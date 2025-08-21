Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

Breath
7d

My ex husband opened my house as a fake doctors office , took a three million dollar life insurance on me . Then starting poisoning me thought I would be dead for sure . Then I find his then much younger girlfriend now wife wrote a little movie the same year Michael took the life insurance . HOW TO KILL YOUR BOYFRIENDS SPOUSE 🤣🤣🤣

The judge made me sell my house when we already owned it in a trust .

I was never allowed Discovery the Judge was paid with a cape house .

I live in fear along with my children they were abused even worse than me . A very sick individual that should be in jail but billions buys anything and mostly anybody . It’s disgusting the Norfolk County is the most Corrupt judiciary. It’s actually scary having basically no law enforcement not working for my ex husband . Seems that way , they took part in the abuse of my children . I know these people personally that clerk Magistrate came over for cookouts at my house , played bocce. Now the Sheriff had no problem ignoring my cries for help when my son was being held hostage in the Utah Desert .

He was paid to abuse us along with the judges, lawyers. You know the roll . I had five different Judges on a two year divorce. Lawyers quitting . Everyone was getting paid with my own money to destroy our lives .

People need to go to jail , my kids will see Justice for this dark abuse !!

Anne Marie McLaughlin
7d

Dr. Lee this is unconscionable. Is it possible for us to create a group where we all can connect . For example the 3000 that have signed the petition, perhaps we can form an online forum to be in touch together to form plans on how we can help create further awareness

