Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, “the Empress of Secrecy,” weaponizes “sealing orders” to hide her felony crimes—which include state-sponsored torture, kidnapping, and even serial murder. The end goal is usually the house (in this case, also Patricia Lee’s life insurance). She regularly threatens litigants with imprisonment if they break her sacred, “sealing order.”

Yet, when convenient to herself, she has no compunctions posting “sealed” records in plain public view, on the door where there is heavy traffic. No doubt she did so to stake her claim on Patricia Lee’s property, especially when Alan T. Chan’s history of violent property damage could reduce credibility. Thus, Judge Gallina-Mecca attached her lengthy—seventeen pages total—order for “legitimacy”.

Now, the postal persons, the delivery persons, Patricia Lee’s friends, neighbors, and caretakers such as I can all read the “sealed” content in full! This offers not only a rare glimpse into Judge Gallina-Mecca’s deceptive methods, but makes possible a psychological/psychopathological analysis. Now, the world can finally see what she has been concealing with her ironclad, “sealing orders.”

First, one can discern her—and Alan T. Chan’s—remarkable obsession with me: I am the first to be featured! “I do not know who is getting divorced—you or I,” Patricia Lee remarked in the beginning, for I was apparently the centerpiece of all Judge Gallina-Mecca’s orders and all court proceedings—even as they stonewalled me from the courtroom like the plague!

The reason is simple: I am the most qualified witness of Alan T. Chan’s violent abuses against his children and his ex-wife, which I observed on a daily basis during the fifteen months I stayed with them. Therefore, she had to do everything to ostracize me—which is the equivalent of disqualifying a witness to the murder because the person witnessed the murder!

*Save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and mark your calendars: Friday, September 12, 2025, when I go before her subordinate judge, charged with gagging my public, First Amendment-protected speech! Below is her illegal order revealing her obsession with me, at: alantchan.com.