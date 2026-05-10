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Ruldolph Pongnon's avatar
Ruldolph Pongnon
6d

What happens on Mother's Day when your most vivid memories are of a mother's abuse? For me, every Mother's Day comes with ambivalence and consternation. Thoughts about forgiveness, hope, and then, ultimately, anger followed by depression. Julie's account about her husband yelling at her because her water broke and she was ruining things with it, the carpet, the car seat .... I experienced a similar scenario with my mother. I don't remember all the details of how, but a large piece of glass got lodged into my foot. I was bleeding profusely. My mother saw this, the blood pouring on to the carpet. She looked at me with disdain, and said something to the effect of, look at what you're doing to my carpet.

It's was one of the many ways I was reminded of my worthlessness. She seemed to have no concern for my foot, but her carpet, that I was ruining it with my blood. This was more than 25 years ago, what led up to this incident is a bit fuzzy. Also, when these things happen, you try to forget, remembering is at times too painful. However, I do remember that I was walking around with a limp for some time. Although I was able to remove the larger peice of glass, a smaller piece broke off and I couldn't get it out. When my mother saw me limping, she said I was doing it on purpose to try to make her feel guilty. A strange reaction, I know, but I started walking normally in spite of the pain. I didn't want her to feel bad about it.

In the end, my baby brother removed the smaller piece of glass from my foot. I was always uncertain about what this all meant, plausible deniability I guess. Reading Julie's account made me realize, unambiguously, that my mother's reaction was part of the abuse. It probably seems obvious to an outsider. I don't know why the mind does this, but I didn't want to fully accept the reality of that moment. But now, reading her account, knowing someone experienced something similar, has made it all too clear. My point being, Mother's Day can be equally as painful for a child. If you are one of them, you're not alone. Knowing you're not alone can be healing. It was for me by reading Julie's account. I hope it might do the same for another reader.

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
6dEdited

😢😢😢😢😢 i am so very sorry & unfortunately feel your pain. I will not see any of my 5 grown kids bc I too divorced their sociopathic, sadistic father. The brainwashing started on day one & magnified once I left him. Now our adopted 11yr old has been handed over to the sexual abuser by the corrupt Family Court judge. God help him.

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