Family Court Violence

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Here’s the ugly truth: secrecy is the oxygen of corruption. When judges start sealing records without notice or hearings, alarms should ring across the republic. The Supreme Court has been clear—courts are presumptively open, and the public has the right to know what is done in their name. When that transparency disappears, accountability usually disappears with it. If Dr. Lee’s allegations about fabricated testimony, manipulated evidence, and retaliatory protective orders hold up, this isn’t just a family-court dispute—it’s a constitutional crisis. Courts cannot operate like private clubs for insiders. Justice must be visible. If it’s hidden behind seals and procedural tricks, the public will assume the worst.

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ProPera Legal®'s avatar
ProPera Legal®
6h

Please let us know how we can help support you. We have built a nationwide parents Union with 50 active members. If you can tell us exactly what you need we can strike back. FAFOUnion.org

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