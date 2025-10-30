﻿*Register for our critically important conference in Washington, DC, which will bring national attention to the epidemic of Family Court violence! More details are far below.

I routinely work with guardians ad litem as a psychiatrist, but none shocked me as much as Family Court-appointed Evelyn Nissirios. She did not act like a guardian ad litem at all: no investigations, no facilitation of care, and not even a semblance of professionalism.

She acted like a tyrant, immediately purporting to know more about my sister’s children than she, after scarcely having met them (arrogance with power is usually a first sign of unfitness). She then stupefyingly dismissed a world-renowned forensic psychiatrist’s evaluation—as she eventually would twelve of them! (she probably does not have the competence even to recognize them, herself having graduated from the last-ranking law school that now folded). Finally, she showed her true colors: she violently abducted my sister’s two children through lies to the police and kept them from her for the last four years—through 600 documented lies and acts of perjury in court.

Perjury is a felony—yet, Nissirios remains the “darling” of Family Court (especially Chief Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca) not in spite of, but because of, her pathological lying, gangster-style violence, and predatory criminality. Family Courts cannot carry out their 50- to 175-billion-dollar abuse industry without such child predators.

Guardians ad litem in Family Courts are supposed to protect, “the best interests of the child,” but having little accountability and lucrative pay, the most vicious, violent, and predatory personalities are attracted to these positions. Since judges are supposed to be neutral, they can siphon off their predetermined decisions to these “court officers,” who can then disregard all court procedure and pick their preferred “side”, ignore mountains of evidence of abuse, and do the bidding of favored attorneys or judges. Because they have “absolute judicial immunity” extended to them, they can dodge any civil lawsuit or criminal charge.

*Register now for our landmark National Press Club event in Washington, DC, on November 11, 2025, which will historically expose the current, out-of-control Family Court violence! Legislators from multiple states will get together with medical and legal experts and survivors, in order to devise a uniform Family Court code for the U.S. Congress. Meanwhile, please help us to raise funds for public education regarding our conference, by contributing what you can. We look forward to seeing you in Washington, DC!

*Also, please help us to hold accountable abusive judges like Jane Gallina-Mecca—whose impeachment is proceeding with over 3300 petitioners—by adding your name and circulating the petition! Below is my exhibit list against Evelyn Nissirios, who touts, “absolute judicial immunity,” but so cannot bear criticism about abuses of her “office”, she had to take out a protective order: alantchan.com.