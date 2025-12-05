To honor National Family Court Awareness Month, November 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom. Renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, together with the Institute of Forensic Science and Physicians Worldwide, organized the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

Hon. Sen. Tammy Nichols from Idaho represents District 10, with prior service in the House of Representatives. She is co-chair, with Hon. Heather Scott, of the Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force, created in 2025 to study how the state’s custody and domestic relations laws are being interpreted and applied by Idaho courts. What she helped uncover in Idaho, through multiple, full-day hearings modeled after those of Arizona, helped set off a tidal wave across the country, bringing to light the atrocities that Family Courts are committing against families, without transparency or accountability.

Hear her full speech here:

Below are some highlights:

Thank you for everyone that has come out on this issue. We know that it is just beyond what we could even fathom as far as the number of people that this is impacting, all over the nation…. This year, our Task Force has been charged with reviewing the systematic issues identified during the hearings that we have held across the state in determining where Idaho’s Family Court system may be failing to meet constitutional, statutory, and ethical standards. We have had five meetings throughout our state with hours and hours of public testimony. Usually, between forty to sixty people are there to give testimony, and Dr. Lee came, Senator Finchem who has been there, and Veronica down at the end…. We recognize that parental rights are fundamental liberties protected not only by the Idaho Constitution, but also by our Fourteenth amendment to the United States Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed these rights time and time again, and Idaho’s own courts have called them sacred and not to be lightly interfered with. These are not abstract ideas. They are the very framework of justice in all of our states, and when the system entrusted to uphold them fails, it shakes public confidence in the entire judiciary….

Family and domestic relation laws govern the most personal areas of life. Yet, unlike other areas of law, it lacks a uniform system of oversight and accountability. Procedures can vary dramatically from county to county and state by state. Two families facing nearly identical situations may receive entirely different outcomes, depending solely on the geographic or judicial discretion…. Even good people struggle to work effectively in a system that is not transparent, consistent, or clearly guided. When that happens, the system stops working correctly, and poor practices begin to take hold. In many cases, we are setting families up for failure and children up for a lifetime of trauma and emotional instability…. Our Task Force has seen patterns of lack of enforcement, lack of transparency, lack of consequences, and a high cost of participation, all of which have allowed inconsistent and sometimes harmful practices to continue unchecked. Without meaningful oversight, there are no guardrails, and families ultimately pay the price. In Idaho, approximately 60 percent of individuals in Family Court represent themselves,… because they cannot afford an attorney. Many are also ordered to pay for mental health evaluations, custody evaluations, supervised evaluations and visitations, parenting classes, transcripts, and counseling…. We have heard from parents who have had to choose between paying rent and complying with court order services. For many families, justice is not just delayed, it is out of reach altogether…. When parents are fighting simply to maintain contact with their children, or grandparents are trying to provide stability, this dysfunction is more than frustrating: it is deeply harmful. Justice delayed, especially in Family Court, is more than an inconvenience. It can become a child lost. Time is not something that we can return to a child or a parent, once it is gone. The problems we have identified in Idaho are not isolated. Arizona helped us to get started, and now other states have contacted our Task Force to share that they are facing the same challenges: lack of oversight, high cost, and declining public trust in the family law system. That tells us this is … a national concern. Idaho is taking a leadership role by shining light on these problems and working towards solutions to both protect parents and children. By addressing this openly and courageously, states like Idaho can become a model for reform…. Our Task Force is developing legislation for upcoming sessions designed to restore balance, fairness, and trust in Idaho’s family law system, and you can do the same thing in your states. Among our top priorities are oversight,… transparency, and accountability, expanding data collection and public reporting, so we can identify breakdowns, bad actors, and trends before they become crises…. We have spoken with families who have spent years, even decades, entangled in the system. They have depleted savings, they have lost their jobs, and in many cases, they have lost hope. Children have been uprooted repeatedly and left carrying emotional scars that last well into adulthood when the process itself becomes the trauma. Something is deeply wrong in that system, and at the heart of this work is trust: trust that our laws will be applied fairly, that due process will be honored, parental rights upheld, and that children will be protected…. Parental rights, due process, and child safety are not partisan issues…. Families deserve better, and through this Task Force and others that can be done in your states, we are determined to make sure that they get it. This will take all of us. There is no sitting this out. Each of you have a voice, and now you are being called to use it…. We want to make a difference, and it is going to take all of us to be able to do that.

The next full speeches coming up include: Sen. Suzanne Weber; Rep. J.D. Bernardy; and Veronica Baiz (the opening by Bandy Lee, M.D., and the speeches by Bruce Fein, Esq., Joyanna Silberg, Ph.D., Karen Winner, Esq., Rory Doyle, Ally Toyos, Mia Ambrose, Sen. Mark Finchem, Rep. Rachel Keshel, have been covered).

