*If you can be in northern New Jersey on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., please get in touch with me! Patricia Lee will be evicted from her home of ten years, while she is still on crutches (two canes) and at extreme risk of stroke.

﻿The top-caliber reports submitted to Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca’s court are like pearls given to swine. She does not recognize quality; she only sees results she does not like—i.e., truthful reports that are inconvenient to her predetermined “rulings”.

Hence, when Barry Roth, M.D., quintuple-Board-certified consultant to the U.S. Supreme Court, the International Criminal Court, and a coauthor of the United Nations’ Istanbul Protocol for documenting torture, stated that Patricia Lee was undergoing torture, Judge Gallina-Mecca did not just ignore his report. She ordered it destroyed!

Here is what he said:

Torture has caused the suffering of Ms. Patricia Lee [and her children, based on growth charts and school records]. The acts of omission and commission of the Family Court and its fellow travelers … coincide with the benefit and character traits of Mr. Alan Chan.

Coauthor of the Protocol and medical director of Physicians for Human Rights peer-reviewed and affirmed his conclusions:

In my opinion, his assessments [of torture by Mr. Chan] met the highest standards [and] must be duly considered and responded to.

Dr. Roth also remarked on the “Star Chamber-like” secrecy of Judge Gallina-Mecca’s court:

You … have been told documents and information exist controlling your fate in these and other unknown ways, which you have not been able to see and which you have been told you will not be able to see. Further, you expressed … nameless but ever-present terror … that anything that you might do could worsen an already intolerable crisis[—including incarceration].

Indeed, within a few months, Patricia Lee was arrested for “violating” a secret court order she never knew existed. For a former government official who never even had a parking ticket before Alan T. Chan dragged her into this “court”, this ignominious treatment was enough to instigate lethal-level blood pressures.

*Save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and mark your calendars: on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., there will be a rare trial open to the public at Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Hackensack, NJ. Crucial First Amendment rights are at stake! Below is a glimpse of Dr. Barry Roth’s assessment of Alan T. Chan’s torture of his wife and children, Patricia Lee’s mental fitness, and Dr. Michele Heisler’s peer review, available in full at: alantchan.com.