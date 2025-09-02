*If you can be in northern New Jersey on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 9:30 a.m., please let me know! I will give you the exact address for the following action:

*Help save Patricia Lee from her homicidal ex-husband and a murderous judge! Please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and join us in Ridgewood, NJ, if you can! The criminal violence done to Patricia Lee, by a corrupt and compromised “judge”, who stooped so low as to become her violent ex-husband’s hitwoman, is all documented here at: alantchan.com.