*I wish to thank all those who have reached out from far and wide, even offering to fly or to drive in from a faraway state (one person actually did!). Thanks to you, we felt well-supported, and the sheriff’s crew was actually impressed at the sizable group of friends and neighbors who showed and cried with us—and thus treated us very well…. We were able to transition smoothly only because of you—thank you!! (I do not even wish to imagine what could have happened without your presence and prayers…).

﻿Soon after Alan T. Chan almost killed both Patricia Lee’s children by head injury, he was given full, sole custody. After he almost murdered Patricia Lee eleven times and now debilitated her, he was awarded all marital assets, “child support,” legal fees, and now the perverse “right” to seize the jointly-owned house through marshals (despite his owing me alone almost twice the equity of the house!). This was not an accident or error.

Most people cannot conceive of the unparalleled sadism that comes out of the Family Courts; many prefer to believe any other explanation than that it could be this bad. But Family Courts cross the line into the darkest crimes: child sex trafficking, child pornography production, child torture, rape, murder, and the decimation, if not murder, of those who try to protect them. The extraordinary cruelty that comes out of Family Courts reflects the criminality of the personalities in them—starting with the judges, who “recruit” violent offenders and orchestrate everything for them.

They usually have two goals: money and sadism. This is why they target innocent children and the most loving and humane parents around—victim parents of Family Courts are usually no ordinary parents! Thus, 100,000 children are “soul murdered” per year, and if Family Court did not exist, one in eight actual child murders by parent may be prevented. Adult lives would also be saved: mothers whom Family Court separates from their children are twelve times more likely to die within ten years than mothers who never enter Family Court.

I have witnessed this firsthand—not only in Patricia Lee’s case, but in dozens of others spanning multiple states. The formula repeats with stunning uniformity, a pattern that undermines the very fabric of civil society and has no place in any civilization.

*Save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and mark your calendars: on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., there will be a rare trial open to the public at Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Hackensack, NJ. Crucial First Amendment rights are at stake! Below are the criminal charges I began to file against Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, until I was told these are still covered under “judicial immunity”—which is precisely why, in the closed Family Courts, murders happen regularly with impunity!—explained in full at: alantchan.com.