In November 2025, National Family Court Awareness Month, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom for the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence. Renowned forensic psychiatrist and public health advocate Dr. Bandy Lee, together with the Institute of Forensic Science and Physicians Worldwide, organized the event. Celebrated constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate Atty. Bruce Fein gave the keynote address, with hopes to find solutions to the raging epidemic of Family Court injustices and human harm.

After each of the two panels, a robust conversation followed, first among the illustrious and influential panelists and then with the audience. Only a fraction of the questions from the audience could be covered, so animated was the large group of people present, which included many notable figures in the Family Court reform movement. The discussion itself will not be reproduced here for privacy, given the routine threats of incarceration people receive and—indeed, as Dr. Lee herself has experienced—risk to their lives people face for exposing Family Court.

The discussion underscored that Family Court violence is systemic, financially incentivized, and resistant to individual legal challenges. Participants agreed that only coordinated public pressure, transparency, scientific rigor, and legislative reform will produce lasting change, with youth voices and survivor testimony playing a critical role in shifting public awareness.

The roundtable focused on practical reform strategies, barriers to implementation, and the urgency of systemic change in Family Courts. Here are the key themes and proposals:

Scientific standards and evidence:

Constitutional scholar and keynote speaker, Atty. Bruce Fein, proposed importing the Daubert standard into Family Courts to exclude junk science and unverified psychological evaluations. Panelists responded that evaluators are deeply embedded in the court system, making even rigorous legal challenges ineffective without comprehensive reform.

Transparency and accountability:

The panelists repeatedly emphasized open proceedings, public scrutiny, and exposure of patterns of harm. Transparency was described as the most effective deterrent to corruption, evaluator fraud, and judicial criminality.

Evaluator misconduct and systemic fraud:

The discussion highlighted widespread fabrication of diagnoses, lack of objective medical records, and alignment of evaluators with child abusers. Calls were made to audit or ban custody evaluators, citing prior blue-ribbon commission findings that have gone ignored.

Political will and structural reform:

The participants acknowledged that meaningful reform requires sustained political pressure, not isolated cases. Atty. Fein stressed that change historically takes time and persistence, urging legislative—not purely judicial—solutions, including: (a) new judge selection and oversight mechanisms; (b) inspector generals or independent auditors for Family Courts; and (c) pilot programs and sunset laws to test reforms.

Funding and resource scarcity:

Audience members described, even when access to courts is available, having no funding to implement protective programs. Atty. Fein responded that reform movements historically relied on unpaid, sustained civic engagement.

Urgency vs. incrementalism:

Audience members expressed frustration with the lack of, or often futile, reform efforts, given judges’ disregard of legislation and ongoing harm to children. Many harrowing stories came up, with desperate pleas to help save children actively in danger. The panelists acknowledged the urgency but emphasized that structural fixes, not personality-based solutions, are necessary to end recurring abuses nationwide.

Legal strategies and ADA advocacy:

The discussion addressed the limits of suing judges due to immunity doctrines. While judges can technically be sued for injunctive relief, the panelists cautioned that damages claims are largely barred without legislative change. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accommodations in courts were identified as another obstructed but important reform avenue.

Federal vs. state action:

Suggestions included congressional field hearings, though the panelists clarified that, while congressional hearings can bring awareness to a nationwide problem, few federal interventions are likely or possible because of our governmental structure and due to political funding dynamics. State-level reforms were viewed as more achievable for faster and more enforceable change.

Support for affected families:

The panelists acknowledged the isolation of parents fighting Family Court systems and pointed to emerging advocacy organizations and forensic consultation resources as partial support mechanisms. The Institute of Forensic Science (forensicscienceinstitute.com) is working to connect advocacy groups and survivors of Family Court violence, in addition to offering educational workshops and scientifically-rigorous consultations.

After the panels, legislators and advocates continued to strategize systemic reform of the U.S. Family Courts over dinner in the First Amendment Lounge, overlooking the Willard Hotel and the White House. Here are the key concepts and conclusions:

Multi-state patterns and coordinated legal strategies:

The legislators observed that families in California, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington report strikingly similar patterns of judicial misconduct, harmful custody rulings, and entrenched financial incentives. The discussion explored whether coordinated, multi-state litigation—including amicus briefs, potential RICO investigations, or federal intervention for constitutional and statutory noncompliance—could challenge Family Courts operating beyond lawful authority.

Calls to abolish Family Courts:

Several legislators and the conference organizer argued for abolishing Family Courts altogether. Citing Columbia Law professor Jane Spinak’s scholarship in End of Family Court, documenting 120 years of Family Court dysfunction, they noted that the exceptional discretion granted to Family Courts for the exercise of benevolence never worked, but was always weaponized for malevolence. Returning custody, divorce, and child-welfare matters to superior courts with juries would eliminate much of the human toll resulting from corruption, simply by opening the courts. Mediation could resolve a majority of cases quickly, while juries would introduce transparency impossible under the current one-judge system.

Financial incentives driving harm:

The current system encourages fraudulent psychological evaluations, copy-and-paste diagnoses, misuse of “parental alienation” theories, sealed records, missing transcripts, blocked access to court files, and judges overruling extensive expert testimony in favor of partisan or unlicensed mental health professionals. Structural incentives, such as Title IV-D funding, foster-care reimbursements, and contracted services create financial rewards for child removal, high-conflict litigation, and prolonged proceedings. CPS misconduct, foster-care profiteering, and county contracts worth millions of dollars for minors’ counsel were described as systemic rather than aberrational.

Federal attention and state-level action:

While Congressional hearings were acknowledged as valuable for public exposure, legislators agreed that states represent the most viable path forward . States need to support one another and to form a coordinated, multi-state coalition to standardize laws, share data, expose corruption, and build bipartisan momentum for structural change.

Uniform law strategy and collective reform:

Atty. Fein has proposed getting involved with the Uniform Law Commission, which is a national body with commissioners appointed from all fifty states that meets each year to draft and approve model laws for adoption by state legislatures. Organized, collective action that results in a Uniform Family Court Code—grounded in credible data and survivor testimony, capable of countering decades of unchecked judicial power and restoring constitutional governance.

