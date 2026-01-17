Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sublime Life's avatar
Sublime Life
8d

I can not even express how true all this information is; and how needed this conference is for the lay public who have no clue of the atrocities of abuse that are perpetrated upon children every day in family court. Not to mention the psychological torture and financial destruction of safe protective parents. I have experiential experience and also personally know 100's of safe parents who have experienced the same. Please attend this.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Family Court Violence · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture