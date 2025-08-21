Why What Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan are Plotting is Murder
Patricia Lee will be Forcibly Driven Out of Her Rightful Home on September 3, 2025—And Her Physicians Say She Could Die
The actions of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca and Alan T. Chan in pressing for Patricia Lee’s unconscionable eviction—against the warnings of multiple physicians that displacement would be life-threatening—must be seen in criminal, not judicial, terms.
Their actions are not even legal: not only does Alan T. Chan owe me nearly twice the entire equity of the house, I have Durable Power of Attorney (Judge Gallina-Mecca arranged for Alan T. Chan unilaterally to seize and to possess their jointly-owned house by giving him Durable Power of Attorney, but I have had it long before he—and a judge cannot simply replace the chosen agent with a hostile ex-spouse, as long as the principal remains competent, and she is!).
Above all, what does it mean when a judge ignores all expert advisories that extortion of her home of ten years could lead to Patricia Lee’s death—especially after her intensive care unit admission revealed irreparable injuries to the brain from all previous attempts by Alan T. Chan and the judge to cause her demise? Furthermore, she recently underwent a steep decline, requiring round-the-clock care from worsening catatonia and life-threatening malignant hypertension—directly as a result of the constant threats, including the violent smashing of a stone step on her properly, by Alan T. Chan.
Also, what does it mean when a “judge” has ordered Patricia Lee to keep her life insurance policy beyond her divorce, to give Alan T. Chan extra incentive to instigate her end, soon after he has collected the life insurances of both his mother and his sister?
There have already been a half-dozen murders under Judge Gallina-Mecca’s watch, and her actions in this case make them unsurprising.
*Save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, which now exceeds 3000 signatories, so that she can be removed from the bench and be held accountable for her violent crimes! Below is the illegal writ of possession, along with the Durable Power of Attorney that voids it, viewable in full at: alantchan.com.
My ex husband opened my house as a fake doctors office , took a three million dollar life insurance on me . Then starting poisoning me thought I would be dead for sure . Then I find his then much younger girlfriend now wife wrote a little movie the same year Michael took the life insurance . HOW TO KILL YOUR BOYFRIENDS SPOUSE 🤣🤣🤣
The judge made me sell my house when we already owned it in a trust .
I was never allowed Discovery the Judge was paid with a cape house .
I live in fear along with my children they were abused even worse than me . A very sick individual that should be in jail but billions buys anything and mostly anybody . It’s disgusting the Norfolk County is the most Corrupt judiciary. It’s actually scary having basically no law enforcement not working for my ex husband . Seems that way , they took part in the abuse of my children . I know these people personally that clerk Magistrate came over for cookouts at my house , played bocce. Now the Sheriff had no problem ignoring my cries for help when my son was being held hostage in the Utah Desert .
He was paid to abuse us along with the judges, lawyers. You know the roll . I had five different Judges on a two year divorce. Lawyers quitting . Everyone was getting paid with my own money to destroy our lives .
People need to go to jail , my kids will see Justice for this dark abuse !!
Dr. Lee this is unconscionable. Is it possible for us to create a group where we all can connect . For example the 3000 that have signed the petition, perhaps we can form an online forum to be in touch together to form plans on how we can help create further awareness