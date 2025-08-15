Thank you for all the calls you have made all week! Now please pray for us. Below is Patricia Lee’s moving statement to the Court, presented last week but denied (Family Courts are where absentee parents, rapists, batterers, and even murderers can instantly snatch children from their primary caregiving parent for made-up reasons, but parents who successfully raised those children all their lives have almost no chance of getting them back, no matter the mountain of evidence; in this manner, Family Courts are also a child theft industry). Yet, tomorrow Patricia Lee will try again—because we must.

Your Honor, I stand before you as a mother who devoted every waking moment of her life to raising, protecting, and nurturing her children. For over a decade, my children knew no other primary caregiver but me. I was there for their first words, their first steps, every school day, every meal, every bedtime story. I was never separated from them from the moment of their births—until they were taken from me without warning, without my presence, without my attorney, and without any opportunity to be heard, before or since.

This custody transfer happened after a secret, ex-parte meeting—a discussion between the judge, the guardian ad litem, and my ex-husband—where my rights and my children’s futures were decided in my absence. This was not just a violation of due process; it was the beginning of four years of isolation, during which I have not been allowed even one minute of contact with my children.

And who were they given to? A man who was under a restraining order for almost killing both of our children by head injury. My son’s skull was nearly crushed when he slammed his head into a window; as an infant, my daughter was nearly killed when he threw her in the air to land head-first on a concrete and metal floor. These are not allegations—these are documented incidents. Yet, just four months after that restraining order, he was given sole custody.

Your Honor, the consequences of that decision have been exactly what medical experts, child psychiatrists, and even a United Nations torture investigator predicted: my children have withered—physically, emotionally, socially, and academically. Multiple independent witnesses, with no connection to me, have now come forward to describe what they have seen:

That they are “tiny,” “skin and bones,” “like prisoners of war.”

That they have not grown even an inch in four years.

That they wear the same clothes they had on when they were taken—same jackets, same pants, even through freezing winters.

Photographs confirm it. Family members confirm it. Neighbors confirm it. The course was obvious from the beginning, and now the tragedy is undeniable.

This is not just neglect—it is active, ongoing harm. My children were already showing signs of distress before the custody transfer: frequent bruises and cuts, regression to diapers, emotional withdrawal, and even a suicide attempt. These were cries for help that the court ignored. And since being taken from me, they have endured years of deprivation, absence of proper medical care, missed school, untreated injuries, and conditions so severe that one child psychiatrist described it as “soul murder.”

Your Honor, I was a psychology major. My mother was a child psychology professor. And my sister is a world-renowned psychiatrist. We, along with multiple other medical professionals, tried to warn the court years ago that this would happen. We warned that cutting children off from the mother who raised them since birth—especially to place them with a documented abuser—would cause catastrophic harm. Those warnings were buried, ignored, or suppressed by the guardian ad litem, who lied and perjured herself 600 times in this case. Now, those predictions are reality.

It is crucial to note: my ex-husband was an absent father before filing for divorce. He had no meaningful role in their daily lives, no understanding of their needs. Yet the court treated his sudden interest as a sign of parental devotion rather than the coercive control tactic it was. And while the custody transfer was labeled an “emergency,” no evidentiary hearing was held—for four years. What kind of emergency is declared, yet never examined?

During those four years, I have been barred not only from my children but from their entire lives—no calls, no visits, no holidays, no access to school or medical records. And if I am supposedly such a danger to my children, then why can’t they see any member of my extended family, with whom they were deeply bonded? The truth is clear: the goal was not protection—it was isolation….

Even now, their primary caregiver is not their father, but his elderly father—who has hepatitis B and is cooking every meal for them—while their father continues his “singles” lifestyle. This is not parenting. This is neglect layered on abuse….

Your Honor, this is not a case where the Court must guess whether harm might occur. The harm is here. It is visible. It is measurable. And it is worsening. Every day my children remain where they are, the damage compounds. Failure to act now would not just be a legal error—it would be a moral one.

I am asking for the only remedy that can stop the harm: immediate transfer of custody to me, suspension of all contact between the children and my ex-husband, and law enforcement assistance to ensure the safe return of my children. This Court can and should set a prompt hearing for him to show cause why these protections should not be made final—but the children must be removed from danger today.

The “best interests of the child” is not an abstract standard in this case. It is concrete, urgent, and lifesaving. These children are not thriving; they are failing to grow, failing to learn, and failing to live the lives every child deserves. The status quo is not safe—it is deadly.

Your Honor, I have withered in their absence. I have survived coercive control, legal abuse, threats, hospitalizations, and the complete destruction of my role as a mother. But I am here. I am ready. And I am fully capable of resuming my role as their caregiver—because I never stopped being their mother. The only thing I lack is the ability to reach them. And this is what I am asking you to restore today.

I urge this Court to act—not next month, not next week, but now. The law allows it. The facts demand it. And my children’s lives depend on it.

Thank you.