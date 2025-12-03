To honor National Family Court Awareness Month, November 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom. Renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, together with the Institute of Forensic Science and Physicians Worldwide, organized the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

Inspiring this Conference was a growing movement of state legislatures bringing unprecedented attention to the violence and terror occurring through the Family Courts. This happened, thanks to the mind-blowing, multiple full-day hearings of testimonies that Arizona held, followed by Idaho, with multiple other states planning similar hearings. This approach has built a momentum that has hitherto been difficult against the aggressive Family Court pressure campaigns, in a manner that only abusive systems would do: defaming legislators, obstructing their reelection, and using their judicial power to retaliate (even mysterious deaths are not uncommon in relation to the mafia-like Family Courts). Undaunted, state legislatures have begun speaking to one another, building a coalition, and creating a collaborative effort to find solutions to a problem affecting their constituents across all fifty U.S. states.

What came out in the unprecedented hearings is consistent with Dr. Lee’s firsthand experience as an expert witness in approximately seventy Family Court cases across thirty different states. This means that she examined all the evidence, interviewed the relevant participants, and perhaps knew more about the facts of the case than anyone in the courtroom—and yet saw case after case go the wrong way. Her cases have been on the East Coast as well as West and in between; in urban and rural settings; in rich and poor communities; across professional and blue-collar sectors; and in families of all ethnic, cultural, and national backgrounds. Every family is different, but the outcomes have been identical: the abuser gets the child. Then, all else follows: “child support,” legal fees, the house, the family wealth, and more often than not the good parent’s health (and shockingly often, her freedom). Almost all of Dr. Lee’s cases are clear-cut: visible wounds, credible witnesses, and even medical proof—but all are dismissed as “unsubstantiated” in the court’s eyes. Only truth telling is punished. Just one of Dr. Lee’s cases went the right way, and the nearly insurmountable fight it took convinced her that these Courts were following a playbook that they shared, a formula deliberately designed to endanger children while evading public scrutiny and the Law.

This means that legislative efforts also need to be coordinated and steadfast—as they have been. This is why legislators came from across the country, despite unseasonably cold temperatures, dropping to 20 degrees Fahrenheit on the day of the Conference, snowstorms to the Midwest, and national travel disruptions due to an unprecedented eight-week federal government shutdown , affecting all airports in Washington, DC. Those who could not come, such as Hon. Rep. Rachel Keshel from Arizona, sent in a recording of her speech, as below. What the courage of legislators has shown—and they have done so across the political spectrum, even if not all could make it this time—was that families could also come forward and be vocal and courageous. Assuring them that lawmakers and advocates across the country are committed to holding judges and court-appointed officials accountable, they can fear less the fierce retaliation that usually comes with speaking the truth about Family Court atrocities.

Hon. Rep. Keshel from Arizona is co-chair, with Hon. Mark Finchem, of the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders. She has been a member of the Arizona House of Representatives from District 17 since 2022, has a background in business management, and is a mother of five.

What we started in Arizona has become a tidal wave across this nation of people saying: “Enough is enough in our Family Courts.” Remember, the government belongs to We the People, and Family Courts are not serving the people well. So, legislators just like me and so many of the other wonderful legislators at the conference like Senator Mark Finchem, Senator Tammy Nichols, and others are working diligently to reform the Courts and make sure that they serve the people better. We are working across state lines with people in Idaho, California, the Midwest, Florida, and nationwide to make sure that the egregious things occurring in our Family Courts will not be allowed to happen anymore. But I just want to encourage you, keep moving forward, keep fighting. Be relentless, be vocal, be courageous, be bold. Do not be afraid. Know that you have legislators and advocates across this nation fighting for you. And as long as God has me in this seat in Arizona, I promise each and every one of you to continue to fight to reform the Family Courts. This cannot stand anymore. The judges and the court-appointed officials know that we are watching them now, and that these things cannot continue to go on and hurt the families in our states. I wish I could be there with you, but make sure you take good notes. Make sure you listen to all of these wonderful speakers and glean wisdom from them, especially Dr. Bandy Lee, and bring those notes back to your legislators, and continue to fight alongside us as we work so diligently on reforming our Family Courts. Thank you, all. I love you very much.

