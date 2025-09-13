Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renee kitani's avatar
Renee kitani
9m

Dr. Lee, I want to applaud your extraordinary courage in standing up for yourself and for all of us who have witnessed and endured the corruption of New Jersey Family Court. What you described is not an isolated case I have seen firsthand, both personally within my family and through watching others, the egregious crimes coming out of these courts: due process violations, human rights abuses, children torn from their families, and unconstitutional gag orders silencing victims.

Your voice is giving people hope and breaking through the isolation these courts impose on parents, children, and advocates. Please know that we stand with you.

Could you share more about your upcoming plans for Washington? I will be there with bells on.

With gratitude and solidarity,

Renee kitani

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Family Court Violence
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture