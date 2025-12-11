To honor National Family Court Awareness Month, November 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom. Renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, together with the Institute of Forensic Science and Physicians Worldwide, organized the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

Family Court violence resembles slavery in many ways; rather, the modern practice of taking children from fit parents and effectively selling them to their torture, rape, battery, and murder may be worse than what is traditionally associated with slavery. Ms. Veronica Baiz is the Chief Operating Officer of a national HealthTech platform, a doctoral student, a veteran, and a mother. Her firsthand experience of having her children judicially stolen from her drives her mission to advance Family Court reform as a civil rights issue, bringing together a coalition of state legislatures committed to ending this unofficial child slave trade.

Hear her full speech here:

Below are some highlights:

Idaho and Arizona have proven that bipartisan courage and collaboration are still possible in America. Across this nation, from Boise to Boston, from Dallas to DC, we are witnessing what I call, “the weaponization of expertise.” Court-appointed professionals, psychologists, guardian ad litems, parenting coordinators—they were meant to protect families, but too often they have become paid gatekeepers of power….

I stand before you as a citizen who has watched our Family Courts betray the very families and my own children, who they were built to protect. I want to begin by thanking every legislator in this country who has chosen to stand up for families and for truth. Those who are brave enough to say that justice should not depend on your bank account, your race, your gender, or your zip code….

When a mother reports abuse, she is labeled as, “alienating”. When a father seeks fairness, he is called, “aggressive”. Expertise becomes a sword of slaughter instead of a shield, and justice becomes something you have to buy to survive. This is not child protection; it is profit cloaked as professionalism.

And when that broken structure is enforced by unaccountable judges, the result is the weaponization of the bench itself. Too many Family Court judges, including Judge Dan Walker in my very state, silence parents, seal cases, and punish speech under the guises of protection. They use their robes to become activists on the bench to rewrite truth and their power to erase accountability. In those moments, the courtroom becomes a battlefield, not of law, but of bloodshed and survival.

The Constitution promises us due process; yet, in Family Court, it is optional. Evidence becomes irrelevant, and the truth becomes dangerous. This is not the rule of law, it is the rule of fear. And make no mistake, this system is draining our nation. Every year over 100 billion dollars is spent on Family Courts and child welfare agencies. Yet the return on investment is negative: a loss of 10 to 18 dollars for every dollar spent.

This past week in Boston, I had the privilege of meeting with scholars from Harvard, Harvard Law, and MIT. Our discussion was Family Courts and the Madisonian Project, written by a dear colleague, Dr. Sturtevant, Ph.D. Professionals who previously may have never been alerted to the constitutional atrocities occurring in Family Court are examining this now under the framework of Troxel II. This analysis has now been submitted to ten law reviews nationwide, bringing constitutional law and empirical economics together to show what families have lived for decades: that the lower courts are not just mismanaging justice, they are committing crimes, and they are violating civil rights. The data shows that for every one child truly protected, about twenty-five are wrongfully cut off from a fit parent, and nearly two abused children remain unprotected. In economic terms, it is a social loss exceeding 1 trillion a year. In moral terms, it is a national emergency.

When conflict becomes a business model, justice is no longer the goal. Profit is…. The evidence is no longer anecdotal. It is empirical, audited, and indisputable. History will look back in this era and call Family Court one of the greatest civil rights injustices of our time, because what is happening behind those sealed doors is not family law. It is systemic deprivation of liberty. Parents are stripped of their children without due process. Children are stripped of their voices and of their innocence without consent. And truth is stripped of its meaning altogether. This is not a women’s issue. This is not a men’s issue. It is a human rights issue.

So today, I call on Congress, every state legislator, and every citizen to act. Demand transparency, demand oversight, demand that the rights of parents and children be protected with the same passion we once reserved for voting rights and free speech. The foundation of a free nation is the family, and if the state can dismantle a family without accountability, then no right in this nation is safe.

I want to close with this: to my children, Alexander, Michelangelo, Kaitlyn, Scarlet, Oliver, Charles, and Theodore, you are my reason for standing here today. Everything I do is to ensure that their pain was not in vain and that their children, my grandchildren, never know the agony or injustice we have lived through in these courts. I want them to inherit a nation where truth is not punished, where families are not divided for profit, and where the law protects, not destroys. I thank God that these truths are finally coming to light, and that he continues to give us the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to stand in this fight. To our lawmakers, thank you for your courage. To every parent, you are not alone…. Let this be the generation that restores justice to the family, truth to the courtroom.