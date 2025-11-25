On November 11, 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together—in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom, for the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence—to ponder solutions to the raging national epidemic of injustices and human harm.

Bruce Fein, Esq., perhaps the most celebrated constitutional lawyer in the country and former senior advisor in all three branches of the U.S. government, with over fifty years of experience in law, policy, and governance, who has testified before Congress more than 200 times and was on a short list for the U.S. Supreme Court, gave the keynote address. His emphasis was on the structural flaws that invite if not guarantee Family Court abuses and recommended sweeping reforms centered on transparency, cross-examination, qualified immunity, improved judicial selection, and guaranteed counsel for parents and children. He emphasized that meaningful change requires long-term commitment and organized advocacy against expected vehement resistance from those who benefit from the current system.

Hear his full speech here:

Below are some highlights:

It has been said that the history of justice is the history of procedural protections—and something that I am an expert in, since I have been here for fifty years—and all through courts, process is essential. And so let me enumerate what I believe are critical components of a reform package and then how we can try to implement this particular program…. I believe perhaps the simplest and one of the most important reforms is transparency. The U.S. Supreme Court has held that you have a constitutional right to attend criminal trials, most civil trials, and this is something that simply does not happen in the typical Family Court system. Justice Brandeis once said that sunshine is the best disinfectant, the electric lamp the most efficient policeman. So, keeping things secret encourages, emboldens abuses just by itself. I believe Bandy told me that there have been some innovations in Great Britain, where they have opened up the Family Court proceedings and the amount of complaints has diminished by 50 percent overnight. So how do we do this?.... I believe this is a case of legislative reform. There is no reason why state legislatures cannot demand that Family Court matters be held open….

Now, a second element here. I believe there was an expert, Henry Wigmore. He said cross-examination is the greatest engine ever discovered to obtain truth cross-examination and I believe, again, that there should be no participant in a Family Court hearing that can escape cross-examination…. Those in my judgment would probably cure a very large percentage of all the injustices…. One of the things that might be considered in the Family Court is a right to trial by jury…. They will not have nearly the arbitrariness of the single judges that you find at present. And moreover, there is a deliberative element. You have different persons from different backgrounds…. I believe we should have a system of right to counsel. If a parent or party does not have sufficient funds in the criminal justice system, generally you have a right to counsel paid by the government. There ought to be a right to counsel in Family Court as well, including I believe counsel, I have argued, the constitutional right of a child to have independent counsel…. Criminal justice has the highest tier of procedure protections, but I think if you take away the dollar figure, that perhaps Family Court involves more intense psychological stress, anxiety, impact on a person’s life other than criminal justice, maybe in some cases more…. You can even start pilot projects, start out in one state, serve as a model for other states. There is a group called the Commission on Uniform State Laws. When I was in law school, we learned about the Uniform Commercial Code. It is not binding on all states, but we can find uniform family code as being a model legislatures to adopt. Family Court judges are not usually the people who graduate from Harvard and Yale at the top of class and sit on the Supreme Court, because it does not carry that prestige. I have been in Family Court before, and I am not overly impressed with the intellectual brilliance of the judges. So, that means that we need to be careful about perhaps a new way to recruit and appoint Family Court judges. I believe all these things need to be reexamined, because at present,… there is kind of an incestuous relationship among all those who are working in the Family Court system. They all scratch each other’s back…. Now one of the other things to think about in regards to having a higher quality of judge in addressing Family Court matters, is maybe we should have the family issues put on the agenda of the regular circuit or trial courts. Why do we have just special Family Courts, which means they come with a very narrow mind? In regular civil justice system, in the federal system, one judge handles all sorts of cases, ranging from breach of contract to antitrust to securities laws to gender discrimination, and if you have a generalized experience and background, you may bring more enlightenment to a situation without prejudice than you do if you just have one kind of case…. Now, one of the other elements I believe is disadvantageous to justice is the fact of absolute immunity of the participants. You cannot sue them for anything, even if they act out of malice. That seems to me much too broad. I believe that … the absolute immunity that is conferred on judges and guardian ad litems should be changed to qualified immunity. That is well sufficient for all other government officials. Why shouldn’t it be different at the Family Court level? Now, let me also suggest, I believe, that in going forward we need to have some kind of political strategy…. We have to have the same organization, the same brains, the same persistence, the same maybe skin in the game, because those who are defending the status quo, they are going to be trying to defend their privileges all the time—24/7, 365 days a year.

The next full speeches coming up include: Joyanna Silberg, Ph.D.; Karen Winner, Esq.; Rory Doyle; Ally Toyos; Mia Ambrose; Hon. Mark Finchem; Hon. Rachel Keshel; Hon. Tammy Nichols; Hon. Suzanne Weber; Hon. J.D. Bernardy; and Veronica Baiz (the opening by Bandy Lee, M.D., has been covered).