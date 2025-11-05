﻿*Register for our critically important conference in Washington, DC, which will bring national attention to the epidemic of Family Court violence! More details are far below.

When I first became aware of the situation in Family Courts, I as a forensic psychiatrist had had two decades of serving as an expert witness in criminal and civil courts. I may never have learned about Family Courts, since they do not like qualified experts—especially those who are independent—and would never seek me. As I would learn while trying to be admitted in Family Court (far before I became publicly known for my criticism of Family Courts), the judge and others would fight “tooth and nail” to find some reason to keep me out! While in criminal courts dealing with the most difficult charges facing long sentences, I am considered highly qualified and most welcome, in Family Court I am often deemed, “unqualified”!

Yet, one would seldom encounter such truly unqualified, so-called “experts” as in Family Court. Those with only a master’s degree, “associate counselors,” and “mental health counselors”—titles I never even heard of outside of Family Court—are considered “experts”! I have seen one interview the good parent for fifteen minutes, the abusive parent for an hour, and decide that the child should go to the abusive parent and severed from the good parent for life.

I reported every single fraudulent “evaluator” in this manner to their licensing boards—which number in the dozens—but no licensing board ever investigates them, since judges protect them. In fact, one licensing board tried to come after me, stating that my fulfilling my medically-mandated duty to report child abuse was, “practicing without a license” in that state! (in medical ethics, being a physician alone mandates one to report danger to a child, overriding every other constraint).

In this manner, good—usually superb—parents are targeted through the weaponization of mental health—pure Soviet style.

