Dr. Lee, you were incredible today! You made all three of them look corrupt and ridiculous! I don’t know if the judge is immoral or amoral, or just oblivious to the whole concept of morality, but you gave him a black eye—you gave all of them a black eye! The GAL is a vile sociopath…. You inspired everyone there today and across the country! Our presence was powerful and made a difference. By showing up, we reminded them that we are … growing louder, stronger, and more determined to demand change!

The filmmakers, staying to the very end, took videos of the group speaking in unison: “Truth! Justice! Human rights!”

Interestingly, during the break and upon adjournment, we were not asked to clear the path—or I asked to stay in the courtroom for a half-hour after Nissirios left—making it clear that Nissirios was allowed to leave through the judge’s chamber. What privilege, and what opportunity for a private conference and additional scheming, that I cannot imagine being offered to a battered woman from a trailer park, asking for a protective order that would save her life….

Fein, whose valuable time I did not previously wish to occupy in a kangaroo court, now wishes to represent me at the next session. He will also be filing additional papers with the federal court.

Next, our collective action will be to try to open this issue nationally, and I hope you will join me in Washington next month!

Below are some excerpts from my opening argument at the trial: