Dear Court Watchers:

I hope you received the message that you need not appear at my Bergen County Court hearing today, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT.

Judge Michael Antoniewicz, after denying me reporesentation by famed constitutional lawyer, Bruce Fein, Esq., is forging ahead with a “trial” without me, in order to place me in default and to give his crony, Evelyn Nissirios, a final protective order so as to stop my First Amendment-protected criticism of her (and the Court’s) criminal activities.

I was promised that the following statement would be read in court in my absence:

I, Bandy Lee, declare that the following statements are true to the best of my knowledge:

Since I have been denied attendance,… I will rely on my papers and this written statement. However, as my motion stated, I have no expectation that this Court will not repeat its same arguments for non-recusal [for denying me representation[], or that it will do the right thing and abide by the Law. I maintain that Bergen County Family Court is a criminal organization under the supervision of a murderously criminal judge, Jane Gallina-Mecca, under whom multiple mothers have died, and my sister almost died a dozen times and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Evelyn Nissirios was the foot soldier carrying out the violent crimes, including kidnapping, attempted murder, and judicial retaliation, which is what this Court actually represents. Truthful public criticism is not stalking or harassment. Since this Court is abusing a cloak of the law to violate the Law, the public needs to know about its breach of public trust. This is also why I traveled to Hollywood, where [notable] filmmakers are preparing a documentary to expose the murderous and criminal activities at this so-called “court”. There is now plenty of footage, and therefore whatever more you do to me can only add to the evidence of your corruption. Your third refusal to allow me representation on absurd technical grounds is paradigmatic of due process violation and not only evidence of bias but proof that you stop at nothing to advantage your partner in crime, who is the plaintiff in this case. Or else, why would you go to such extraordinary lengths as to invite a deputy attorney general into this courtroom, in an attempt to threaten and intimidate me into giving up my demand for original data on an audio recording I believe to have been tampered? Neither Nissirios nor Your Honor appears to understand what it means to hold public office. Your years of impunity have blinded you into believing that you are above the Law. This is why I am asking Your Honor to remove yourself immediately from this corrupt scheme, or be held accountable for co-conspiring in criminal coercion, which only supports the now national concern that judicial incompetence is rampant in the Family Courts.

*If you are already there and wish to remain to witness the above, please feel free to do so. The “trial” in my absence will occur in Room 108 of the Bergen County Courthouse.