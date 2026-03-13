Sealing orders were entered without notice, without motion by any party, and without an opportunity to be heard. Even sua sponte judicial action must comply with constitutional due process requirements; the law is clear that fundamental rights cannot be abrogated without notice and a meaningful opportunity to be heard. Peralta v. Heights Medical Center, Inc. (1988) stated that judgment entered without notice violates due process and is void; Doe v. Poritz (1995) affirmed that procedural due process requires notice and opportunity to be heard before governmental action affecting liberty or reputation. Neither this Court nor Plaintiff has any viable avenue around this other than abuse of process. Judicial records carry a strong presumption of public access, according to Nixon v. Warner Communications, Inc. (1978). A desire to cover up crimes is not a valid reason for a sealing order.

This is the exact tactic by which Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca engaged in stealing children, attempting murder—and accomplished murder in some cases—and sealing the record so that her crimes would not be revealed. From the very beginning, Your Honor stated on the record that Judge Gallina-Mecca had no role in this case, but she herself admitted in a federal filing, dated March 9, 2026, that she is indeed presiding over this case and therefore has the right to issue rulings related to it. In other words, you hid your conflict of interest by lying from the very first day. But then, this is unsurprising from a court that issued a temporary protective order based solely on perjury.

You issued a final protective order without even allowing me to testify, exactly as I predicted.

And you failed to address the controlling constitutional question presented throughout this case: whether your classifying my truthful public articles on matters of public concern—which were never targeted at Plaintiff—as “harassment” constitutes violation of my First Amendment Constitutional rights.

But let us get to the heart of the matter: the sealing order is a desperate attempt to cover up what can only be described as crimes of egregious judicial abuse. What causes you to be in such terror that the truth will come out?

I have over 25 years of experience serving as an expert witness in approximately 250 criminal and civil court cases around the country. My decades of experience dealing with all kinds of heinous crimes and abuses of power did not prepare me for the shock of watching Evelyn Nissiros, a guardian ad litem in name only, commit 600 acts of perjury for the sole objective of rescripting reality so that an abusive, violent man, already diagnosed of a dangerous personality disorder that was a contraindication to parenting, who had a restraining order against him, would end up having sole custody of his children. How ironic that you would issue a “protective order” against my daring to expose this so-called “guardian ad litem,” who exhibits the same traits of psychopathy as the violent abuser she gave custody to, and has been revealed to be a predator of dozens of children, in a desperate, unconstitutional attempt on the part of your court to suppress the truth.

I was also never prepared to encounter Jane Gallina-Mecca, who acted in ways I never imagined I would see in a judge. Only now do I understand that these two were really acting as a criminal cartel, with one goal in mind: child theft and child trafficking for profit. Now I have learned enough to testify before eight state legislatures, that Family Court abuses are of a proportion that would equal or even dwarf the crimes against humanity exposed in the recent Epstein scandal.

A panel of experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council recently met to state that the millions of files related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contain disturbing evidence of systematic and large-scale sexual abuse, trafficking, and exploitation of women and girls, pointing to sexual slavery, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, and femicide. The panel said that “The ‘Epstein Files’ … have shocked the conscience of humanity and raised terrifying implications of … impunity for such crimes,” which “may … meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity.”

The same United Nations Human Rights Council just three years ago denounced Family Courts for systematically covering up the same kind of disturbing evidence of sexual abuse, physical abuse, trafficking, and exploitation of children of all ages, including nursing infants. The only difference is that the spread and scale of Family Court violence, all across the country, in all fifty U.S. states under draconian seals, is far greater than that of the Epstein scandal. Every day, Family Courts extract more than 160 new children from their safe, stable, and loving homes to send them to their torture, rape, battery, and murder. Every day, Family Courts turn a blind eye to children returning bruised, if not in body bags, as a direct result of their coerced endangerment. Every day, the country suffers from exceptionally high rates of parents murdering children, dying by murder-suicide, and killing ex-spouses, without any ability to consider how Family Courts are facilitating—even aggressively enforcing—these conditions, because you threaten and intimidate the press into leaving out the roles of Family Court—just as you are trying to use court seals to protect your Court from public scrutiny and any kind of accountability.

This is what I have uncovered. More and more evidence is revealing a nationwide epidemic of sexual slavery, forced kidnapping, torture, and even routine murder of witnesses, coming out of the Family Courts. I fear for my own life for these reasons, but I have well advised high-powered officials and reform groups of who would be the likely perpetrators if anything happens to me.

New Jersey is now infamous as one of the most corrupt states in the country, and Bergen County is the worst in New Jersey State. Jane Gallina-Mecca is the queenpin, which is why, since as early as 2021, she has been stalking, surveilling, harassing, and falsely arresting me—very possibly attempting to murder me, with the collusive help of Evelyn Nissirios.

Like the “Epstein Files,” when the unconscionable, unconstitutional, and heinous acts of so-called “Family Courts” such as yours are fully exposed—it would shock the conscience of humanity. I have witnessed how, in many cases, the coverup is worse than the crime: loving mothers and fathers are imprisoned for trying to protect their children. Caring parents are barred not only from seeing their children but from accessing school and medical records as their children deteriorate and die. Abused children are sent to torture camps or threatened with juvenile detention if they do not indulge their Family Court-protected perpetrator—while all bonds are severed from their primary parent. Do you think there is any worse damage you can do to a child? I have treated these children as adults, when they grow up and become violent offenders; in maximum-security prisons, where I work, pedophiles rarely survive, because they are torn apart by grownups who remember how helpless they felt when compromised judges and guardians ad litem such as yourselves forced them to be with their abusers.

You may try to hide your crimes all you wish, but the information has already been revealed through numerous Family Court reform groups throughout the nation that abuse of “discretion” has allowed you to commit some of the most heinous acts occurring in society—serial kidnapping, serial murder, rampant child sex trafficking, and false imprisonment of anyone who dares to speak the truth—while Family Courts regularly, deviously try to avoid accountability by “sealing” the records. Evelyn Nissirios herself has taunted “absolute judicial immunity” as the cover for her not only being able to commit violent crimes with impunity, but to extort tens of thousands of dollars in “sanctions”, as she has also done in your Court. Family Courts’ standard operating procedure is that, under the guise of being a publicly-entrusted “court”, it sends close to 100,000 children per year to their torture, battery, rape, and sex trafficking, with the hidden agenda of rewarding itself with up to 175 billion dollars in annual profit. It is a sad commentary that Family Courts are responsible for approximately 1000 documented child murders as a direct result of their auctioning off children in what can only be described as a modern-day child slave trade.

Therefore, any “global criminal enterprise”—including the Epstein empire—would pale by comparison to these alarming, shocking numbers—which are a national disgrace, and Bergen County is leading the way. As a scholar of violence, I have long warned that structural violence—or the concentration of power in the hands of the few—would give rise to vast organized crime, and Family Courts are the epitome. The combination of unwarranted power and impunity attracts an alarming concentration of the unscrupulous and unqualified, including murderous judges, predatory “guardians ad litem,” and sexually-deviant “custody evaluators.” Indeed, few settings shelter—and “legalize”—violence against children, child pornography, and child sex trafficking more than Family Court. Not even in maximum-security prisons have I found more sadistic, sociopathic, and psychopathic actors who derive obvious pleasure from their ability to sever and destroy tight-knit, parent-child bonds, as they relish harming the most innocent, vulnerable members of society. Since abusive parents are the most likely group to traffic children to family, friends, and pedophilic sex rings, consequently, compromised Family Courts have found a lucrative industry in their hands. Statistics state that Family Courts hand approximately 60 to 75 percent of children to their abusers, but my experience as an expert witness in 77 cases across 33 states shows a rate closer to 99 percent. I once wondered what accounted for Child Protective Services’ 80 to 94 percent failure rate; now I understand. It is through Family Courts like yours. Every day, Family Courts are not just victimizing innocent children; they are multiplying perpetrators.

This is what you were trying to cover up when you sealed this case, as your snickering revealed when I advised Your Honor that I had appealed to the federal District Court for your egregious violation of my First Amendment right of Freedom of Speech. When you were laughing out loud in your assurance that the court system would never hold you accountable, I realized that going public was the only way—as Justice Louis Brandeis wrote in his article, “What Publicity Can Do”: “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants; electric light the most efficient policeman.” You know that your contrived system of legal perversion and abuse of process under the guise of being a “court”—even though you are completely divorced from the Law and the Constitution—will not support you for much longer. This is a house of cards that, with exposure, will inevitably collapse. That is what you are terrified of, and the real reason behind your illegal “sealing order.” A child auction trade is the “business” you are trying to keep going, under the guise of a protective order. So, this is your real, malevolent intention—nothing more and nothing less.

This is why Judge Gallina-Mecca, with her favorite go-to underling appointee Evelyn Nissirios, charged you with this task. This is also why you could not issue a counter-protective order for my sister, even as Evelyn Nissirios caused four hospitalizations and one admission to the intensive care unit under your watch, while your granting of Evelyn Nissirios’ temporary protective order against a woman who had not even contacted her for a year was automatic. Judge Gallina-Mecca has been trying to “unpublish” my articles and interviews, by issuing secret illegal orders and by threatening news organizations, for years. Finally, she found you to do her bidding—to issue an illegal protective order against my First Amendment-guaranteed free speech.

You should not only be disqualified but also be impeached for granting violent criminal Evelyn Nissirios a protective order, based on perjury, as she quoted another person and pretended it was me. When it was exposed that the article was written by someone else and Evelyn Nissirios knew this fact, because a state-level investigation exonerated me years ago, she was forced to withdraw it. Nevertheless, you continued to lie that my legitimate, public articles inspired it—even though you were advised that all my articles were published after that article! You even allowed Evelyn Nissirios to fudge the dates of my articles throughout her testimony, so that she could fraudulently claim that they pre-dated my article, when not a single one did. Is your rationale not the disingenuous, deductive reasoning that has been used in every Orwellian, totalitarian court throughout the world?

The reason—and the sole reason—Evelyn Nissirios cannot file a defamation lawsuit, but came to you instead, is because what would have been revealed in discovery would dramatically demonstrate the unvarnished truth—for which she realized that there would be the very real possibility that she could be disbarred or even incarcerated for her 600 counts of perjury for the last five years—which resulted in handing children to a violent psychopath. Also, discovery would have exposed her heinous, predatory acts against children, by police raiding them and trafficking them to their abuse, while exonerating perpetrators and incriminating innocent parents—as it would come out in dozens of witness reports. Also, each time I investigated and reported about her deeds, more and more stories poured in, until we had enough for a documentary about her. These fall squarely within the protection of the U.S. Constitution; in fact, criticisms of such abuses by public officials are the very reason for the First Amendment.

Yet, you willfully and intentionally chose to sabotage court procedure by:

- Refusing to hear applications from one side;

- Refusing to receive evidence from one side;

- Refusing to permit representation for one side;

- Refusing to allow testimony from one side; Refusing to subpoena the original audio recording when a forensic analyst stated you likely tampered with it; and

- Refusing to consider constitutional constraints on your authority.

You made a final decision with extensive credibility determinations and constitutional conclusions while denying me testimony, and then to hide the illegality of your final protective order, you issued an illegal “sealing order”:

- Without an application by either party;

- Without the required notice;

- Without the required hearing;

- Without the required due process; and

- Without any resemblance of lawful authority.

You have instead participated in Evelyn Nissirios’ abuse of process to commit extortion, fraud, and destruction of innocent lives with impunity. Such distortion of the judicial system through prohibited manipulations of procedure warrants not just your disqualification, but your impeachment.

*The petition to impeach Family Court Judge Michael Antoniewicz can be signed here. The petition impeach Family Court Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca can be signed here. Articles for the impeachment of Gallina-Mecca are already being drafted, as are the impeachments of a number of Family Court judges being prepared across the country. More and more Family Courts are being scrutinized for their favoritism, coercion, and dirty money — such as this court of one of Dr. Lee’s consultations — as the public is losing tolerance for Family Court judges’ incompetence, criminality, and egregious abuses of authority — such as this judge of one of Dr. Lee’s clients. Family Court appointees are also increasingly placed on trial, as will be Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order for suppressing First Amendment-guaranteed criticisms of Family Court — illegally issued and now illegally concealed, in collusion with Antoniewicz and Gallina-Mecca.