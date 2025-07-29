﻿﻿Psychopathy has become an affliction in society that the public can no longer ignore. The diagnosis of serial rapists and mass murderers, it has ominously infiltrated not just ordinary society but even corridors of power. I mentioned earlier that the famed psychopathy expert, Dr. Michael Stone, instantly diagnosed Alan T. Chan (psychopathy does not require a personal interview; in fact, some studies show that its charm, captivating mask, and psychological manipulation make evaluations less accurate with a personal interview—instead, one relies on observed actions, objective records, and collateral, victim reports). Indeed, Alan T. Chan deceived me for twelve years, as he lamented his marital difficulties with me over the phone—but behind my back he used my emotional support to spread the rumor that my sister was “mentally ill” and that his “famous Yale psychiatrist” sister-in-law agreed with him! He invited me into his home in April 2020, no doubt to recruit me as a “patron”. Psychopaths recruit “patrons and pawns” to buttress their delusions. Unfortunately for Alan T. Chan, it took but ten days of in-person observation for me to see the truth. While I would not score the Hare psychopathy Checklist for another seventeen months, I already diagnosed him—even shared with him my diagnosis—in a little more than a month’s time. Dr. Stone was so impressed, he wrote: “I think it will help … that you, as an esteemed and world-traveled forensic psychiatrist, came up with the same Hare-score as I did. One feels like saying, ‘Tell that to the judge!" Well, for an ordinary Judge that is a “slam dunk,” but not for Judge Gallina-Mecca: for her, it was a signal to ramp up assaults, banning of experts, retaliation against witnesses, and the total separation of Patricia Lee from her children.

Since Judge Gallina-Mecca’s courtroom bans, threatens, and retaliates against experts—while elevating her own coterie of poorly-trained and poorly-qualified “experts”—some damning expert reports will be exhibited here. Below is a glimpse of my own diagnosis (there is nothing that says one cannot diagnose a family member, as long as proper procedure is followed). Dr. Stone’s and my diagnosis, furthermore, would be upheld twice in peer reviews and Alan T. Chan’s dangerousness confirmed through four other reports, which can be partially found at the web site: alantchan.com.

*Please help us to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca! You can find more information at: ImpeachMecca.org. Below is a new full-page advertisement that ran this week in a Bergen County, NJ, local newspaper—still more are coming!