Family Court Violence

Penny Allen
Aug 15

I am interested to see that this fiasco was set up in an ex parte hearing.

My husband used ex parte often, the perfect system for a coercive controller. It’s meant to be used only in an emergency. It needs to be reassessed and judges need to be held to account.

Jennifer Dhillon
Aug 15

It is extraordinary that a court would not seek further hearings and evidence based on this testimony, at the very least. Additionally, where are the children's voices? They are now certainly old enough to be questioned directly by the judge about their preferences?

