Be Mae
18m

These are all great suggestions, except for the jury suggestion. The average person does not understand the macro dynamics of domestic violence, DV by proxy, relational aggression, post-separation abuse, family dysfunction, effects of substance abuse, personality disorders, mental injury, accommodating special needs or sexual assault.

It takes a trained eye with years of education and experience in the field.

I vote that there’s a jury of professionals in various fields that are child-centered.

EG
2h

It’s mind boggling that violent crimes aren’t acknowledged in the family court environment.

