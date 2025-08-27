Of the information I am revealing here, Patricia Lee is the one most in the dark.﻿ While “sealing orders” are not meant to keep information from litigants themselves, Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca weaponizes it to “seal” records only from Patricia Lee! All other court actors, appointees, her opponent Alan T. Chan, his lawyer, and the judge herself are permitted to share whatever they wish from the court record, whenever convenient to them.

All that is included here, however, is evidence that has been barred from the court record—not “sealed”—even though Judge Gallina-Mecca will probably pursue me, using the “sealing order” as her excuse, simply because the information is inconvenient to her.

﻿Normally, it would be self-evident that a “court” that excludes only one (1) party from all proceedings, that summarily dismisses all petitions by that party without a single hearing, and that bars the party from all access to transcripts or audio recordings is not functioning as a true court. In a setting where the judge is permitted to “rule” arbitrarily by whim, without a jury or public scrutiny, and to imprison at will for years without due process, what would not be possible? Anything goes, and does, in Judge Gallina-Mecca’s court.

She abuses her cloak of “judicial authority” to kidnap children from their rightful and stable homes, to demand ransom from the homicidal parent for giving him illegitimate custody, and to plunder the assets of the victim litigant so that she cannot fight back. For Alan T. Chan, who will stop at nothing to obtain his financial reward (one million in life insurance policy, in addition to the house), even murder is a possibility.

These are the dangers of giving an unfit “judge” unchecked power—which tragically is par for the course in Family Court.

*Save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and mark your calendars: Friday, September 12, 2025, when I go before her subordinate judge, charged with gagging my public, First Amendment-protected speech! Below is my affidavit attesting to the manifest mental unfitness of Judge Gallina-Mecca, which was impossible to ignore, posted in full at: alantchan.com.