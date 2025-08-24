In her “Statement of Reasons” (which states no reason), Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca does not recognize how deranged she sounds:

Defendant has inundated the court with numerous, repetitive applications. She has filed eight (8) Orders to Show Cause (“OTSC”), nine (9) filings with the Appellate Division, and three (3) motions.

While trying to make Patricia Lee sound “crazy” for filing multiple motions, she leaves out a crucial fact: that exactly zero (0)—none—of these has been heard. She claims to rule on the papers, but she has not even read them if new submissions for each new violation are seen as “identical” and “repeats”.

What does a litigant do, when a court creates calamities where none existed before: steals healthy, thriving children and sells them to their violent abuser; liquidates the deserving litigant’s entire wealth and hands it to a criminal; and extorts “child support,” legal fees, and ultimately the house, so that she can take part in the illicit booty? What does a litigant do when there is no remedy for a criminal judge?

All “rulings” are predetermined, and all legal avenues “fixed”. This is why, in Family Court, litigants file hundreds of motions at times, and nothing changes. Some spend many millions, and still nothing changes.

Her words illustrate her own actions:

Rather than take the necessary steps to reunify with her children, Defendant has flooded the courts with endless applications and employed scorched earth tactics to deflect attention from her own parenting deficits.

Rather than fulfill her necessary duty, Judge Gallina-Mecca has flooded the record with endless gibberish “rulings” untethered from reality and employed scorched earth tactics to deflect from her serial kidnapping and serial murder—while operating a child slave trade to benefit dangerous criminals with profound deficits (who certainly should not be “parenting” children!).

*Save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and mark your calendars: Friday, September 12, 2025, when I go before her subordinate judge, charged with gagging my public, First Amendment-protected speech! Below is a Notice to the Sheriff’s Office that blows open Judge Gallina-Mecca’s scheme to extort the house without any legal authority whatsoever, posted in full at: alantchan.com.