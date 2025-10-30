Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leilani's avatar
Leilani
1d

Thank you Dr Lee for speaking for the meek and vunerable children and parents that you see and are a beacon of hope to bring judtiand wholeness and healing to these broken hearts souls. I am with you in spirit and sending prayers that truth and the higher angels of justice prevail. Amen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EG's avatar
EG
1dEdited

Thank you for addressing such a complex and important human rights topic. Guardianship also has a massive impact on people with disabilities of all age groups. There have been some efforts to raise awareness and reform the system to be consistent with the rule of law. If the conference has an online attendance option I will participate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Family Court Violence
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture