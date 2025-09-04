Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Marie McLaughlin's avatar
Anne Marie McLaughlin
12h

Dr. Lee ty for the update. I am so pleased that you felt so well supported today. Please know that if distance and work commitments were not an issue you would have had many others in attendance today. I hope you felt the care and concern from all of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leilani's avatar
Leilani
12h

Dear Dr Lee,

I continue to pray and send metta loving kindness to you and your sister Patricia Lee and her children be reunited and that justice and relief be granted. I respect you and your courage and commitment and love for the meek and vunerable. You give the victims a voice and fight for justice and to bring them together as whole back into loving homes again and parents again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Family Court Violence
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture