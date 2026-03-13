Family Court Violence

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

Dr. Bandy Lee is saying out loud what millions of parents already know: Family Court is the most dangerous courtroom in America. Behind sealed files and rubber-stamp “discretion,” bureaucrats shuffle children like poker chips while lawyers and court contractors cash in. The Constitution stops at the courthouse door. Protective parents get jailed. Abusers get custody. Kids get broken. Lee’s warning to Washington lawmakers should echo nationwide: this system isn’t just flawed—it’s structurally corrupt. When courts operate without transparency or accountability, they become engines of abuse. If H.B. 2735 restores constitutional guardrails, it won’t just reform Family Court. It could save thousands of children.

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Blessing Herman's avatar
Blessing Herman
5h

Dr. Lee, please file an official report and formal complaint FBO US mothers/children to Ms. Reem Alsalem,the Special Rapporteur to the UN.

Now, with Epstein helping turn attention towards US, this is the time to seek formal international Human Rights investigation on US courts. PLEASE!!

Perhaps an open letter that we can also all sign? We cannot allow the foxes that have been guarding the hen house and devouring the chick's to be the same ones to internally investigate them selves!

In reading Dr. Joanna Silberg's Child Survior book, her international work, especially with the SRA ring in Israel was swept under the ru, despite multiple victims coming foward and teams of experts.

ALL the patriarchial countries are corrupt. I would almost bet my life that the majority of men in these positions of power are full blown, far advanced sex addicts/perpetrators and have zero sense of our humanity anymore.

We women and our children have not only been DEHUMANIZED.....but we have been DEMONIZED. This diabiolocal status will only lead to increasingly more profound and grave DEBASING treatment....less than animals.

We have become sacrificial expendables to cover thier own crimes and reputations and power structures.

PLEASE FILE A COMPLAINT!!

We want a investigations from the International Court of Law/Human Rights etc

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