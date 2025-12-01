To honor National Family Court Awareness Month, November 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom. Renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, together with the Institute of Forensic Science and Physicians Worldwide, organized the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

It followed an extraordinary year of an unprecedented national movement, despite immense pressures, of state legislatures holding multiple, full-day hearings, beginning with Arizona, and then Idaho, and at least a dozen other states stepping up and planning hearings in a similar fashion. This has been able to build national momentum as never before: these powerful, concerted hearings exposed the fact that the violence and terrible atrocities occurring through the Family Courts are not isolated events or even a local problem, but rampant and widespread. In the past, Family Court threats and pressures have managed immediately to quash the issue after hearings in other states and even before the U.S. Congress—but not this time, when so many states are rising up in solidarity. This is what has been different this year, from violence expert Dr. Bandy Lee’s perspective, and what has inspired her to bring legislators from multiple states together at this major landmark, unprecedented National Press Club conference, to help raise public awareness of Family Court violence as a national public health emergency.

Leading the movement of legislatures has been Hon. Sen. Mark Finchem of Arizona, who is co-chair of the Joint Legislative Ad Hoc Committee on Family Court Orders and chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, represents Arizona’s 11th Legislative District and has a long career in public safety, business, and law.

Hear his full speech here:

Below are some highlights:

I am an employee of the people…. We do not work for the courts…. That is the construct of our government, and the courts seem to have forgotten that…. I am going to tell you what we are doing in Arizona. One,… the president of the Senate, when I went to him and said: “Hey, we are sitting on plutonium here. We need to do something on behalf of thousands of parents in the United States in the little state of Arizona”…. We have had four hearings, over forty hours of testimony, and stories that would absolutely break your heart…. We have had one judge recuse herself from all of her cases…. The Senate Ad Hoc Committee’s report … appears to be a template for just about everything that we have heard here today…. First of all, oversight gaps for court-ordered psychologists and allied professionals…. Offer to do an audit of the office of the court administrator: “Could you show me your criteria for employing psychologists and allied psychiatric-care professionals? Why is it that they need to have quasi-judicial immunity?” Well, we know why, because they do not operate within a recognized standard of practice….

There is very little from the child’s voice, the voice of the minor. We have kind of forgotten this is supposed to be about the best interest of the child, not the best interest of the attorney, or any best interest of the psychologist, or anybody who is engaged in billable hours. So, the court appears to have become captured by what I am going to call, “the Family Court Orders Industrial Complex”…. Because it is a weaponization of the court against families, against parents, we heard testimonies that hundreds of thousands and, in a couple of cases, millions of dollars have been spent by parents to maintain some level of activity with their children. A temporary order that goes on nine years…. And that would have been to require the approval of both parents going into court-ordered behavioral intervention—COBI. By the way, COBI is probably the biggest threat to family integrity that has ever come along…. “We are going to force you to have a relationship with a guy who sodomized you.” Wow. That is a winner of an argument to a child…. Did you know that a judge does not have authority to remove a child from the county of their jurisdiction?... It is called kidnapping: literally, a kid taken out of the state to another state…. Under Section 1983, federal code, you cannot interfere with somebody’s civil rights under the color of authority…. You cannot engage in the severance of parental rights without a jury trial…. Then, of course, cost access and due process: these are straining families to the point where the house that a child should be reared in is going up for foreclosure sale…. Then, we have training and competency. In Arizona,… it is usually a two-year assignment of a new judge, and the new guy always gets sent to Family Court, because nobody wants to do that duty…. They probably have not had any training whatsoever in PTSD, domestic assault, sexual assault, deviant behavior—although some of them might actually be deviants. Then, of course, we have got the sexual predators who, by the way, hide behind their psychologist degree, sending children to their groomer parent. All of this leads me to believe that we have a racketeering case that is ripe for a receptive U.S. attorney…. At 14 years of age, most adolescents know that the parent who cares for them most is the place they want to be. Right now, the courts do not even listen to what the minor has to say. We want to change that. We want to make sure that kids have a voice in where they are going to go, because here is my experience in speaking with some of the adolescents who did not testify for fear of retribution by the court, but talking to some of the aged-out minors, now adults, the only thing that COBI taught me to do is live my life within the system until I could age out. In other words, fake it till you cannot take it…. It has not reunified…. You cannot force an individual to be with their abuser and expect that that relationship will be rectified without the abuser changing their ways.

Famed constitutional lawyer Bruce Fein, Esq., is preparing articles of impeachment against Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca for egregious abuses of judicial authority. A hearing is also forthcoming against Guardian ad Litem Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order, designed to suppress Dr. Bandy Lee's First Amendment-guaranteed criticism of Family Court.