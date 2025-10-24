﻿*Register for our critically important conference in Washington, DC, which will nationally expose the epidemic of Family Court violence as never before! More details are far below.

Family Courts profit from supporting violent abusers, because criminal psychology is compulsive—and controllable. Consider Alan T. Chan, Patricia Lee’s violently abusive ex-husband, who took her children, her health, her wealth, and now her home. Perpetrators with narcissistic, psychopathic, or sadistic traits cannot tolerate seeing themselves as “bad”. Hence, they project their own cruelty onto others. This is the essence of “parental alienation”: the abuser is calling the victim “abusive”—and the sicker the abuser, the more he truly believes it!

Such projection preserves the fantasy of innocence or superiority: “I am the victim, not the perpetrator!” Alan T. Chan incessantly told everyone his ex-wife was “mentally ill”—even after eleven highly-credentialed psychiatric experts found her to have “excellent mental health,” and six world-renowned forensic experts identified him as a dangerous psychopath! The more disturbed a person, the more desperate he becomes to see himself as “healthy”, while labeling the healthy as “mad”. Thus, when a corrupt Family Court offered to validate his delusional belief by “fixing” the case (i.e., fabricating evidence to frame his victim)—he found the offer simply irresistible.

Hence, criminal personalities are trapped for life. They cannot expose the crimes of the “Court”, since they would also incriminate themselves, even when their own life is ruined (since Family Courts’ intent was never truly to help them) and they themselves suffer, commit suicide, and succumb to murder-suicide.

But for now, the compulsion to punish, drain, and demolish their previously successful partner—since nonviolent persons are usually the more resourceful, loving, and loved—will render them blind, as Family Courts make it more monetarily lucrative and sadistically satisfying. This is how Family Courts have become a sprawling abuse industry that thrives on stoking and enabling mental pathology while destroying society.

We will have renowned speakers such as Bruce Fein, Esq., Sen. Mark Finchem, and Richard Ducote, Esq., not to mention child victims of Family Court!

Below are criminal charges being brought against Alan T. Chan and his cronies in Family Court, viewable in full at: alantchan.com.