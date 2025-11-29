*This Holiday Season, let us stand in solidarity with loving parents who cannot see their children, longing children who cannot be with their parents, and the healthy parent-child bonds that Family Courts primarily break for profit.

On November 11, 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together—in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom, for the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence—to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

Ms. Mia Ambrose is 18 years old, newly emancipated and courageously speaking out after six years of silencing by the Connecticut Family Courts. Once thriving under her mother’s care and internationally representing the U.S. as a young gymnast, her life changed dramatically after a Family Court decision placed her with her abusive father. Isolated and struggling, she descended into morbid obesity, depression, substance use, and self-harm. She endured years of hardship, until she turned 18 and regained her freedom. Reunited with her mother, she is now thriving once again. Her heartfelt testimony inspired a resounding, standing ovation.

Hear her brave, full testimony here:

Below are some highlights:

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak. My name is Mia Ambrose, and everything I share today is supported by six years of documented evidence collected by me and my two brothers, Matthew and Sawyer, who still remain with their abuser. We have waited years to be heard, not only as victims of abuse, but as witnesses to the collusion among court-appointed experts and how the Family Court system sacrifices the very children it claims to protect. My brothers and I were raised in Connecticut, primarily by our mother, Karen Riordan—loving, consistent, and dedicated to our wellbeing. Our father, Christopher Ambrose, lived and worked in California for much of our childhood. At age 4, I lost my hearing in my right ear. This invisible disability taught me to rely on awareness, intuition, and observation skills that would later help me recognize danger and survive it. On April 24, 2020, everything changed, based on a fraudulent custody report written by psychologist Jessica Biren Caverly. Judge Jane Grossman ordered that my brothers and I be removed from my mother’s care. The hearing that took us away was never completed. My mother was never reported to DCF, never found unfit, and never accused of abuse or neglect. Yet, that day, our family was destroyed. We were told we would stay at our father’s for the weekend. We never went home again.

From that day forward, we lived under total control and isolation. We were cut off from our mother: no visit, no calls, not even her name was allowed to be spoken. We were relocated to a new town and school where no one knew us. No one knew our history, and Chris Ambrose rewrote it. When we sought help from schools, police, and DCF, our reports were ignored. False information was entered into records to protect him and discredit us and our mother. The consequences were devastating. Medical and school records show that under his control we became depressed, anxious, suicidal, and withdrawn. I began self-harming. We missed school, failed classes, and grades went down, and we started turning to drinking. Anything to numb the pain. And every sign of abuse was dismissed. In 2021, after my brothers and I reported sexual abuse, a forensic investigation confirmed we were victims and that all three of us were unsafe in our father’s home. The multidisciplinary team, including DCF police and forensic interviewers, recommended our immediate removal. But within a day, we were forced back to our abuser. The punishment that followed was severe. Because he could have been criminally charged, our phones were confiscated for over a year, and there was no house phone. We were isolated from everyone who cared about us. The abuse and surveillance intensified and those sworn to protect us stood silent by 2024. At age 17, I fled his home for the fifth and final time. I left with nothing, no id, no money, no belongings, but I knew staying meant not surviving. When I turned 18, I gained access to my records and confirmed that the findings of abuse have been deliberately concealed to protect those responsible. Since escaping, I have begun to rebuild my life. I reunited with my mom, and having her back in my life has given me strength and healing I did not know is possible. I have a job I thrive in. I earned my driver’s license, a symbol of freedom and independence. After years of control, I have traveled. I have met incredible people, and I experienced the world for the first time on my own terms. I even met my boyfriend, someone who treats me with kindness and respect, who reminds me of what healthy love feels like. And yet, even with all of this growth and hope, I found it is not the same without my brothers. I love them deeply and now a day passes that I do not think about them. I will never stop speaking up about the truth and what happened to us and make sure that it is known, until they too have the chance to live free and be heard. What happened to my family is not an isolated tragedy. It reflects a systematic failure across the country. Children are being traumatized by inhumane court orders. Protective parents are being vilified and erased, and the truth is being rewritten to protect those with power. Family Court is meant to serve the best interests of the children. But when false narratives are accepted as fact, when evidence is hidden, and when financial influence overrides truth, childhoods are destroyed. Children learn that they are not valued as human beings, that they are not to be lived joyfully but endured. I stand before you today, not only as a survivor but as an advocate, because drastic and immediate change is needed in this corrupt system, not just for me and my brothers, but for every child whose words and feelings have been disregarded. For every parent falsely accused and stripped of their right to raise their children in a safe and loving household. Thank you for listening and giving me the chance to speak for those who cannot.

The next full speeches coming up include: Sen. Mark Finchem; Rep. Rachel Keshel; Sen. Tammy Nichols; Sen. Suzanne Weber; Rep. J.D. Bernardy; and Veronica Baiz (the opening by Bandy Lee, M.D., and the speeches by Bruce Fein, Esq., Joyanna Silberg, Ph.D., Karen Winner, Esq., Rory Doyle, and Ally Toyos have been covered).

*Famed constitutional lawyer Bruce Fein, Esq., is preparing articles of impeachment against Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca for egregious abuses of judicial authority. Please sign the petition to make clear that rampant judicial misconduct will no longer be tolerated! A hearing is also forthcoming against Guardian ad Litem Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order, designed to suppress Dr. Bandy Lee’s First Amendment-guaranteed criticism of Family Court.