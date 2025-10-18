﻿*Register for our landmark conference in Washington, DC, which will nationally expose the epidemic of Family Court violence. More details far below.

Patricia Lee had no concept of courts and judges prior to her “divorce”, but I had been an expert witness for the courts for two decades—and had never seen a “judge” like Jane Gallina-Mecca! In fact, I would have thought that anyone who believed herself Queen, who “ruled” by arbitrary decree, who used threats and coercion to trample others’ rights, and who acted as a “hit woman” for a violent criminal would have been hauled into a mental or correctional institution long ago—let alone be given a judicial role!

Yet, Family Courts figured out they could make lots of money by fixing “justice” for criminals—and unfit “judges” are an essential part! What would violent perpetrators like Alan T. Chan not pay, in order to avoid prison after the violent crimes he committed against his family? And what would he not give to Gallina-Mecca in under-the-table money, if he can regain every penny—since she is also the one to exempt him from alimony and child support?

After all the years of starving his wife and children while lying about his income, after isolating Patricia Lee from her high-profile career (she made three times as much as he before marriage), and after owing me 2.5 million dollars, why would he share his million-dollar income now?

And who knew he could simply warehouse his children—imprison them in his home while they missed half of school, and incur orthopedic and emergency injuries as he simply stopped taking them to doctors altogether—and merely use them as cash cows??

Gallina-Mecca recognized his sickness right away. Now she fools both him and herself that they will “get away”—because their crimes are so unbelievable, the world has rather doubted its own eyes and ears. But Family Court victims know.

*Register now for our landmark National Press Club event in Washington, DC, on November 11, 2025, where this and other cases of Family Court violence will be nationally exposed!

*Also, please help us to hold accountable criminal "judges" like Jane Gallina-Mecca—whose impeachment is proceeding with over 3300 petitioners. Below is an updated restraining order against Alan T. Chan, which keeps accumulating violations but does not matter in Family Court: alantchan.com.