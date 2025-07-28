Family Court Violence

Marcy Reed's avatar
Marcy Reed
Jul 28

I hope the children are reunited with your sister. I respect you for going to Arizona. I’ve spoken to numerous senators and government officials in New Jersey regarding my nj family court nightmare. I even have a letter from the White House directing me to which particular senators I should speak to, and they all ignore me.

