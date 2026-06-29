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Anne Thacker's avatar
Anne Thacker
1d

So beautiful and moving...I pray that one day in the not too distant future you will all be together again...

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Susan Cortilet Jones (link ⬇️)'s avatar
Susan Cortilet Jones (link ⬇️)
19h

Oh, my ... what a beautiful tribute and message that your niece will carry throughout her life. To your sister....thinking of you!

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