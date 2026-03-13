I, Dr. Bandy Lee, am a forensic psychiatrist, violence expert, and an expert witness for the courts with twenty-five years of experience, having served in approximately 250 criminal and civil court cases around the country, including in about seventy cases in Family Courts across thirty states. I am also president of the World Mental Health Coalition, cofounder of Preventing Violence Now, and chief medical officer for the Institute of Forensic Science. I was a research fellow of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), and taught at Yale School of Medicine and Yale Law School for seventeen years before joining the Harvard Program in Psychiatry and the Law in 2021. In 2002, I helped the World Health Organization (WHO) launch its landmark publication, The World Report on Violence and Health. In 2007, I helped coauthor the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General’s chapter on: “Violence against Children.” I am a recipient of the National Research Service Award (NRSA) and author of the textbook, Violence (Lee, 2019), as well as of over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters, and over 300 opinion articles in outlets such as the Guardian and the New York Times, on violence prevention. For clinical practice, I work in maximum-security prisons and specialize in treating violent offenders. I have worked with multiple city and state governments, as well as the U.S. Senate, on criminal justice reform and on implementing alternatives to solitary confinement. On Family Courts, I have testified before the legislatures of Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New York, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Washington, on the extremely high death rates from domestic violence and child abuse in Family Courts and the need to curb Family Court-facilitated violence.

Family Court violence represents crimes against humanity that would dwarf the Epstein scandal.

A panel of experts appointed by the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council recently met to state that the millions of files related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contain disturbing evidence of systematic and large-scale sexual abuse, trafficking, and exploitation of women and girls. According to the experts, they suggest the existence of a “global criminal enterprise” of sexual slavery, reproductive violence, enforced disappearance, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, and femicide.

The panel said in a statement:

The “Epstein Files” … have shocked the conscience of humanity and raised terrifying implications of the level of impunity for such crimes. So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity (UNOHCHR, 2026).

The UN experts also raised concerns about “serious compliance failures and botched redactions.” (Reuters, 2026). More than 1200 victims were identified in the documents that have been released, while initially every potential perpetrator’s name except Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s was redacted. The experts added:

The reluctance to fully disclose information or broaden investigations, has left many survivors feeling retraumatised and subjected to what they describe as “institutional gaslighting” (UNOHCHR, 2026).

I am familiar with this pattern from being a witness to other, possibly related crimes against humanity that the UN Human Rights Council called out just three years ago (UNOHCHR, 2023). It is the child-trafficking enterprise, operating in a hidden and deceptive way, through the Family Court system.

Across the country, in all fifty U.S. states, Family Courts are systematically covering up disturbing evidence of sexual abuse, physical abuse, trafficking, and exploitation of children of all ages, including nursing infants. More and more evidence is emerging of a nationwide enterprise of sexual slavery, forced kidnapping, battery, torture, and even murder — all enforced by the so-called Family “Courts”.

Like most of violence, the gravest and most pervasive forms of abuse are hidden within intimate settings. The United Nations repeatedly designated the home to be the most dangerous place for women and children, comparable to any battlefield. In the United States, one in four children are beaten badly enough to have marks, one in five children are sexually abused, and almost four children per day are murdered by one or both parents — all likely underreported. The vast majority of custody disputes in Family Court are domestic violence or child abuse cases.

The difference is, the violence that is prosecuted and punished in criminal courts is rewarded and amplified in Family Courts — for up to 175 billion dollars in revenue per year, greater than all other courts combined.

Like the “Epstein Files,” if fully understood, Family Courts would shock the conscience of humanity. In many cases, the coverup is worse than the crime: loving mothers and fathers are imprisoned for trying to protect their children. Caring parents are barred not only from seeing their children but from accessing school and medical records as their children deteriorate and die. Abused children are sent to torture camps or threatened with juvenile detention (Frosch, 2024), if they refuse to indulge their abuser — while being separated from their primary parent. The more severe the abuse, the more draconian the “rulings”.

From what I have observed, while serving as an expert witness in over seventy Family Court cases, is that of the children are taken from their primary parent and isolated with their abuser — approximately half are trafficked for exploitation. In November 2025, I held a conference at the prestigious National Press Club in Washington, DC, to raise awareness on this critical issue (Lee, 2025).

Through abuse of the exceptional “discretion” granted them, as well as the ability to “seal” their cases at will, Family Courts have become “Constitution-free” zones. Appeals do not work, because nothing falls outside of “discretion”: kidnapping children, running a child slave trade, and even co-conspiracy to murder. Federal courts will not get involved and dismiss almost 100 percent of cases, citing judicial “immunity” or “abstention” from state decisions. The rare case that gets to the U.S. Supreme Court may be overturned, but the adjudication is sent back to Family Court, where nothing changes; the children remain with their tormentors, rapists, batterers, and attempted murderers (DeGregory and Oliveira, 2025) until they either reach majority or are completely destroyed. Judicial review boards, even as they sanction judges who utter a verbal profanity or two, would not even open an investigation against a judge who may have facilitated multiple murders (Soderman, 2023).

The scant available evidence suggests that Family Courts may be responsible for catastrophic harm to close to 100,000 children annually, with approximately 1000 documented child murders so far (Center for Judicial Excellence, 2025). There may be 10 million victims of Family Court in the United States alone. Yes, the size and scale of abuse would dwarf any “global criminal enterprise” — including the Epstein scandal — although one may be feeding the other. Gangs and pedophilic sex rings flourish along the entire Coasts, both East and West, waiting for Family Court fodder. The Epstein network, therefore, may simply be the top of a food chain.

The Family Court “business model,” furthermore, is being exported abroad — causing calamities to families wherever it is adopted — and prompting the UN Human Rights Council report.

Globally, human trafficking has overtaken drug trafficking as the most lucrative. As a violence scholar, I have warned for close to two decades that structural violence — that is, the widening of the gap between the rich and the poor — would give rise to vast organized criminal networks and behavioral violence. Such structures are magnetically attractive to sadistic, sociopathic, and psychopathic individuals — and they indeed congregate in Family Courts like nowhere else (Thomas, 2023) — who derive obvious pleasure from their ability to sever tight-knit, parent-child bonds.

Oftentimes, it is not individual bad actors alone but systems that drive atrocities of this magnitude. While Washington state is hardly alone in harboring such human rights abuses within its governmental structure, it can be the first to rectify the problem by placing constitutional constraints on it. These are the reasons I support H.B. 2735.

References

Center for Judicial Excellence (2025). U.S. Child Homicide Data. San Rafael, CA: Center for Judicial Excellence. https://centerforjudicialexcellence.org/cje-projects-initiatives/child-murder-data/.

DeGregory, P., and Oliveira, A. (2025, July 10). Daughter of NJ police chief accuses him and others of ritualistic abuse, years of sexual assault: Court docs. New York Post. https://nypost.com/2025/07/10/us-news/daughter-of-nj-police-chief-accuses-him-others-of-ritualistic-abuse-years-of-sexual-assault-court-docs/.

Frosch, D. (2024, April 24). A court-ordered therapy that separates kids from a parent they love stirs a backlash. Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/us-news/reunification-therapy-custody-family-court-5b4e9279.

Lee, B. X. (2019). Violence: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Causes, Consequences, and Cures. New York, NY: Wiley-Blackwell.

Lee, B. X. (2025). Highlights of the Major Landmark National Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence. Washington, DC: National Press Club. [Link below.]

Reuters (2026, February 17). Epstein files suggest acts that may amount to crimes against humanity, say UN experts. Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/18/epstein-files-crimes-against-humanity-un-experts.

Soderman, J. J. (2023). The Mecca Murders. Greenville, SC: Foundation for Child Victims of Family Court. https://fcvfc.org/2023/09/19/the-mecca-murders/.

Thomas, E. (2023, September 4). Family courts: Children forced into contact with fathers accused of abuse. BBC News. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-66531409.

United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (2023, June 23). Urgent reforms needed to protect women and children from violence in custody battles: UN expert. New York, NY: United Nations. https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2023/06/urgent-reforms-needed-protect-women-and-children-violence-custody-battles-un.

United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (2026, February 16). Flawed ‘Epstein Files’ disclosures undermine accountability for grave crimes against women and girls: UN experts. New York, NY: United Nations. https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2026/02/flawed-epstein-files-disclosures-undermine-accountability-grave-crimes.

*Impeachments of Family Court judges are catching on throughout the country. There is a petition to impeach Judge Michael Antoniewicz that can be signed here. The petition impeach Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca is here. Articles for the impeachment of Gallina-Mecca are already being drafted. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their favoritism, coercion, and dirty money — such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations — as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority — such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court.