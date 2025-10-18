Family Court Violence

This criminal exploitation machine will end when the federal funding incentives behind it — Title IV-D and IV-E — are repealed. These statutes funnel over $20 billion a year into a nationwide profit system built on child removal, custody manipulation, and coerced “services.” Every state is participating in a massive False Claims Act fraud that rewards courts and agencies for destroying families rather than reuniting them.

Groups like the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) — founded by Steve Bannon and Peter Schweizer, and now led by Vice President Eric Eggers — should get involved in exposing this taxpayer-funded corruption. Once these funding pipelines are shut down, the profiteering and systemic abuse in Family Court will finally stop.

