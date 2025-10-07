The Family Court system in our country is seriously corrupt, extremely dangerous to families, especially to women and children, and opens wide the door to judicial criminality in ways few Americans can fathom unless they have experienced it. While it is disturbing to consider that a system set up to protect families is in fact preying on them — to their deaths and destruction — the problem will not solve itself unless the public demands it.

Thus, for the first time ever, we are organizing a major national conference in Washington, DC, that will expose this growing humanitarian and constitutional crisis. The event will take place at 1–5 p.m. on November 11, 2025, in the Grand Ballroom of the National Press Club, the nation’s most prominent venue for major policy announcements and human rights discussions.

One of the country’s most celebrated constitutional and human rights attorneys, Bruce Fein, Esq., will give the keynote address. Acclaimed forensic psychiatrist, Bandy Lee, M.D., who taught at the Yale School of Medicine and Yale Law School for 17 years and is now chief medical officer of the Institute of Forensic Science — dedicated to bringing rigorous science into the Family Courts — will be organizing the event.

Dr. Lee has previously very successfully organized two major national conferences at the National Press Club in which key Congress members have spoken. The first was held in 2019 and was considered so important, it was broadcast by C-Span in full for the entire three hours. The second held last year was featured full-page in the influential Politico publication and assembled 19 distinguished speakers, including retired military generals, a former Republican member of Congress, a former White House chief ethics lawyer in the Bush/Cheney Administration, and many top academic experts and public intellectuals who all came together for the public interest.

As Dr. Lee has said: “I could not have imagined the violence and trauma coming out of the Family Courts just a few years ago. Now, after years of research and first-hand experience as an expert witness in nearly 70 cases across the country, I now recognize this as one of the most urgent public health crises of our day. Children and women are dying, and hundreds of thousands of lives are being destroyed for profit, year after year — and the public is in the dark because of gag orders and court seals.”

Speakers and an anticipated large audience will be coming to the conference from all over the country. Among the many speakers will be key legislators who have already sparked a national movement, long-time activists, health professionals, and former child victims of Family Court. Dr. Lee herself testified at hearings this year held in both Arizona and Idaho about the corruption and dangers to families of Family Courts. Her testimonies:

This historic conference in Washington, DC, will serve as a prelude to a proposed Congressional hearing on Family Court reform — an essential step toward national oversight, a Uniform Family Court Code, and the end of judicial impunity in this most unregulated and dangerous arena of government.

