*Please mark your calendars and join me and Bruce Fein, Esq., if you can—on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., in Bergen County Courthouse, 10 Main Street, Room 108, Hackensack, NJ.

There is no setting that suffers more from a lack of good lawyers than Family Court. Even legal professionals call it, “the sewer,” and prefer to leave the dirty work to others. This is how Family Court has become filled not just with bottom feeders but those who are beneath the mud (indeed, how low do you have to go to make it your vocation to prey upon children?).

Few good lawyers thus get themselves dirtied in Family Court.

This is why the entry of Bruce Fein, Esq., is so extraordinary. He is perhaps one of the most—if not the most—celebrated constitutional lawyers in the country. He served at many of the highest levels of government, including as associate deputy attorney general in the Department of Justice, as general counsel to the Federal Communications Commission, and as research director for the House Committee investigating the Iran-Contra scandal.

He was once on a short-list of potential nominees to the United States Supreme Court, has testified before Congress more than 200 times, and has helped to impeach three U.S. presidents. Now, he is helping to impeach Patricia Lee’s judge, Jane Gallina-Mecca.

He vocally opposed the Patriot Act and famously declared that the government must justify infringing on individuals’ “right to be left alone.” He represented Lon Snowden, the father of Edward Snowden, which confirmed his commitment to civil liberties.

Now, while he could be making thousands of dollars an hour as the most sought-after constitutional expert to argue before the Supreme Court, or as a consultant for international governments, he has chosen to take my federal case practically pro bono. Thus, I hope you will support him and me at this rare Family Court hearing on Friday, September 12, 2025, that is open to the public!