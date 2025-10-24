Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Conrad's avatar
John Conrad
9h

Thank you for speaking truth so boldly. Your words resonate deeply with those who’ve lived it.

The next challenge, though, is breaking beyond the

choie inviting even skeptics to listen.

Maybe the real power now lies in pairing passion with proof, outrage with openness, so reform feels possible instead of personal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ProPera Legal's avatar
ProPera Legal
19h

My group signed the impeachment on Change.org already. Is there anything else we can do to lend aid? Let us know! God Bless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Family Court Violence
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture