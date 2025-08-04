Thanks to your advocacy and support, Patricia Lee has practically become a national “poster child” of Family Court abuse! Indeed, her sufferings are the sufferings of countless many—hundreds of thousands—who know all too well what it is like to be silenced victims of state-sponsored child kidnapping and judicial terror.

A hearing on July 30, 2025, determined that Patricia Lee, who lost her children (by police raid) four years ago, would indeed lose the home she owns, too—although a federal lawsuit seems to have staved off the forced eviction (by sheriff) for about 45 days…. Hence, we have a little more than a month to save Patricia Lee, her life, her health, and her children!

Many have kindly asked what you can do—and now there is something! Please call the number below, and demand an investigation into Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca’s conduct of endangering a mother’s life to enrich her abuser and attempted murderer.

One supporter said he left a message with a simple, clear statement about the safety concerns surrounding myself and Patricia Lee, being targeted for exposing the truth about Family Courts. Senator Corey Booker’s office has also been informed of the 3,000 petitioners urging the need for impeachment and investigation into Judge Gallina-Mecca’s practices.

Here is the information:

New Jersey Office of Public Integrity & Accountability (OPIA)

Website: https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/office-of-public-integrity-and-accountability-home/

Statewide Corruption Tipline: 1-844-OPIA-TIP (1-844-674-2847)

(All information provided through the tipline can remain confidential.)

The more public pressure we generate, the greater the chance that justice will be done! In fact, everyone who signed the petition should consider calling this number and making contact.

More details, documents, and evidence regarding Patricia Lee’s ex-husband’s dangerous abuses, as well as reasons for the need to impeach Judge Gallina-Mecca, are here:

*If you have not yet done so, please sign the petition to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, and share! Below is a full-page advertisement that has run in a local periodical of Bergen County, NJ: