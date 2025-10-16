Patricia Lee was evicted from her home of ten years without a hearing, while disabled and unable even to pack. She was never disabled before Family Court, and now she confronts the tyrannical “judge” who took everything from her in some kind of quid pro quo arrangement with her murderous ex-husband, Alan T. Chan. Very simply, this “judge” kidnapped her children, destroyed her health, liquidated her wealth, and evicted her from the residence she half owns, without even the pretense of a judicial process—and then “sealed” the case so that no one can find out about her judicial crimes! However, these reckless abuses of power are only typical of Family “Court”—all too familiar for those who have been through it!—and must be stopped. This is why Patricia Lee is taking Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca to federal court.

Anyone who reads her lawsuit will find the level of criminality, incompetence, and complete absence of any semblance of due process to shock the conscience:

Defendant [Gallina-Mecca]’s deprivation of Plaintiff [Patricia Lee]’s constitutional rights, including to her children, her property, and potentially her life preceded any response, “contumacious” or otherwise…. The denial of Plaintiff’s access to the courts, transcripts, and now the possibility of appeal—all of which are fundamental due process rights—and doing so by “sealing” all court cases against her, raises the possibility of intentional misconduct and the intention to cover up misconduct through an abuse of judicial process. Multiple physician letters have confirmed that Plaintiff requires transcripts for her new, court-caused disability—specifically brain injuries affecting her memory—and yet Plaintiff has not been allowed access to a single transcript. From October 2020 to this day, Plaintiff’s numerous requests, motions, and applications to appellate court to subpoena the transcripts, or even audio recordings, have been denied.

Help us to hold accountable criminal "judges" like Jane Gallina-Mecca (whose impeachment is proceeding with over 3300 petitioners)! Below is a glimpse of Patricia Lee's lawsuit, available in full at: alantchan.com.