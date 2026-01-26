I. NATURE OF COMPLAINT

This complaint … alleges grave judicial misconduct by [Judge Michael Antoniewicz], rising beyond error or abuse of discretion and into pervasive unfitness, bad-faith abuse of office, and coordinated misconduct with other members of the judiciary.

The conduct at issue includes, but is not limited to:

persistent refusal to adjudicate according to governing law; demonstrable bias and hostility toward a litigant asserting constitutional rights; knowing abuse of judicial authority to suppress protected speech; deliberate obstruction of access to protective relief in the face of credible, imminent threats to life; and conduct that gravely undermines public confidence in the integrity, independence, and impartiality of the judiciary.

Taken as a whole, [Antoniewicz’s] conduct reflects not isolated lapses but a coherent pattern of procedural sabotage and rights-abrogation, executed under color of judicial authority and insulated by judicial immunity….

Additionally, far from being “unhappy with the adjudication” (a universal argument given by the family courts to deflect scrutiny), as a forensic psychiatrist and expert witness for criminal and civil courts, [Dr. Bandy Lee] was able to predict all outcomes far before adjudication, [through her professional training] to evaluate decision-making capacity, as well as patterns consistent with corrupt intent. The multiple red flags of judicial unfitness present since the outset only became more flagrant over the course of the proceedings. They include:

[Antoniewicz] appeared to view his role not as an obligation to adjudicate law and fact, but as an “opportunity” to enforce a predetermined outcome as a favor to his associates;

He demonstrated an inability or unwillingness to process information he did not like, including controlling constitutional law, medical evidence, and material facts inconsistent with his desired conclusion;

He affirmatively refused to receive or subpoena evidence that would undermine the narrative required to justify the protective order;

He failed to consider alternative rulings that would naturally arise from a genuine assessment of facts — such as denial of relief, narrowing of relief, or issuance of meritorious counter-protective orders;

Most egregiously, he obstructed applications for protection when credible, imminent threats were presented — threats that in fact materialized in catastrophic medical harm, including hospitalizations and an intensive care unit (ICU) admission of a vulnerable individual under the Court’s own supervision.

II. SUMMARY OF MISCONDUCT

In proceedings arising under the Victim’s Assistance and Survivor Protection Act (VASPA), [Antoniewicz]:

Issued a sweeping Temporary Protective Order (TPO) that functioned as an unconstitutional prior restraint on protected speech, without adjudicating First Amendment and New Jersey constitutional claims; Predetermined the outcome for a Final Protective Order (FPO) and repeatedly acted to curtail due process; Refused to recuse himself when his previous, extensive working relationship with [Plaintiff Guardian ad Litem] in the same Family Part of the Chancery Division, to whom he granted this unconstitutional TPO and then FPO, was revealed; Refused to recuse himself even when he was exposed — with proof — to have issued his unconstitutional TPO as a favor for his superior judge, Jane Gallina-Mecca, who has a long history of illegal, nonjurisdictional attempts to place a prior restraint on [Lee]. Denied [Lee] meaningful participation in the proceedings — as [Lee] predicted he would from the very beginning — through tricks of procedure; Refused to investigate or allow inquiry into apparent audio-record tampering affecting the official record; Displayed open derision toward constitutional claims, including laughing on the record when federal rights were raised; Systematically “reversed victim and offender,” crediting demonstrably false allegations while obstructing [Lee’s] applications for life-saving counter-protective relief; Engaged in conduct that, taken cumulatively, creates at minimum an objective appearance of bias and lack of impartiality, and at worst equipped his associate with an FPO to weaponize against her victims and to continue to enrich herself financially.

III. STATEMENT OF FACTS (ABBREVIATED)

[Lee] was a defendant in a Victim’s Assistance and Survivor Protection Act (VASPA) proceeding initiated by Plaintiff Evelyn [Plaintiff], who obtained a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) through demonstrably false statements, actual perjury, and fraud upon the court. Throughout the proceedings, [Lee] repeatedly raised dispositive constitutional issues, including that her truthful, public-facing articles on matters of public concern were protected speech — which [Plaintiff] needed to look up the Internet to find — and could not lawfully be classified as “harassment” absent findings required by First Amendment jurisprudence. [Antoniewicz] explicitly failed to adjudicate these constitutional claims, yet imposed a Final Protective Order (FPO) restraining [Lee’s] speech. [Antoniewicz] relied on an article that [Plaintiff] later withdrew from evidence after it was revealed that she tried falsely to connect [Lee] to it, when state-level investigations established years ago that she had no involvement in its publication. Despite this concession, the Judge continued to treat [Lee’s] speech as targeted harassment, in order to force his predetermined outcome. [Antoniewicz] mischaracterized a single, invited appearance by [Lee] at a public meeting as “stalking,” notwithstanding the absence of any statutory element of stalking, including repetition or directed pursuit. [Lee] presented credible evidence, including forensic analysis, that the official audio record of a dispositive hearing had likely been altered. [Antoniewicz] refused to subpoena the original source recording or to permit inquiry, so that he could rely on the disputed recording to justify the speech restraint — an argument that would have collapsed, were the original recording found to be tampered with, as a forensic analyst suspected. [Antoniewicz] instead personally invited a nonparty deputy attorney general into the courtroom and injected him as an unsworn “witness” — outside the normal order of proceedings, without notice, foundation, oath, cross-examination, or evidentiary purpose — for the sole purpose of pressuring or intimidating [Lee] into abandoning her lawful demand for the original recording. Again, the recording, if indeed altered as a forensic expert suspected, would have destroyed [Antoniewicz’s] claim and credibility, if not consist of criminal tampering of evidence. [Antoniewicz] obstructed [Lee’s] representation by counsel on at least three different occasions in three different ways, making it clear that he intended to obstruct [Lee’s] right to legal counsel, no matter what (on one occasion, he weaponized her lawyer against her, such that she was forced to relieve her from service). [Antoniewicz] denied reasonable requests for remote appearance, including after a surprise rescheduling when [Lee] was approximately 2,500 miles away, and then placed [Lee] in default for “failure to appear.” [Antoniewicz] issued the final order in [Lee’s] absence, despite prior assurances over fifteen months that [Lee] would be afforded “ample time” to present testimony, whenever [Lee] objected that [Plaintiff] was being allowed to set the narrative, as the only one permitted to give testimony. Critically, [Antoniewicz] also obstructed and refused to hear applications by [Lee] and her disabled sister for a counter-protective order, even as credible, documented threats to life and ongoing harassment by [Plaintiff] were occurring in real time, under [Antoniewicz’s] own watch ([Lee’s] claim, with medical proof, was that [Plaintiff] participated in several acts of co-conspiracy with [Lee’s] sister’s ex-husband, Alan T. Chan, to cause her “medical” demise — after first orchestrating his kidnapping of the two children he almost killed by head injury and then helping him to steal all her property, including her residence of over ten years). [Antoniewicz’s] refusal to hear or act on these applications effectively left [Lee] and her sister unprotected, while simultaneously empowering the opposing party to continue harassment through judicial process.

IV. VIOLATIONS OF THE NEW JERSEY CODE OF JUDICIAL CONDUCT

A. Canon 1 — Failure to Uphold the Integrity and Independence of the Judiciary

Canon 1 requires a judge to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary. By issuing a speech-restraining order without adjudicating controlling constitutional claims, ignoring evidence withdrawals, and insulating rulings from scrutiny, [Antoniewicz] undermined the rule of law and public confidence in judicial independence.

B. Canon 2 — Failure to Avoid Impropriety and the Appearance of Impropriety

Canon 2 mandates that a judge avoid both impropriety and its appearance.

[Antoniewicz’s] conduct — laughing on the record at constitutional claims, refusing to hear counter-protective applications involving actual threats to life, mischaracterizing lawful public conduct as criminal, threatening, and intimidating a litigant into abandoning pursuit of evidence, and consistently crediting one party while obstructing the other — creates an unmistakable appearance that the outcome was predetermined and that [Antoniewicz] was not a neutral arbiter.

C. Canon 3(A)(1) — Failure to Be Faithful to the Law

Canon 3(A)(1) requires judges to be faithful to the law and maintain professional competence.

[Antoniewicz] failed to apply:

First Amendment prior restraint doctrine;

“True threat” standards requiring targeting and intent;

Statutory elements of stalking under N.J.S.A. 2C:12–10;

Due process requirements governing evidence, hearings, and the right to be heard.

Ignoring controlling law while invoking it superficially constitutes ethical misconduct, not mere legal error.

D. Canon 3(A)(3) — Failure to be Patient, Dignified, and Courteous

Laughing at a litigant raising constitutional claims, sneering at requests for lawful stays, and dismissing credible safety concerns while taunting a disabled person (“You’re not unable to get out of bed! You’re not ill!” — when she was indeed bedridden, requiring remote attendance and round-the-clock care, due to the medically-documented, life-threatening injuries [Plaintiff] caused, which had recently admitted her to the ICU) violate the obligation to conduct proceedings with patience, dignity, and courtesy.

These are instead signs of an unfit, sadistic personality, apparently emboldened through years of impunity, relishing the enjoyment of having the power to determine who is “victim” and who is “perpetrator” ([Lee’s] sister’s life-threatening malignant hypertension was exacerbated when [Antoniewicz] granted [Plaintiff’s] TPO against her, despite her not having had any contact whatsoever with Plaintiff in almost a year, and actually being a victim of multiple, life-threatening assaults by [Plaintiff], in co-conspiracy with her homicidal ex-husband, Alan T. Chan — the TPO was later dropped by Plaintiff herself for unsustainability). [Additionally, Antoniewicz enriched Plaintiff through] monetary sanctions of more than 13,000 dollars. This is not judicial discretion; it is abuse and profiting his associates through his office….

V. PARTICULARLY AGGRAVATING FACTOR: OBSTRUCTION OF PROTECTIVE RELIEF IN THE FACE OF THREATS TO LIFE

[Antoniewicz’s] refusal to hear or act upon applications for a counter-protective order — while aware of credible threats, ongoing harassment, and the extreme medical vulnerability, and indeed hospitalization and five-day admission to the ICU of [Lee’s] sister over the course of this proceeding — constitutes an especially grave ethical breach.

Judicial discretion does not include discretion to ignore imminent danger, nor to selectively apply protective statutes so as to empower an aggressor while leaving victims unprotected.

This conduct implicates not only ethical violations but fundamental concerns about judicial abuse of authority and judicial criminality.

VI. WHY THIS IS NOT ‘LEGAL ERROR’

This complaint does not challenge what [Antoniewicz] decided, but whether he performed the judicial function at all.

Refusing to hear a party is not a ruling.

Refusing to admit evidence is not discretion.

Refusing to consider protective relief in the face of imminent danger is not adjudication.

Elevating perjury and false “evidence” to manufacture “protection” for an aggressor is not justice….

Additionally, [Antoniewicz] was doing his superior judge a favor when he:

refused to apply law,

refused to hear evidence,

refused to protect life,

and refused accountability,

so that he could wield judicial power to orchestrate the predetermined outcome of issuing a prior restraint, which Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca had been seeking for years without success, even issuing illegal orders to do so. Judge Gallina-Mecca’s close involvement was unequivocally established when she personally inserted herself into the case to apply a protective order against [Lee’s] speech, without any jurisdiction, prompting federal litigation, which was recently approved to proceed.

This level of contortion of judicial role is far beyond legal error. It is criminal collusion that must be investigated and accounted for….

CERTIFICATION

I certify that the foregoing statements are true to the best of my knowledge and belief. I understand that this complaint is submitted for ethical review (and potential criminal referral), not as a substitute for appellate remedies.

Dated: January 19, 2026

Bandy Lee, M.D., M.Div.

