On August 8, 2025, I go before a kangaroo Family Court, in which an infamous “guardian ad litem,” acting on behalf of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, with her crony subordinate presiding, will attempt to silence me on Family Courts forever. Should anyone wish to attend, here are the details (and below is my latest reply):

Time: 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025

Place: Judge Michael Antoniewicz’s Chamber, Bergen County Courthouse

Address: 10 Main Street, Room 108, Hackensack, NJ 07601

I, BANDY LEE, of full age, do hereby Certify as follows:

1. It is difficult to know how to respond to when it is clear that Plaintiff [the “guardian ad litem”] is acting in bad faith — indeed, with evil and malicious intent — but doing so because she can. She knows that this Court is corrupt and that her judicial allies will protect her, no matter what. Bullying, threats, intimidation, and retaliation are her modus operandi, as her recent Cross-Motion for Sanctions and her letter threatening sanctions reveal (See “Exhibit A”). She does this for every case that is filed against her, because she knows that no meritorious claim will succeed in the incestuous New Jersey “courts” (See “Exhibit B”). In one case, she did this so brazenly, against the most highly-respected constitutional lawyer in the country, it is almost embarrassing (See “Exhibit C”). What does a cynical backwater-law school graduate, who does not even understand what laws or legal rights are, know of Bruce Fein, Esq.? One feels like asking, in the famous words of Army Chief Counsel Joseph Welch to Senator Joseph McCarthy: “Have you no sense of decency, [Plaintiff]? Have you left no sense of decency?”

2. I stand by my well-founded, genuine belief — and disbelief — that Judge Michael Antoniewicz’s refusal to recuse himself, in the face of overwhelming evidence that he is conducting a show trial to help his colleague, [Plaintiff], is indeed extraordinary. My Motion for Reconsideration, far from being frivolous or excessive, was a precursor to my filing for a Writ of Mandamus or Interim Appeal, whichever New Jersey allows. Nevertheless, I am stuck — for how far does the rot go? I have watched Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, the judge in my sister’s case, commit “soul murder” on perhaps hundreds of children, psychologically torture dozens of mothers whom I alone have personally spoken to, and engage in at least a half-dozen murders attributable to her. Yet, the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct will not even open an investigation, and she seems to control every judge, including the Judge in this courtroom. Now that she is becoming infamous throughout the nation through my testimonies, now stated before nine state legislatures and about to go to the U.S. Congress, she has been stalking me, obsessed with my every move, ordering my public interviews “unpublished”, and now acting through this kangaroo court that is charged with doing nothing outside of silencing me.

3. What does one do in this situation? The outcome of this “court” is as predetermined as my sister’s divorce, in which her violently abusive, criminal ex-husband gets everything, no matter the facts: the children, all marital assets, his legal fees, the house, and possibly even her life insurance policy — since Family Court has made her so frail, and soon to be driven out of the house she owns by force. Having worked with violent perpetrators in maximum-security prisons all my career, it did not take long for me to recognize what you were up to; I just could not believe you could do this from behind black robes.

4. So, the “Queen of Fraud” is attempting to charge with fraud a pro se litigant, struggling to get up to speed on how to file briefs, as she breaks all the rules, weaponizes her turf, and makes a mockery of justice? Her own counsel, Mr. John Conte, is the reason I do not have an attorney in the first place. Had he not demanded that I take down my articles in exchange for giving my attorney of choice a meager two weeks’ time to prepare for trial — and my attorney, so eager to be helpful to me, was pressured into agreeing to such a preposterous proposal — I would still be represented.

5. I also remind the Court that Mr. Conte pressured me in the same manner on April 4, 2025, when he stated that I had presented, “no case law. Case law is … certainly not in this one, so I think I could actually make an argument that this should all be ignored, but I’ll go further….” And, as usual, Judge Antoniewicz parroted Mr. Conte’s exact words, repeating that case law was all that mattered, even though I supported my arguments with the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Especially with the repartee-style, tit-for-tat exchange that Judge Antoniewicz engages in with Plaintiff’s counsel, Mr. Conte pressured me into researching case law. Indeed, I had no way of knowing that the Internet sources I relied on could be misleading, having never done this before! I have never been sued before this, and I have a demanding professional career, whereby I cannot spend endless hours trying to master a field I never intended to practice. Would Mr. Conte consider it fair, if he had to be in a clinic and perform at the same level as any doctor who has spent one’s entire career there? There is a reason courts across the country, including the Supreme Court of New Jersey, give pro se litigants extra leniency and latitude. At the risk of being accused of “fraud”, here is my best attempt at researching case law: Rubin v. Rubin, 188 N.J. Super. 155, 159 (App. Div. 1982), ruled that courts should afford procedural latitude to self-represented parties, and Haines v. Kerner, 404 U.S. 519, 520 (1972), decided that allegations of a pro se complaint be held to “less stringent standards.”

6. From a psychiatric perspective, the manner in which Plaintiff’s counsel is quick to label honest mistakes “fraud” is very telling of what Plaintiff and her cronies themselves are hiding. Retaliating excessively, especially when trying to conceal one’s guilt, is a well-known psychiatric dynamic: it is called “projection” and, when severe, “reaction formation.” This is the reason I, very early in this case, petitioned this Court to compel [Plaintiff] to undergo a mental fitness evaluation. I did not say so to embarrass or malign, but because, based on twenty-five years of performing mental competency evaluations, I am certain beyond a reasonable doubt that she will not pass. This should call into question her fitness to be a guardian ad litem, and all the crimes she is committing under the cloak of “absolute judicial immunity,” including this very fraudulent and frivolous “protective order,” which this Court is compromised enough to grant. However, because this Court itself is too corrupt to take the question seriously — and certainly not interested in the truth or correct application of the Law — I withdrew my application.

7. The central issue, I have always alleged, is that [Plaintiff] is committing fraud, perjury, and human trafficking, in order to feed a 175-billion-dollar industry (according to one study), and she is charged with silencing me. This is why Judge Antoniewicz himself is so invested in denying me my constitutional rights, going so far as to claim that they do not apply here — do you even hear yourselves, asserting that the U.S. Constitution does not apply in a court of law? — and clinging desperately to my dismissed lawyer’s words that I “agreed” to take down my articles, despite my repeatedly declaring that I did not. This, I believe, is the real reason behind Plaintiff’s labeling of my filing as “fraudulent” — for she must be ruthless and reckless if she is to stop me from speaking the truth. Good-faith misquotes are not “fraud” and do not rise to the level of sanctionable conduct, either under Rule 1:4–8 or N.J.S.A. 2A:15–59.1. Instead, the Court needs to look at [Plaintiff’s] fraud and corruption that permeate her every felony crime that harms human beings, and yet is cloaked as a “judicial” act.

8. Plaintiff’s extraordinary accusations are also an effort at distraction: rather than respond substantively to my serious allegations involving abuse of process and her own, well-documented record of perjury, fraud, and exploitation of children, Plaintiff now seeks sanctions to intimidate and silence a whistleblower. This tactic, in concert with a judge whose conduct has been directly challenged in a federal action, raises more than legitimate concerns about judicial independence and collusion (See “Exhibit D”). There is simply no fraud here, but only an honest attempt to obtain justice, which Judge Antoniewicz, Mr. Conte, and [Plaintiff] simply have no interest in pursuing, despite their professions. As noted in DeNike v. Cupo, 196 N.J. 502, 514 (2008), even the appearance of judicial bias is grounds for disqualification — yet Plaintiff acts as though challenging such bias is sanctionable.

9. Thus, the sanctions, no matter how indefensible, are very possible in this kangaroo court—just as Ms. Nissirios managed to pull off 27,000 dollars in sanctions against a pro se litigant, my sister, who had no way of knowing in advance that kidnapping, child abuse, fraud, and perjury would fall under judicial immunity! (See “Exhibit E”). Is there any wonder that these extreme abuses are occurring in the Family Courts, enough to be causing a national outcry, for which Patricia Lee is quickly becoming a national “poster child”? (See “Exhibit F”). If sanctions are indeed applied, they will serve as definitive proof of collusion, and I will make sure that this Court and Ms. Nissirios are held accountable.

10. In summary, I allege that [Plaintiff] is fabricating and falsely retaliating, because she knows her guilt. Her crimes are a subject of wider legislative and public investigations into Family Court abuses, including the misuse of protective orders to silence truth tellers, which are now occurring throughout the nation. I have so far testified before nine legislatures. Numerous expert witnesses, factual evidence, and medical records back the claim that [Plaintiff] is part of a larger scheme to abuse, obstruct, and retaliate against not just my sister, Patricia Lee, but myself for being a witness and a truth teller. No amount of legal distortions can disprove the hard medical fact that my sister, who was a high official in the New York Governor’s Office, hailed as a hero for coordinating all First Responders on Ground Zero after the greatest enemy attack on U.S. soil on September 11, 2001 — and retaining superior functioning and skill before Family Court, is now debilitated and in need of 24-hour care. [Plaintiff] was a principal player in causing her to lose everything, for the fraudulent gain of her violently abusive ex-husband and attempted murderer—which could not have occurred without [Plaintiff’s] 600 documented lies and acts of perjury to the court—and [Plaintiff’s] own fraudulent “protective order,” are the very reasons my sister has been mostly bedridden since July 2024, when the “protective order” was served on her—which subsequently led to six stress-induced near-death episodes, four hospitalizations, one intensive care unit admission, and irreparable injuries to her brain and knee. Please do not tell me that this does not concern me but only her lawyer, when I have needed to adjust my entire life to become her 24-hour caregiver. [Plaintiff] is also implicated — and should soon be charged — for the 2 million dollars in expenses and unjust enrichment for which I have sued my sister’s ex-husband in federal court (See “Exhibit G”). She and this Court should be guided accordingly.

Respectfully submitted,

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.