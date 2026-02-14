A documentary is being made about the most sadistic, psychopathic, and predatory “guardian ad litem” I have seen in my twenty-five years of being a practicing psychiatrist and an expert witness for the courts. By the time it is released, the consistency of the graphic and horrific stories will shock the conscience and make the protagonist in the film, I Care a Lot, look like a saint! For what kind of guardian ad litem (GAL) routinely kidnaps small, innocent children from their loving, safe, and stable homes by sending in SWAT teams and police raids, to force them with their batterers, rapists, sex traffickers, and attempted murderers? This is not even the worst part: she then tells these traumatized children that the loving parent—from whom she will likely permanently sever them—no longer loves them, has abandoned them, and never wishes to see them again! The most dangerous individuals often target the parent-child bond; this is why they are sometimes dubbed, “outsiders to love.” Yet, this GAL is a Family Court favorite, for she helps rake in a good portion of the 175 billion dollars Family Courts reap from “soul murdering” up to 100,000 children per year. Family “Courts” operate a hidden child slave trade that—if the public only knew—would cause the Epstein scandal to pale in comparison.

This is what Judge Michael Antoniewicz is trying to hide when, on January 9, 2026, through all kinds of technical excuses and tricks of procedure, he issued a false Final Protective Order (FPO), and on January 22, 2026, to keep this fraudulent FPO from being found out, issued a “sealing order”—illegally without due process, which makes it void ab initio (void from inception). The FPO is intended to intimidate me from exposing the truth about her deeds, by using it to threaten extortion and incarceration (she already succeeded in extracting 40,000 dollars in “sanctions” from me and my sister, and in collaboration with her protector judge, Jane Gallina-Mecca, she succeeded in incarcerating me and another world-renowned physician for six hours). When criminals are given judicial authority, they are bound to abuse the law to commit the worst crimes. Whereas this GAL was able to obtain “protective orders” against me and my sister for alleged “harassment” and “stalking”—I never reached out to her, since the audience for my articles was the public, not her, and my sister did not even contact her for a year. However, Family Court would never issue a protective order against her, even after her repeated attempts—and near successes—to murder my sister, in co-conspiracy with her homicidal ex-husband (this is how I discovered why restraining orders hardly protect domestic violence victims from being murdered: in the corrupt Family Courts, they are more often misapplied for abuse purposes than applied for protection purposes!). Hence, here is our never-submitted application for a counter-protective order, for the record:

VERIFIED COMPLAINT FOR VICTIM’S ASSISTANCE AND SURVIVOR PROTECTION ACT

1. On June 8, 2024, Evelyn F. Nissirios fraudulently obtained a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against myself based on perjury, by pretending that another person’s article was mine. When it was exposed that the State Police already completed a thorough investigation years ago and determined I had nothing to do with it, and Evelyn Nissirios knew this fact, Evelyn Nissirios was forced to withdraw the article. Still, Judge Michael Antoniewicz covered for her, insisting that my legitimate public articles must have inspired the other article—even though all my articles were published after that article! To the end, Judge Antoniewicz covered for her perjury—despite the count exceeding forty-four during just her first three hours of testimony.

2. The TPO is actually a prior restraint, to be used against my Constitutionally-protected, First-Amendment, Free-Speech articles—obtained through perjury, falsification of facts, recruitment of a crony judge, fraud upon the court, and abuse of the Victim’s Assistance and Survivor Protection Act (VASPA). VASPA was therefore weaponized to attempt to remove my truthful, journalistic reports of Evelyn Nissirios’ felony crimes against children and to cover up her own cyber-stalking, harassment, and threatening the lives of myself and my family, for being witnesses of her felony criminal activity. She already abused her fraudulently-obtained VASPA order to harass, threaten, intimidate, and extort (she so far extorted over 40,000 dollars from myself and my family) as well as to “DARVO” (“deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender”) and assault further myself and my family to medically-documented, life-threatening levels. She was able to achieve all this through enlistment of her colleagues and co-conspirators within the Bergen County Superior Court, Chancery Division, Family Part, where she works full-time.

3. Evelyn Nissirios obtained the TPO unconstitutionally without due process (I was not allowed to give one second of testimony, against her ten hours of one-sided, perjurious testimony; was not allowed to submit evidence; was not allowed representation; was not heard on any application but penalized for bringing them at all; and was not given adjudication on constitutional limitations to Judge Antoniewicz’s authority, despite repeated requests). She did so through a predetermined outcome, violation of procedure, and multiple breaches of my constitutional rights, for which Evelyn Nissirios and her crony judges were federally sued (Judge Antoniewicz refused to recuse himself—as would be the normal thing to do—and laughed it off, so confident was he that the corrupt New Jersey judiciary would never hold him accountable).

4. Evelyn Nissirios has a long history of violence against my family, especially my sister, Patricia Lee, who is now disabled and in need of round-the-clock care as a direct result; my niece and nephew, who are now “failing to thrive” under the isolation of their violently abusive father, who nearly killed both of them by head injury, since Evelyn Nissirios helped him to kidnap them through 600 documented lies and perjury; and my elderly father, who went from perfect health to physical and psychological disability, as a direct result of the grief Evelyn Nissirios inflicted through her destruction of his grandchildren—all of which she effectuated through her pretense of a court-appointed role (which she did not fulfill in any definition of the role but only exploited).

5. The only way Evelyn Nissirios has escaped criminal prosecution for the violent felony crimes I witnessed among dozens of victims—usually violent kidnapping of children from their stable, loving, and nurturing homes, to send them to their torture, rape, battery, sex trafficking, and attempted murder—is because she leverages personal and professional relations within the judiciary to influence or intimidate witnesses, judges, or staff (she is, for example, the “favorite” of Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca of Bergen County Family Court).

6. Evelyn Nissirios has made ex-parte requests designed to harass me and/or my close family members; co-conspired in executing false arrests; orchestrated false police raids; filed fraudulent TPO’s; and weaponized the judicial process to attempt to murder my close relations, such as through direct weaponization of the TPO—for which my sister was hospitalized four times, once spending five days in the intensive care unit (ICU). Far before the current TPO, Evelyn Nissirios has been stalking me, as early as 2022, following my public articles, social media posts, and media appearances, secretly co-conspiring to arrest me and to threaten and intimidate me as a witness ofher violent crimes. This is known because her obsession became apparent when she used my public articles to slap my sister with almost 27,000 dollars in sanctions (since she had no judicial process to punish me directly).

7. Finally, on June 8, 2024, Evelyn Nissirios managed to obtain a TPO through a crony judge, Michael Antoniewicz, based on the new VASPA statute, which allows non-family members to apply for protection—even though VASPA was never intended as a means to harass and intimidate witnesses, or to “reverse victim and offender” by falsely accusing victims of her harassment of her own deeds (she slapped my sister, for example, with a TPO despite her having had no contact with Evelyn Nissirios whatsoever—simply to harass her, since her divorce proceedings ended on May 16, 2024, and she was no longer under Evelyn Nissirios’ control).

8. In summary, Evelyn Nissirios has abused the TPO solely to stalk, monitor, and intimidate me and my family, and is positioned to continue to do so, as she will soon be granted an Final Protective Order (FPO), despite no factual findings and no due process. My and my sister’s lives have been endangered, especially since Evelyn Nissirios almost caused my sister’s demise multiple medically-documented times, beginning in November 2021 (a dramatic example is when she, knowing that my sister was suffering a life-threatening medical emergency, chose that “opportunity” to orchestrate a false police raid, based on lies to the police and perjury in court). Both legal and medical experts have called Evelyn Nissirios’ actions, “attempted murder.” As a result, I am now the round-the-clock caregiver of my disabled sister, to the point where my entire life and career have been upended.

9. Even though Evelyn Nissirios’ TPO was obtained through fraud upon the court, her crony judge is about to grant her an automatic FPO, based solely on lies and perjury, in order to empower Evelyn Nissirios to continue to harass, stalk, and attempt to murder. Given these circumstances, I am in urgent need of protection. My medically fragile sister is in equal or greater danger, and I will soon be filing for her as a protected person, as she is now too traumatized and too disabled—as documented in dozens of medical reports and on brain scans—by Evelyn Nissirios to file for herself without triggering severe symptoms. For now, her harm is an extension of harm against me, since I am responsible for her care, financial needs, and emotional support, since Evelyn Nissirios’ 600 documented lies and acts of perjury in court played a major—if not decisive—role in my sister’s loss of her children, all her possessions, her wealth, her health, and even the house she owns. Evelyn Nissirios’ 600 documented lies and acts of perjury consistently assisted her homicidal ex-husband, Alan T. Chan[1]—who already has a TRO, criminal complaints, and civil complaints against him—and with whom Evelyn Nissirios criminally co-conspired in a number of illicit activities, as discovery results in another criminal case showed.

10. Evelyn Nissirios’ acts have caused me severe emotional distress, including anxiety, insomnia, and physical exhaustion, as well as substantial financial loss and irreparable professional damage due to being forced to forego academic and global leadership positions to ensure my sister’s safety. All of my statements are backed by evidence. I have scrupulously compiled all medical proof of Evelyn Nissirios’ harm against me and my family, and eagerly await my chance to present it to a court that cares about evidence and fact finding, and is not preoccupied with protecting its own.

[1] Alan T. Chan has been duly diagnosed to have psychopathy, the most dangerous diagnosis known to psychiatry (“the diagnosis of serial rapists and mass murderers”), by four world-renowned forensic experts. Furthermore, a forensic psychologist, highly-respected in the New Jersey court system, confirmed his homicidal tendencies. Additionally, a world-renowned child psychiatrist confirmed that he was committing “soul murder” of his children, each of whom he almost actually murdered through head injury. All six highly-credentialed forensic experts declared him a danger to his ex-wife and his children, but Evelyn Nissirios suppressed all these reports, acting more as the violent perpetrator’s personal attorney than as the guardian ad litem for the children—the role to which she was assigned (she had daily phone calls with Alan T. Chan while refusing to respond to even one email or phone call from Patricia Lee, even after removing her children from her more than four years ago, for no justifiable reason at all). Instead of heeding the dire warnings of medical professionals, Evelyn Nissirios unilaterally gave her homicidal co-conspirator full, sole custody, which led to his being able to claim child support, all marital assets, all legal fees, and the house—despite owing me alone more than twice the equity of the house—while attempting to murder his ex-wife at least a dozen times, through the help of Evelyn Nissirios, in order also to claim her 1 million-dollar life insurance. Alan T. Chan is a twice federally-adjudicated financial fraudster, who caused his former employers tens of millions in fines and severe federal sanctions, and terminated from employment as a result. His actions were clearly known to Evelyn Nissirios at the time of her co-conspiracy with him.

*The petition to impeach Family Court Judge Michael Antoniewicz can be signed here. The petition impeach Family Court Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here.