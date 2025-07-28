New York City

Thousands of citizens across the country are closely following the case of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, who is widely regarded as one of the most abusive judges in the nation. Her conduct has sparked national concern, fueled by a growing body of evidence revealing consistent patterns of judicial abuse, ethical misconduct, and a troubling disregard for constitutional rights and protections.

One of the most urgent and heartbreaking examples is the well-documented case of Patricia Lee, her children, and her sister, Dr. Bandy X. Lee, a world-renowned forensic psychiatrist. For years, Dr. Lee and Patricia have fought tirelessly to protect their family’s safety and well-being—yet they remain trapped in a legal system that has failed them at every turn.

What they are enduring is not an isolated incident. It reflects a broader and deeply disturbing pattern of judicial misconduct by Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca, whose actions have harmed a countless number of families across New Jersey

We have already collected 3,000 signatures calling for Judge Gallina-Mecca’s immediate impeachment, and that number continues to grow. Public concern is rising, and so is the demand for transparency, accountability, and reform.

Dr. Lee’s recent testimonies in Arizona and Idaho—now widely circulated nationally—speak directly to this issue and have galvanized support from across the country. Notably, Arizona Senator Mark Finchem has emerged as an outspoken advocate, joining Dr. Lee in her testimony in Idaho and publicly endorsing her calls for judicial accountability and reform. These cases highlight the very real danger posed by unchecked judicial authority and the devastating impact it has on children, families, and the public’s trust in our justice system.

Specifically with regard to Patricia Lee, her dangerously violent, homicidal ex-husband—whom Judge Gallina-Mecca facilitated in causing her serious illness and disability, and who is currently on a restraining order for terroristic threats—is again coordinating with Judge Gallina-Mecca to evict Patricia Lee from the home she has lived in for 10 years. This is despite his being indebted to her sister, Dr. Bandy Lee, for $2 million, which is more than the equity of the house ($1.3 million). Additionally, Judge Gallina-Mecca ordered Patricia Lee to keep her $1 million life insurance policy with her ex-husband as the beneficiary, while paying the premiums herself—which gives her ex-husband extra incentives to seize the house by force (especially since multiple physicians have warned that a forced eviction at this time could be life-threatening).

An eviction could happen any day now, unless there is a public outcry. For these reasons, concerned citizens have set up a special web site detailing her ex-husband’s dangerousness as well as giving more reasons for the Impeachment of Judge Gallina-Mecca, at: AlanTChan.com.

For interviews and information, media can contact Dr. Bandy Lee at: bandy@bandylee.com, or (917) 328-2492.

*Please help us to impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca! Sign the petition, which is quickly approaching 3000 signatures, and share! Below is a full-page advertisement that has and will periodically run in a Bergen County, NJ: