*If you can be in northern New Jersey on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., please get in touch with me! Patricia Lee will be evicted from her home of ten years, while she is still on crutches (two canes) and at extreme risk of stroke.

﻿Patricia Lee toured the country since she was fifteen, as a ballerina and a performer of Korean traditional dance, and later played tennis three times a week. Our dad was a national figure-skating champion, scootering with the children into his eighties. I was black belt in karate. And our mom was the most athletic of us all, with stamina and energy no one could match.

Now, Patricia Lee cannot walk without two canes—and a half-hour at most per day. The rest of the day she must stretch and exercise all day in order not to go into total-body paralysis. One knee is already destroyed from the muscle contractions. This is without mentioning the eleven near-lethal, malignant hypertensive episodes that led to multiple ministrokes and brain injury, which is the cause of her going, over the span of a few months, from genius-level intelligence to being unable to remember the code to get into the house! She is under round-the-clock care for risk of stroke.

This is the legacy of a corrupt court.

The same happened with the children. They were the happiest and healthiest prodigies, over whom I marveled as a psychiatrist, never having imagined such health and precocity! The daughter was reading 400-page novels by the time she was five, and the son was inventive, creative, and solving third grade-level math problems in kindergarten. Now, they are missing half of school and arrested in physical growth: at ages 13 and 11, they are the same size as they were at ages 9 and 7!! Wearing the same clothes as they were taken in four years ago, they are visibly deformed from excess stress hormones, and instead of living in love and light, they bury within the most unspeakable horrors….

This is the legacy of Alan T. Chan.

*Save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and mark your calendars: on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., there will be a rare trial open to the public at Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Hackensack, NJ. Crucial First Amendment rights are at stake! Below is a glimpse of Johns Hopkins-, Oxford-, Harvard-, and Yale-trained Dr. George Drinka’s documentation of how Patricia Lee, once thriving, has two years later become debilitated—and how Alan T. Chan’s actions would be “invariably highly detrimental” for the children, which has come to pass—because of a corrupt court that profits from “servicing” violent criminals: alantchan.com.