Ma nièce, lisant un livre

Ma très chère nièce,

Your graduation was a sacred moment, a beautiful milestone your mom and I celebrated with full hearts. It marked far more than the completion of a course of study—though you achieved that beautifully. It was another threshold in the unfolding miracle that is your life. With every step you take, you move closer to the divine purpose that is written upon your path—for you are God’s Beloved, in whom God is well pleased.

This was the second graduation of yours we were prevented from attending physically. Yet, you already know that our Oneness runs far deeper than physical presence. We were with you in all the most important ways—in the ways that truly matter.

The extraordinary bond you share with your mom, and with all of us who love you, is part of your inheritance. It is a gift that flows through Grandma’s lineage like an unbroken stream. Many people recognized how rare that love was; it became, as people say, “the talk of the town”!

The tragedy is that the brokenness of this world often fears what it cannot understand. It tried to extinguish the love your mother brought into the world—first through her public service before you were born, and then through her extraordinary devotion as your mother. But love cannot be destroyed. It can be hidden for a season, but never erased.

Neither can your bond with her be broken. It is woven into the very fabric of who you are. Even your yearbook bears witness to it: the very first photograph—of your tiny hand raised in a victory sign—was captured through your mother’s loving gaze.

In quantum physics, there is a remarkable phenomenon in which particles once joined together forever behave as though they remain mysteriously connected, even when separated by unimaginable distances. The Oneness you share with your mom is that kind of connection that cannot be severed, across time, space, and circumstance.

Because of that, your journey has never been ordinary. I have watched you grow with remarkable grace through circumstances that might have overwhelmed many adults. Yet each hardship has refined rather than crushed you. Every obstacle has uncovered yet another layer of your unshakable courage. Every difficult season has been preparing you for something greater than we can yet imagine.

You have a unique place in God’s creation. I recognize in you the stigmata of someone who is Blessed. They are the same signs I have seen in your Blessed mother, and before her in Blessed Grandma.

There is a French word — blessure — which means “wound”. Though etymologically unrelated, it evokes for me your destiny as a wounded healer. Your wounds do not define you, but they are the doorway through which Blessing will enter the world. One of the greatest mysteries is that our deepest wounds can become our greatest sources of healing for others. Those who have walked through darkness are the very ones who can carry light for their fellow human beings. The blessure renders the ability to recognize others’ pain, to respond with compassion, and to reduce many more wounds to come.

I believe that is part of your divine calling. I believe your life will become a Blessing to countless people.

One day you will experience the grace of God’s Timelessness, when time ends, and what seemed like endless suffering will vanish before Eternity. Your transformation will remain as a Gift, as the pain itself passes away like a dream at dawn. Just as the caterpillar leaves no trace of itself once it has metamorphosed into a butterfly, so every chapter will give way to the fullness of who you are created to be.

This is your transfiguration.

Even as a little girl, you carried burdens far beyond your years. There was a quiet wisdom in you that saw farther than most adults—you even prophesied what was to come, so exceptionally gifted, intelligent, and insightful are you.

As your mom once told you, you were capable of far more than anyone expected. Time has only confirmed that truth.

Your arrival has been anticipated through the ages. Just look at this portrait, where you are carrying not only your own burden but your brother, five years ago, when the jealous forces of the world removed you from your loving mother:

Sister Carrying Brother

But in God’s Beloved, suffering produces perseverance, perseverance character, and character hope (Romans 5:3-4). Hardship will not defeat you, but you will renew your strength. You will soar on wings like eagles. You will show the rest of the world that they, too, can run and not grow weary, can walk and not be faint (Isaiah 40:31). The finished masterpiece will reveal how the mosaic pieces fit, and how all things work together for good for those who love God (Romans 8:28).

When life becomes challenging or confusing, just look for the eternal Eye of the hurricane. Though a storm may rage around it, at its center is profound Peace. Seek that eternal stillness within you, and where others are swept away, you will still be standing. It is because you dwell not here but in Eternity; you travel but in dreams while safe at Home (A Course in Miracles).

As you continue to grow, your determination will become light. That light will turn into illumination. Those who see with eternal Eyes will recognize the powerful young woman you are destined to be, regardless of how the follies of the world misunderstood you, underestimated you, and abused you. In these portraits, we already see the determined young woman in you, and then the warrior queen you are meant to be:

From Rags to Heavenly Riches

Like your mother, your strength will not be measured by brute force, but compassion. Not by domination, but divine wisdom. Not by entitlement, but the quiet generosity from knowing what treasure lies within you. True leadership is born from love, and that is your spiritual inheritance. Your mom led the heroes on Ground Zero to save a nation, in the aftermath of 9/11—the greatest enemy attack on U.S. soil. Similarly, you will lead Saint Michael and God’s army—to accomplish great things, exceedingly and abundantly more than we could ask or imagine (Ephesians 3:20).

Watching you grow often felt like watching your mother at your age all over again, for the two of you are like twins. The resemblance goes far beyond appearance. Your brother reflects her extraordinary gentleness—and I will write about this at his graduation—while you carry her quiet authority and steadfast leadership. You are a warrior like your mom.

There is so much strength in your mother the world has yet to discover. When the day comes that the two of you are reunited—and never doubt that you will be—you will understand why your love was so fiercely opposed. Some lights are so powerful, Darkness tries desperately to keep them apart, but it will not succeed. Reunited, Light will shine through you, like Liberty Illuminating the World.

Remember the poem you and your mom laminated together on the wall before you were taken from her:

TRY, TRY AGAIN

’Tis a lesson you should heed,

Try, try again;

If at first you don’t succeed,

Try, try again;

Then your courage should appear,

For if you will persevere,

You will conquer, never fear,

Try, try again (William Edward Hickson).

You never got to see the Victorian desk your mom got for you, but she sat there for hours reading this poem, which gave her strength and comfort during difficult moments. What greater difficulty is there than for a loving mother not to be able to see her beloved child — and a loving child not to be able to see her beloved mother? But she never gave up — as I know you will never give up.

It has been 1,690 days since the last time you saw or heard from each other.

Your mom is growing stronger, and every birthday she could not celebrate with you, every holiday, every milestone, and every gift left undelivered has not been lost. Love has a way of gathering them all, transforming them into a deeper spiritual strength. That same Light is growing within you. And when the time comes, you will set the world on fire! (Saint Catherine of Siena).

Until then, let Faith be the lamp upon your path.

Let Hope strengthen your heart.

And let Love be the brilliance that overcomes every darkness.

We are immeasurably proud of you, and hold you in our hearts every moment of every day.

May God bless you and keep you. May all the archangels and angels, seraphim and cherubim, saints and other Christly beings who walk with you guide you and accompany you. And may your knowledge—that you and we are forever One—fill you with eternal Peace and heavenly Joy.

With all my love and heartfelt celebration of the miracle that is you,

Your Emo