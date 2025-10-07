Family Court Violence

Discussion about this post

EG
Thank you for your helpful article. People with disabilities are also treated badly by the same system. Here a couple of examples.

There used to be a blog that was made by a domestic violence group. They made the blog about how people that try to gain access to shelters to save their lives and their children’s lives are turned away if they are physically disabled. There was even a comment on that particular blog being promoted as being “feminist” about how there was a legal case where the department of justice sanctioned all the shelters in one state because they were saying that survivors were “too crazy” to admit into the shelter when those survivors did not fit the good victim, battered woman syndrome “learned helplessness” narrative.

The group even had its own Reddit account and when someone asked them about how survivors are turned away even when they pay for their own disability accommodations, the Reddit and blog disappeared. I have screenshots.

As I mentioned in the zoom Dr. Seligman had to write a guidance years ago, due to the misapplication of the concept of learned helplessness. https://vawnet.org/sites/default/files/materials/files/2016-09/AR_BWSCritique.pdf

Thanks again

Robyn Abraham
Dr Lee, Thank you for your excellent work. I am a FL/NY/DC attorney/MBA who formerly served as a Florida Bar President appointed Florida Bar Commissioner to the Florida Bar Legal Needs of Children Commission and am an expert in how children and families are churned into ‘national profit centers’. I am also the co-author of ‘The Brooklyn Playbook’. ‘The Brooklyn Playbook’ is the 1997 federal court filed ‘National How To Guide’ of National Court Weaponization. Please DM. I looked forward to hearing from you. Thank you. https://newsthatmoves.com/9480/catherine-kassenoff-victim-of-the-brooklyn-playbook

