Attend a workshop with Dr. Bandy Lee, who will review, discuss, and take questions on the major landmark FAMILY COURT VIOLENCE CONFERENCE that took place in the historic NATIONAL PRESS CLUB BALLROOM.

All who sign up for the January 25, 2026, workshop will receive in the week ahead a full and complete video of the entire conference to help you prepare.

Here is her introductory video:

Here are her remarks:

There has never been a conference I organized with greater urgency than the National Press Club Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence, which happened during National Family Court Awareness Month. Although the proceedings focused largely on legislative remedies, the impetus for the conference arose from medical, public health, and empirical realities that urgently need addressing. What I have come to understand — as a psychiatrist, public health expert, violence scholar, expert witness, and firsthand observer — is that contemporary Family Courts have become emblematic of humanity’s inhumanity against itself.

By this I mean that some of the most extreme, violent, morally indefensible, and socially impermissible acts against innocent children are being committed behind the closed doors of Family Courts. The most jarring revelation, after more than twenty-five years serving as an expert witness to criminal and civil courts, is that many Family Courts are not even functioning as courts of law. Instead, they operate as opaque transactional systems in which children are effectively trafficked to their exploitation, chronic abuse, and, in too many documented cases, death.

While comprehensive data remain limited due to systemic secrecy, available evidence suggests that Family Courts may be responsible for catastrophic harm to tens of thousands of children annually, with at least one thousand documented child murders so far. With actual numbers likely to be much higher, these figures are already impossible to comprehend, but have been consistently documented especially in recent years. These findings were presented to the U.S. Congress in 2023.

This outcome is neither accidental nor inexplicable. It is the predictable result of a structural and cultural design flaw that concentrates extraordinary power while eliminating accountability. It is a “legal” design intended to create loopholes to commit illegal deeds. The immense magnitude of harm is matched only by the unparalleled level of secrecy and censorship. Family Courts are among the least transparent institutions in our democratic society, comparable to the long-abolished Star Chamber of England in the 1600’s. Those who criticize Family Court proceedings publicly may face penalties more severe than those imposed for attempted murder.

Loving parents who try to protect their children are systematically depleted — financially, professionally, reputationally, and psychologically — long before they can mount any effective challenge. Even if victims of Family Court violence attempted to speak about what has happened to them, the degree of institutional capture and perversion of “justice” would be beyond ordinary comprehension. If hospitals were in truth slaughterhouses, we would not go on calling them “hospitals”; yet, Family Courts go on calling themselves “courts”. As a result, what is publicly known about the atrocities occurring through them represents only a fraction of the underlying reality.

As Robert A. Heinlein observed:

Secrecy is the keystone of all tyranny.

The near-total absence of investigative reporting and independent research on Family Courts is therefore not accidental but indicative of extreme suppression. Organizations such as the Leadership Council,1 the Center for Judicial Excellence,2 Project Justice USA, and the Institute of Forensic Science have begun to penetrate this opacity through rigorous data collection.

International evidence further corroborates these concerns. Since the United Kingdom forced open its Family Courts to researchers and reporters in 2024, the emerging evidence has revealed alarming patterns consistent with those reported in the United States. Additionally, what can only be described as a U.S.-originated abuse industry has been exported abroad, with disastrous results. A United Nations Human Rights Council report has confirmed the systemic endangerment of women and children by Family Courts globally. This industry shockingly reaps an estimated 50 to 175 billion dollars per year in Family Court revenue in the United States alone, for the harm it causes. Therefore, the purpose of convening a national conference was straightforward: exposure and accountability, with the potential to save lives.

As Lord Acton famously stated:

Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Family Courts were granted exceptional discretion under the assumption that flexibility would allow greater benevolence with families — which ironically resulted in greater malevolence. The result is a system in which some of the most powerful actors in society (judges) prey upon the most powerless (children).

What cannot be fully described in words is the unspeakable suffering and irreversible trauma inflicted upon the most vulnerable members of society — namely, children — and the adults who try to protect them. This is why I and my colleagues concerned with human rights and the reduction of human suffering organized a prominent landmark conference in the nation’s capital. In the name of humanity and human compassion, we could not remain silent….

As Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn warned:

Unlimited power in the hands of limited people always leads to cruelty.

Family Courts exemplify this principle. Their structure attracts and enables some of the most unscrupulous, unfit, or psychologically-disordered actors — judges, evaluators, attorneys, and court appointees who may not be employable elsewhere — congregate in Family Courts and then wreak havoc with corruption, incompetence, and collusion with impunity.

The ability to fix and then seal cases violates the very foundational democratic principle of open courts, which paves the way for severe human rights abuses to flourish. Compounding this is the doctrine of absolute judicial immunity, which protects judges even when acting maliciously, corruptly, or in error, far beyond their lawful authority.

From a psychiatric and medical perspective, environments characterized by unchecked power and absence of accountability are uniquely attractive to sadistic and psychopathic personalities. The capacity to sever parent-child bonds — one of the most devastating acts conceivable — while sending children to their torture, rape, battery, and murder without consequence renders such positions magnetically attractive to individuals driven by vengeance, thirst for domination, and lust for cruelty.

Having operated unchecked for decades, Family Courts have thus become harbingers of a psychopathic culture, breeding violence and propagating cruel mistreatment as a way of life to larger society.

My experience as an expert witness across more than seventy Family Court cases in approximately thirty states has confirmed that judicial incompetence and criminality are not the exception but the norm. Fit parents are declared “unfit” in direct contradiction to medical evidence, while fraudulent “psychological evaluations” are weaponized to justify predetermined outcomes. The legal standard of “the best interests of the child” is supplanted by the operational, “best interests of the Court,” often aligned with financial incentives, such as federal funding that rewards the creation and exacerbation of crises, and abusers who are highly motivated to pay to evade criminal prosecution. Children ironically become the chief casualties.

Child psychologists have accurately described the insidious process of child abuse as “soul murder.” By facilitating and amplifying child abuse, Family Courts contribute directly to population-level epidemics of chronic disease, mental illness, substance use, criminality, suicide, and premature death. Adverse childhood experiences are well-established as drivers of lifelong morbidity, economic loss, and intergenerational trauma. The economic cost of child abuse and neglect in the United States alone was estimated at 592 billion dollars in a single year. The societal cost is incalculable, and Family Courts’ facilitation of this abuse unconscionable.

Were the full scope of Family Court practices publicly understood, scandals such as Pennsylvania’s “Kids for Cash” — in which two judges went to jail for sentencing innocent children to private prisons for kickbacks — would pale by comparison.

Furthermore, child sex trafficking is a rising problem in the United States, with estimates of current victims in the hundreds of thousands. While high-profile media coverage of global exploitation networks has raised public concern, few are yet aware of the Family Court practice of sending close to 100,000 children per year to the unsupervised custody of their abusers, which dramatically increases their risk of becoming victims of commercial sexual exploitation, including child pornography.

As Elie Wiesel revealed:

Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.

Structural violence causes far more deaths than behavioral violence. This means that policies, institutional practices, and entrenched legal norms can inflict far greater damage than any overt violence, such as mass shootings, civil unrest, or even war. In this light, the systemic harms associated with Family Court practices appear to be one of the gravest public health crises of our time. The large-scale destruction of children — by undermining their development, safety, and life trajectories — constitutes an assault on society’s future itself.

If the public only knew the full scope and scale of barbarity that shocks the conscience, occurring through the Family Courts, it would neither tolerate nor accept this kind of system for another day. This is why, for the sake of civilized society and the welfare of future generations, we found it necessary to convene this conference.

*As for an update on the cases Dr. Lee is involved in, articles of impeachment are being drafted against Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, who is exemplary of egregious abuses of judicial authority. Please sign the petition to make clear that we are finished with tolerating rampant judicial misconduct! A hearing is also forthcoming against Guardian ad Litem Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court — as well as plans for the impeachment of Judge Michael Antoniewicz, subordinate of Gallina-Mecca and issuer of the unconstitutional protective order.