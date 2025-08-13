Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madeline Taylor, PhD's avatar
Madeline Taylor, PhD
Aug 12

Yes, I will!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Cortilet Jones (link ⬇️)'s avatar
Susan Cortilet Jones (link ⬇️)
Aug 12Edited

Sent a letter to ProPublica.... https://www.propublica.org/tips/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Family Court Violence
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture