To counter Alan T. Chan’s and Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca’s false accusation that Patricia Lee was “mentally ill,” she ended up undergoing evaluations with eleven highly-credentialed and world-renowned psychiatric experts from around the country. Among them, Cynthia Lischick, Ph.D., LPC, NCC, DVS, ACS, was local but impressive.

She is president of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC), New Jersey Chapter (it is highly unusual for a pro-victim, and not a pro-perpetrator, person to head this Family Court-dominated institution!), and the most highly-respected forensic psychologist in the New Jersey court system.

But in Judge Gallina-Mecca’s court? She was stonewalled like the rest!

Indeed, Dr. Lischick noted:

[A]s part of my assessment and analysis in this case, I requested all the discovery from Ms. Spencer who informed me that no records (e.g., court orders, court transcripts, DCP&P records, etc.) were being made available by the Judge and thus she had no records to give me. This was unprecedented, in all of the years of my practice and threatened the reliability of the findings….

Despite the court’s attempts to block evaluations by denying access, she deciphered the following:

… there are school records that indicate the children’s grades fell and there are medical records of injuries and … stunted physical development, regressive behaviors of bedwetting/thumb sucking/writing on walls, depression, suicidal ideation, threats to burn down the home, and aggressive acting out [as a result of] tangential abuse toward the children involving increasing frequency and severity of harm toward her children.

And:

Mr. Chan’s pattern of coercive control involving coercive persuasion and thought reform, intimidation, isolation, degradation, sexual coercion and abuse, low levels of physical violence, and deprivation of Ms. Lee’s right to feel safe and function autonomously, [instilling] a constant fear her husband was going to kill her and/or her children….

