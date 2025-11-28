*This Holiday Season, let us stand in solidarity with loving parents who cannot see their children, longing children who cannot be with their parents, and the healthy parent-child bonds that Family Courts primarily break for profit.

On November 11, 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together—in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom, for the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence—to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

Ms. Ally Toyos is an undergraduate at New York University, studying neural Science on an M.D.-Ph.D. track, and founder of the youth advocacy initiative, CJE Youth Speak, at the influential Center for Judicial Excellence—a nonprofit organization that pioneered in documenting child murders, against great odds, in the context of Family Court-related child custody battles and recently testified to the U.S. Congress about the near-1000 murders it documented.

Ms. Toyos is a survivor of Family Bridges Reunification Camp, who as a teenager became the first bravely to break open to the world the horrific abuses that are happening within these unregulated, unlicensed “reunification camps.” These “camps” employ torture techniques akin to the ones described in Robert Jay Lifton’s Thought Reform and the Psychology of Totalism: A Study of Brainwashing in China, in order to sever children from their well-bonded parents and to isolate them with their abusers, in a style designed to induce traumatic bonding (informally called “Stockholm syndrome”), where holding victims captive in life-or-death situations while removing their primary supports induces defensive clinging to their tormentors.

Since Ms. Toyos came forward, at least four states have banned reunification camps and several more have adopted legislation that protects children from them, as covered by ProPublica and the Wall Street Journal.

At 14, I found the courage to protect my younger sister and myself by reporting our father’s abuse. I believed what I had always been told, that the police that are there to protect you and that Family Court is an institution built to keep children safe. But … I watched my father laugh with the same officer and court-appointed case manager, who had just threatened to send me to juvenile detention if I refused to endure his abuse…. For the first time, I saw the truth of Family Court, a system that would ignore my pleas and profit from my pain. Even so, I knew that silence was not an option. My parents divorced when I was 8 years old, and I watched as my father transformed into a different person. In his eyes, my mother left him, and he hated her for it. Revenge became his sole focus, and he knew that the most effective way to hurt my mother was to hurt her children. It started with manipulation. He called my mom a whore. He said that she would never love us as much as she loved our stepfather, and he made us feel guilty and ashamed for caring about our mom. But soon, his behavior devolved into physical, sexual, and emotional abuse of me and my younger sister.

By the time I was in middle school, he had become predatory: stalking, threatening, and even breaking into my mother’s home…. It was out of fear for our safety that I first reported our father’s abuse to our guardian ad litem and the court-appointed therapist. I believed that once the court knew what was happening, they would take action to protect us. But instead, we were repeatedly dismissed, told that we were lying, and left to defend ourselves against an increasingly volatile and dangerous abuser. My sister and I realized that the court would not prioritize our safety over the ones of our abuser. We ran away. In response, our father used the pseudo-theory of “parental alienation” as a legal defense falsely claiming that our mom had poisoned me and my sister against him. Instead of investigating the abuse, the court immediately ordered that my sister and I be trafficked into his custody. Through the reunification camp called Family Bridges, in front of a municipal building in Kansas, hired transport agents tore me and my younger sister from our mom, taking us across the country to Montana, where the campers worked out of a hotel. While in the custody of the transport agents, I was treated like a prisoner…. They threatened to physically restrain me, if I tried to escape or ask for help…. Only later did I realize that this was intentional: that the camp’s methods work best on the kids who are too scared and exhausted to resist. For the entirety of the four-day camp, the reunification camp leaders employed psychological torture techniques, designed to break us and coerce our silence. They withheld food, water, and sleep, until we agreed to comply with the program. And when we resisted, they threatened to separate and send us to psychiatric facilities or wilderness camps…. We knew that they had the power and the means to follow through on their promises. Following the camp, we returned to our father’s home in Kansas, trapped in his custody and isolated from our mom by a no-contact order that lasted seven months. We were forced to fake happiness and ignore the continued abuse, becoming complicit in our own erasure to survive. When I turned 18 and escaped my father’s reach, I discovered other survivors like me. Family Court and the reunification camp had convinced me that my experiences were shameful and unspeakable—that even if I found the courage to tell the truth, no one would believe me. Despite this, I became determined to ensure that no other Family Court survivor felt isolated and disbelieved, as I once did. I began speaking with journalists and sharing my story publicly, becoming the first reunification camp survivor to do so on social media. This led me to create the advocacy initiative, CJE Youth Speak, with the Center for Judicial Excellence, driven by the goal of providing the knowledge, resources, and support that I desperately needed while navigating Family Court. I learned to use my voice to protect others, educate the public, and build a community of survivors, knowing these systems thrive in darkness and solution…. I have been advocating, and I recommend a national reunification campaign ban.

The next full speeches coming up include: Mia Ambrose; Sen. Mark Finchem; Rep. Rachel Keshel; Sen. Tammy Nichols; Sen. Suzanne Weber; Rep. J.D. Bernardy; and Veronica Baiz

