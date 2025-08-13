Thank you for heeding a supporter’s Call to Action yesterday—from just the messages we received, it appears that many dozens have called!! Your messages of support, encouragement, loving intentions, and prayers have also been overwhelmingly heartfelt.

Many of you have asked to attend the court hearing on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Ironically, democracy’s fundamental principle of open courts does not apply in Family Court! This is how we have gotten to the point of the most vulnerable (children) being exploited by the most powerful (Family Court judges).

However—you can call on the press to investigate! Here is another message from a supporter:

There is a major publication, The Record, and a major TV Channel, News 12 New Jersey. Please contact media persons at both (see below), sending them this brief message and contacting at the general phone numbers. Please send the individual journalists the following:

There is a very major issue in the Family Courts of Bergen County. A notoriously corrupt judge, who is facing impeachment, is Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca. Please refer to AlanTChan.com, where the damning documents that she never permitted in the courtroom are easily available. These include heartfelt letters from the children to the Court, pleading not to separate them from their mother, not to turn them over to their abusive father, whom they feared so much they even attempted to burn down the house because the “torture” of being with him was “worse than death”! Yet, that is exactly what the judge did, so much so that the loving mother and her children have never been allowed to see each other again for almost four years! This is a truly damning story about the Family Courts in Bergen County! Dr. Bandy Lee, sister of the mother, Patricia Lee, has recently given explosive testimonies before Legislative Committees investigating the Family Courts in both Arizona and Idaho, and there are links to her testimony at the AlanTChan.com website. The Bergen County Family Court is now attempting to bar Dr. Lee from speaking, writing, or giving any further testimony under threat of being held in contempt, abusively fined (Judge Michael Antoniewicz just fined her another $7000+!), and even imprisoned. This is such an egregious violation of the First Amendment that it is a threat to all! This is why one of the country’s most distinguished constitutional attorneys, Bruce Fein, Esq. in Washington, DC, is now working with Dr. Lee to stop these flagrant constitutional abuses and to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca.

The Record | https://www.northjersey.com/ | 1-888-282-3422

STAFF DIRECTORY | North Jersey Media Group

Daniel Sforza, Executive Editor – sforza@northjersey.com Albina Sportelli, Assignment Editor – sportelli@northjersey.com Lorrie Comstock, Staff Writer – lcomstock@njherald.com Marsha Stoltz, Staff Writer – stoltz@northjersey.com Kristie Cattafi, Staff Writer – cattafi@northjersey.com Jean Rimbach, Staff Writer, Investigtions – Rimbach@northjersey.com James O'Neill, Assignment Editor, Investigations and Public Service – oneillj@northjersey.com

Note: There are others at the STAFF DIRECTORY link above. Only a few have been selected to facilitate contact.

News 12 New Jersey | https://newjersey.news12.com/ | (732) 346-3270 or (732) 346-3333

ANCHORS AND REPORTERS

Note: There are others at the ANCHORS AND REPORTERS link above. Only a few have been selected to facilitate contact.

For more information, they can also contact Dr. Lee at bandyleemd@gmail.com and by phone, (917) 328-2492.

Thank you enormously for your help!!