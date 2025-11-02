﻿*Register for our critically important conference in Washington, DC, which will bring national attention to the kind of Family Court violence, now epidemic across the country, through constitutional violations as described below.

A deeply heartfelt THANK YOU to all those who offered to appear and to support me at my trial! Here is the story:

For one-and-a-half years, Judge Michael Antoniewicz, “Guardian ad Litem” Evelyn Nissirios’ crony, has denied me the right to be represented (after violating my First Amendment rights by issuing a “protective order” against my truthful public articles criticizing Nissirios). On July 17, 2024, the first court date, he denied my request for a one-day postponement to hire a lawyer—and forged ahead with a trial, obliterating my opportunity to get the case dismissed. On December 5, 2024, Judge Antoniewicz, together with Nissirios’ counsel, pressured my newly-hired attorney into agreeing to remove my constitutionally-protected publications, in exchange for brief time to prepare—an agreement I vehemently objected to but could not state on the record, as my microphone was muted (I had to dismiss her instead).

On September 12, 2025, the second day of trial, Bruce Fein, Esq.—one of the nation’s foremost experts on the U.S. Constitution—sat in my trial. Shocked by what he witnessed as, “flagrant violations of constitutional rights,” he offered to represent me at the next proceeding. On the advice of a New Jersey attorney in good standing, who offered to admit him as an out-of-state attorney, I filed a motion to be represented—which should have been a basic right—but Judge Antoniewicz denied it, stating: “Defendant’s Motion was not filed by counsel, rather was filed by the Defendant herself.” This is a Catch-22: counsel cannot file on my behalf without first presenting himself to the court, which was my request!

In this manner, Judge Antoniewicz, like too many Family Court judges, used tricks of procedure and technicalities to achieve his singular goal: never to allow me representation in his kangaroo court.

*Register now for our landmark National Press Club event in Washington, DC, on November 11, 2025, which will historically expose the current, out-of-control Family Court constitutional and human rights violations! Legislators from multiple states, medical and legal experts, and survivors will get together to devise a uniform Family Court code for all 50 U.S. states. Please help us to raise funds for public education regarding our conference, by contributing what you can. We look forward to seeing you in Washington, DC!

*Also, please help us to hold accountable criminal judges like Jane Gallina-Mecca (superior of the above judge), whose impeachment is proceeding with over 3300 petitioners! Unconstitutional protective orders to silence witnesses are common in the corrupt Family Courts, and my statement below explains how these protect violent criminals like Nissirios’ co-conspirator, Alan T. Chan: alantchan.com.