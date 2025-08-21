The actions of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan in pressing for Patricia Lee’s unconscionable eviction—against the warnings of multiple physicians that displacement would be life-threatening—must be seen in criminal, not judicial, terms.

Their actions are not even legal: not only does Alan T. Chan owe me nearly twice the entire equity of the house, I have Durable Power of Attorney (Judge Gallina-Mecca arranged for Alan T. Chan unilaterally to seize and to possess their jointly-owned house by giving him Durable Power of Attorney, but I have had it long before he—and a judge cannot simply replace the chosen agent with a hostile ex-spouse, as long as the principal remains competent, and she is!).

Above all, what does it mean when a judge ignores all expert advisories that extortion of her home of ten years could lead to Patricia Lee’s death—especially after her intensive care unit admission revealed irreparable injuries to the brain from all previous attempts by Alan T. Chan and the judge to cause her demise? Furthermore, she recently underwent a steep decline, requiring round-the-clock care from worsening catatonia and life-threatening malignant hypertension—directly as a result of the constant threats, including the violent smashing of a stone step on her properly, by Alan T. Chan.

Also, what does it mean when a “judge” has ordered Patricia Lee to keep her life insurance policy beyond her divorce, to give Alan T. Chan extra incentive to instigate her end, soon after he has collected the life insurances of both his mother and his sister?

There have already been a half-dozen murders under Judge Gallina-Mecca’s watch, and her actions in this case make them unsurprising.

There have already been a half-dozen murders under Judge Gallina-Mecca's watch, and her actions in this case make them unsurprising. The petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca now exceeds 3000 signatories. Below is the illegal writ of possession, along with the Durable Power of Attorney that voids it, viewable in full at: alantchan.com.