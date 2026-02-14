Family Court Violence

Richard Luthmann
Family Court operates largely outside public view, yet it controls the most sacred bond in society — parent and child. When proceedings are sealed, protective orders are issued without a robust adversarial process, and criticism is met with sanctions, the optics are troubling. The answer is not rhetoric. It is sunlight. Open records. Appellate review. Independent oversight. If due process was denied, courts must correct it. If statutes are being misapplied, legislatures must amend them. No system entrusted with children’s futures can function on secrecy and technical maneuvering alone. Accountability strengthens courts. Suppression weakens them. The public deserves clarity, not concealment.

Soulsnatcher
Please listen he lost his life Forever 12 RyderBelisle: When Custody Be… - Crime Salad - Apple Podcasts https://share.google/8cZvWWFojmJ6H7DV4

