Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca’s “order”, which grants Alan T. Chan everything and Patricia Lee nothing, echoes a five-year pattern: 99.9 percent of rulings in Alan T. Chan’s favor, and 100.0 percent in Patricia Lee’s disfavor! According to close to forty litigants under her who have spoken to me, her pattern is predictable: she wholesale aligns herself with violent, sadistic criminals. Even after her favored litigant murders her victim litigant, she does everything to cover for him! In one case, she blocked all investigations, so that a brutal murder has gone without even a suspect….

It is a travesty that Family “Courts”, in charge of the most innocent and vulnerable members of society, are occupied by the most vicious, brutal, and cruel “judges”—who simply see women and children as easy prey.

This is also why, beneath the legal gabble, her “Statement of Reasons” is incredibly self-incriminating. First, she avoids actually stating any reason by saying: “the reasons [are] stated on the record.” Of course, Patricia Lee has no way of knowing what is on the record, since she was excluded from the hearing on June 6, 2025. You read correctly: Patricia Lee was excluded from her eviction trial, as she would be excluded from the writ of possession hearing, in the same way she was excluded from her custody hearing and excluded from her divorce trial!

In other words, proceedings have gone forward without her, making critical, life-changing decisions against her in her absence. Even Banana Republics hold show trials! There was a hearing during which Patricia Lee mounted a superb defense, and ever since Judge Gallina-Mecca has been unable to hold a single hearing with Patricia Lee’s presence (or to allow her to access a single audio recording or transcript in five years)!

*Save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and mark your calendars: Friday, September 12, 2025, when I go before her subordinate judge, charged with gagging my public, First Amendment-protected speech! Below is her self-incriminating “statement of reasons,” listing all the proceedings from which she excluded Patricia Lee, available at: alantchan.com.