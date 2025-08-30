*If you can be in northern New Jersey on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10 a.m., please get in touch with me! Patricia Lee will be evicted from her home of ten years, while she is still on crutches (two canes) and at extreme risk of stroke.

Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca’s child theft strategy (precursor to taking all the rest) is archetypal of the Family Courts. First, she labels the perfectly healthy parent, “mentally ill,” Soviet style. Then, she looks for an “expert” to fix the “evaluation” for her. Not many psychiatrists are willing to do this, and so when the one or two she had in her pocket refused (they either recused themselves or found other ways to withdraw—no doubt because I would find out any fraudulent report immediately, being in the same field).

As a result, Guardian ad Litem Evelyn Nissirios could not find a single psychiatrist after three years, while Patricia Lee was able to obtain evaluations from eleven of the nation’s if not the world’s top experts! At one point, Nissirios tried to have Patricia Lee blindfolded and taken to an anonymous “psychiatrist”, in an unknown location, by chaperone!

Columbia University Professor of Clinical Psychiatry, Michael Stone, M.D., was among the eleven experts who evaluated Patricia Lee. He authored twelve books, penned over 200 professional articles and chapters, and is creator of the internationally-praised, “Gradations of Evil” scale. He is famous for his evaluations of the most notoriously dangerous criminals in the world, for which the Discovery Channel even made a documentary.

Here is what he said of Patricia Lee’s situation:

Evidence was obstructed in this case by … Evelyn Nissirios, Esq., guardian ad litem for the children, who apparently took it upon herself to “disqualify” me, despite having no medical qualifications of her own. She … rejected my report of an alarmingly high Hare Psychopathy Checklist score for Mr. Chan—30/40—which indicates extreme danger to Ms. Lee and her children….

30/40 is diagnostic of psychopathy. An average person scores 5 or 6, and a normal incarcerated criminal 20 to 22.

on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., there will be a rare trial open to the public at Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Hackensack, NJ. Crucial First Amendment rights are at stake! Below is Dr. Michael Stone's initial assessment, before numerous collateral interviews and documents would confirm and expand his diagnosis into a full report, posted at: alantchan.com.