*This Thanksgiving, let us stand in solidarity with loving parents who cannot see their children, longing children who cannot be with their parents, and the healthy parent-child bonds that Family Courts primarily break.

On November 11, 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together—in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom, for the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence—to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

Mr. Rory Doyle is an accomplished healthcare consultant, entrepreneur, and executive leader who recently established the Institute of Forensic Science, to focus on bringing medical rigor to Family Court proceedings, as well as to collect critically-needed nationwide data on the Family Courts, in the process of doing his own market research. He shared how Family Court routinely relies on unqualified and corrupt evaluators who fabricate diagnoses, ignore objective medical evidence, and consistently produce outcomes that favor abusive parents, all within a financially-driven system that rewards fraud and prolongs litigation. He invited Dr. Bandy Lee to join as chief medical officer and to lead a team of well-trained, ethical mental health experts. Mr. Doyle spent more than twenty-five years advising physicians, healthcare organizations, and early-stage healthtech companies, before he himself became a survivor of Family Court violence.

Hear about his experience and findings here:

Below are some highlights:

I have gone through this personally, so I can relate to both mothers and fathers. I have three young children. I walked into a courtroom, and a corrupt forensic psychologist by the name of Dr. Jessica Biren Caverly fabricated a mental health diagnosis without a shred of verifiable evidence. She contradicted all objective medical records, weaponized her license, overruled Ivy-League medical doctors. Not only was what she did unlawful but medically impossible. So, she is the textbook example of why these evaluators need to be held accountable…. When you empower an opinion that is not tied to any evidence or scientific criteria, you enable corruption. And what my data is showing is that these are prefabricated, predetermined outcomes. It is painfully obvious, I think, to everyone that has been through this…. You are empowering perjury, you are promoting and incentivizing fraud, and these are the individuals that the court heavily relies on for outcomes. These are the individuals that conceal abuse. They can manufacture an illness that does not exist, and the judges or guardians completely rely on them….

We recently did some market research and we will have more granular data over the next three to six months, but this pattern is remarkably predictable and consistent. Now, if you are alleging abuse and there is nothing against you, the easiest way to rewrite history and to point the finger is for an evaluation…. I think this is the biggest private-pay healthcare scam in the country, and I think the evidence will show that. So, in 134 cases, high conflict, where one parent or both parents are concerned with the safety of children, every single case had a forensic evaluator, mostly psychologists, some sort of a therapist, not a single time was a forensic psychiatrist put on initially…. Initially, 100 percent of the evaluations relied on multiple choice questionnaires…. You walk in, fifteen minutes, fill out a multiple-choice question set, and you are given some … personality disorder, borderline, bipolar, whatever it is, but uniformly the objective records are never included with those really absurd diagnostic recommendations. And 100 percent of the time in 134 cases, the evaluator does not provide the raw data from the test. You fill out the test, the evaluator alleges a score…. So, no raw data, not a single time is there objective medical history. These evaluators are able to rewrite, literally create a new clinical reality, conceal abuse, and place children in harm, and that is what they are doing…. Shockingly, all of the outcomes also align with the abuser. Who has a bigger financial incentive to rewrite history and conceal evidence that someone is abusing their children? I speak to mothers all day that their children are being sexually abused—I mean this is clear, disturbing, and graphic or physically harmed—and they go in to try and protect their children, and they lose custody altogether. And this happens for fathers and mothers. They are forced into supervised visitation. Again, no evidence, they are forced into mandated therapy. It is literally not just about the fraudulent diagnosis. The next step is the forced compliance…. This is not local; we are building a national database here. Typically, the data has been somewhat fragmented, but I think what we are seeing here is, this is a uniform pattern. The legal and medical violations, these are published state laws. I have a psychologist in Connecticut who gave one victim a bipolar diagnosis, removed another working bipolar diagnosis from an Ivy League-trained psychiatrist, trivialized the suicide attempt, and is really just the perfect example of someone who can really weaponize that access to the court. So, under most state and federal law, these providers are making medical diagnoses that are not, again, possible. They are unlawful, they are unscientific, and these are easily determined by finance. So the financial incentive structure is very clear. If you take someone like Dr. Lee with her credibility, these cases would be over in five minutes. The evidence is there when you put a fraud in front of the court, who is either literally deceiving a public official, which is a criminal act. We recently had a psychologist from Colorado sent to prison, and we need to see more of that. This is not accidental. This is not just incompetence. This is very predetermined. So, once you put that evaluator in place, think about who that feeds. You are feeding both attorneys. You are feeding the guardian ad litem…. I think that the quickest way for justice is to focus on the science of what is going on…. Children right now, as we speak, are with their abuser. And that is all due to finance…. So, I am not just fighting for my children, I am fighting for yours.

