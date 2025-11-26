On November 11, 2025, for the first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together—in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom, for the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence—to ponder solutions to the raging national epidemic of injustices and human harm.

Family Courts are too often places devoid of science and medical fact. Therefore, we invited to speak first on the first panel renowned child psychologist and researcher, Dr. Joyanna Silberg, who is cofounder and president of the influential Leadership Council. While Family Courts do their best to keep their numbers secret, her nonprofit organization pioneered in calculating that more than 58,000 children per year were being placed with an abusive parent by Family Court rulings.

Dr. Silberg has also engaged in groundbreaking research on Family Court harm, is a leading expert on child and adolescent trauma, and has served as an expert witness in thirty-one states. She explained that widespread child abuse — especially in high-conflict custody cases — combined with systemic flaws in Family Court routinely cause devastating long-term harm to children, necessitating urgent reform.

Below are some highlights:

Routinely, when allegations of abuse are raised in Family Court, children are being placed with their abusers. To help illuminate some of the reasons for this huge failure, it is important to understand how widespread abuse is, particularly child sexual abuse. Some studies show that child sexual abuse affects up to one in four girls and one in six boys, most commonly perpetrated by people that the children know well or family members. When you add in other forms of abuse like physical abuse, this frequency of abuse in families is even higher. Now, keep in mind that half of all marriages end in divorce. Given this high rate of abuse and high rate of divorce in our country, you can see that it is very likely that many children who are in the throes of a severe custody dispute will have been abused. Far too many of these children end up residing with the abusive parent. Judges often mistakenly believe that finding abuse in Family Court would be rare. Research from my nonprofit organization, the Leadership Council, estimates that 58,000 children a year are placed in the custody of an abusive parent by Family Court rulings. Significant amounts of academic research and news reports contribute to the mounting evidence of this crisis. This crisis rose to the attention of the Office on Violence against Women, and they requested research proposals to study the issue. And I was awarded a government grant to study failures of Family Court, and I published my findings in 2019.

I opted to study in depth a series of cases in which children were sent to live with a parent who had been accused of abuse, and a later court acknowledged the error and returned the child to their safe environment. These cases were studies in massive system failure. These children with an average age of six, spent an average amount of three years with their abusive parent suffering more harm, depression, suicidal ideation, dissociation, and many of them engaged in various forms of self-harm. The abusers tended to escalate their behavior during the time the child was in their custody, leading to physical injuries and sometimes criminal convictions. Judges made these initial decisions because abusers are able to manipulate the legal system, using tactics such as gaslighting, victim blaming, character assassination to gain custody of their children. When the abuser alleges that the accusation is a ploy of the other parent to gain custody, judges too often believe them. Yet, there is a science to understanding the dynamics of abuse, the symptomatology, how it presents, how disclosures occur. Judges depended heavily on evaluators unfamiliar with abuse dynamics, and they tended to ignore direct testimony from the parents who either witnessed the abuse or were told about the abuse. And the parents described well-known symptoms of abuse and disclosures of the children. When these cases were later reversed, and judges were able to acknowledge the previous error, they relied on abuse specialists and evidence-based analysis of symptoms and disclosures of the children. One of the most frightening outcomes that judges sometimes order is severing all connection with a parent trying to protect the child. Judges may order a child to participate in a reunification camp program where they are threatened with consequences, unless they reconcile with a parent that they claim was abusive. These children are required to state against their will that their accusations were a lie. Despite the massive ethical problems in such mandated programs, these camps remain legal in most states. The court failures would document it can perpetuate cycles of abuse into future generations. We have a duty to ensure that our Family Court system is a place of safety and protection for children, not a playground for abusers to continue their reign of terror. So what can we do to address this issue and put an end to the cycle of abuse with our Family Court system? We heard some wonderful ideas from Atty. Fein, and I urge all of you to brainstorm creative ideas and listen to the ideas presented in this conference. Maybe we could implement mandatory training for judges, lawyers, and court personnel on child abuse prevalence and symptoms. We could enact laws that prioritize children’s safety and not parental rights. We could create national databases to document what is happening in Family Court and document some of these patterns. By enacting meaningful change within our Family Court system, we can protect children from the horrors of being placed with their abusers and ensure that they have a safe and loving environment in which to thrive. Please listen carefully to the testimony presented here of professionals, journalists, lawyers, survivors, and let the outrage you experience help to fuel your commitment to creative action to reform the broken Family Court system that too often imperils our children.

