Below is my opening for the Major Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence, held in the National Press Club Ballroom on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., followed by a dinner with the speakers in the First Amendment Lounge:

Welcome to this critical conference, addressing perhaps the least known public health emergency of our time. It is Family Court Awareness Month, created to raise public consciousness of a deadly epidemic and national crisis (please see below for its creator, Tina Swithin’s, remarks). Tens of thousands of innocent children and families are being destroyed each year, for up to 175 billion dollars in profit that pass through the Family Courts. And victims and witnesses are being incarcerated without due process, simply for speaking about what has happened to them. “Courts” are not places we associate with lawlessness or helping violent criminals commit their crimes. We think of Family Courts as places where we go to solve family problems, not create them where none existed, or amplify already life-endangering domestic violence and child abuse. Yet, cases that would have taken weeks or months in criminal court to be resolved the right way, enter Family Court and take years or even decades, only to end up the wrong way. Criminals are exonerated, innocent victims are emotionally and financially devastated, and millions of children have been traumatized for life. Almost a thousand children are documented to have been murdered by a divorcing or separating parent, in the context of custody battles, since 2008. Close to 100,000 children per year are being sent by Family Courts to their “soul murder,” to the custody of their abuser, while being torn away from their primary caregiver. A mother who enters Family Court is almost 8 times more likely to die in the next ten years than a mother who does not; if she loses custody of her children, almost 14 times more likely. Common causes are murder, cancer, heart attack, substance use, and suicide. The human rights abuses I alone have observed, as an expert witness in approximately 70 Family Court cases across 30 different states, are the reason that propelled me to organize this conference. For the first time, legislators, experts, journalists, and survivors have gathered from all around the country to recognize this as a national emergency that requires urgent solutions. We need action, now.

﻿The conference was supported by the Institute of Forensic Science, an organization dedicated to bringing rigorous medical standards to Family Court proceedings, and Physicians Worldwide, a branch of the World Mental Health Coalition that seeks to raise awareness of Family Court violence as a medical issue, affecting the safety and survival of our children.

Special thanks go to Una, Hana, Adrienne, M., Susan, Mark, and Patricia for their tireless efforts and sacrifices behind the scenes; Veronica Baiz for her help in organizing the legislators; Tina Swithin and Christine McGinley for their publicity and survey data; and Catherine Jones, Kevin Robertson, and Amelia Langston, who so impressively rose to the occasion for our media needs.

Although they eventually decided not to send a camera crew, it was significant that C-SPAN showed intense interest, and CNN, ABC, Washington Post, Fox News, and other mainstream media-connected reporters were present! A notable journalist who has written feature stories for the New York Times, the Guardian, and BBC came, as well as Julie Anderson-Holburn from California.

While senators and representatives came from only four different states, from Arizona, Idaho, New Oregon, and Hampshire, dozens of other legislators expressed interest and would have come, had their schedules allowed it!

Personal stories and testimonies poured out during the question-and-answer sessions, which were perhaps the most powerful part—that so many gathered in one place to affirm and express solidarity with one another in this struggle.

Here is a sample response:

What an absolutely extraordinary event you created! I’m still moved by the energy, the unity, and the hope you brought to so many people. Thank you for the incredible work you do every single day. You have quickly built a national bridge that connects families, world-renowned experts, and political leaders…. And you’ve done all of this while being relentlessly targeted by judges, GAL’s, corrupt attorneys, and abusers you’ve bravely exposed. Your courage in the face of that adversity is inspiring to people around the world…. I’m already looking forward to next year’s event!

Here is sample feedback from a panelist:

It was a great conference, marvelous speakers, huge energy. I hope it moves us somewhere…. Attorney Bruce Fein had many powerful ideas.

Here are One Mom’s Battle Tina Swithin’s remarks:

November is Family Court Awareness Month, a movement I created because the crisis in our family courts must be tackled from every angle. There is not one solution. We need legislation, but when judges act without oversight or accountability, it becomes the Wild West for survivors and children. I founded this initiative because most Americans have no idea this crisis exists. Family Court Awareness Month gives survivors a way to start these conversations in their own communities and bring the truth to light. I wish I could be there with you today because this next step matters. Every single day, children are being sent into abusive homes, and survivors are being failed. We have raised awareness, and now we need action. We need media attention, accountability, and reform.

Below is the slide that was shown throughout the conference, displaying some of Justice USA Christine McGinley’s data:

To see the full report, please go to:

https://www.projectjusticeusa.com/full-survey-report-2025/

For other information, please see:

https://bandylee.com/family-courts/

https://forensicscienceinstitute.com/