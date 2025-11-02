Family Court Violence

Jen T
4d

Dear Dr. Lee, I wish I could attend the conference in person. I hope you will record the conference for people like me who cannot be there. I am another victim of a corrupt state court. Ultimately, my son and I were able to leave the country, thankfully. We relied on our dual citizenship to find safety elsewhere. The level of corruption in America's family and probate courts (especially where money is involved) is a disgrace. Thank you for your bravery and persistence, for speaking up about dishonest judges and those who collude with them, and for standing up for your sister and other victims. You give us strength.

Feijão E Arroz
2d

Dear Dr Lee, I support you always.

