Here is a Call to Action by one of our supporters:

Patricia Lee has a chance to raise the issue of her children this Friday, August 15, 2025, at a special court hearing.

Your voice may make the difference!

Please call the judge’s chamber:

Hon. Carol Novey Catuogno, (201) 221-0700 ext. 25271

Simply say you are calling about Patricia Lee in the case, LEE V. CHAN.

Say many people like you are very concerned. The children should never have been taken from her by force.

It is outrageous that Patricia Lee has never again been able to see her children for four years without any proven wrongdoing—or any hearing!

The way this Family Court gave sole custody to the dangerous, violent, absentee father who was under a restraining order for almost killing the children is beyond outrageous—and must be corrected immediately!

Tell the judge who will preside this Friday to look at this website for crucial evidence the divorce judge suppressed: AlanTChan.com.

Also mention if you can that impeachment of the divorce judge, Jane Gallina-Mecca, is underway with 3000 petitioners and more than 30 witnesses: ImpeachMecca.org.

Here for your information is Dr. Bandy Lee’s recent powerful testimony before State Legislative Commmittees in Arizona and Idaho. Legislators were aghast upon hearing Patricia Lee’s story:

Two other things, please:

1) You can sign the petition at: ImpeachMecca.org

2) You can contact the local media and tell them they should be investigating and reporting on what has happened to Patricia Lee and her children in their community:

The Record (North Jersey Media Group)

Website: https://www.northjersey.com/

Information Line: 1-888-282-3422 News 12 New Jersey

Website: https://newjersey.news12.com/

News Tipline: (732) 346-3270 or (732) 346-3333

Thank you enormously for your help!!