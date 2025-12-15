The November 11, 2025, Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence, at the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom, reached some important, consequential conclusions, which are laid out in the Executive Summary, below.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Overview and Purpose

The event convened the nation’s top legal scholars, mental health experts, legislators, advocates, and families with lived experience to examine systemic harms occurring within U.S. Family Courts. The conference reached an unequivocal conclusion: Family Court violence is not accidental, rare, or the product of individual misconduct. It is the predictable outcome of a structurally flawed system that operates outside constitutional norms, scientific standards, and meaningful public oversight.

National Scope and Systemic Patterns

Families from multiple states—including Arizona, Idaho, New Hampshire, Oregon, California, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, and others—reported nearly identical patterns of judicial misconduct, unsafe custody determinations, retaliation against protective parents, and denial of meaningful appellate review. The striking uniformity of these reports across jurisdictions demonstrates that Family Court violence is not anecdotal or region-specific. Rather, it reflects shared institutional features: abuse of judicial discretion, secrecy, lack of oversight, and reliance on unscientific practices that operate largely outside constitutional norms governing other courts.

Judicial Power and Lack of Accountability

Speakers emphasized that Family Court judges exercise extraordinary authority over children and families, while operating behind sealed records, restricted transcripts, and closed proceedings. Judges routinely disregard medical records and documented abuse, deny parties access to their own case files, and impose sanctions that effectively silence complaints. Judicial immunity doctrines were identified as a core structural failure, insulating judges from consequences even when conduct is arbitrary, retaliatory, or unconstitutional. Families are left without effective remedies, reinforcing a culture of impunity.

Junk Science and Evaluator Misconduct

A central focus of the conference was the pervasive use of unscientific and fraudulent psychological practices. Panelists described widespread reliance on copy-and-paste evaluations, unsupported diagnoses, and the misuse of discredited constructs such as “parental alienation.” Court-appointed evaluators, guardians ad litem, and minors’ counsel were characterized as embedded court insiders whose opinions frequently determine outcomes despite lacking scientific validity, neutrality, or licensure. Unlike other courts, Family Courts impose no meaningful evidentiary standards, allowing speculative ideology, lies, and even perjury to outweigh objective evidence.

Financial Incentives and Institutional Capture

The conference further exposed how financial incentives drive and sustain systemic harm. Federal funding streams—including Title IV-D and IV-E—along with foster-care reimbursements and county contracts worth millions of dollars, reward child removal, prolonged litigation, and high-conflict cases. Custody evaluators, supervised visitation providers, foster-care agencies, and minors’ counsel profit from family separation with little to no oversight. Child Protective Services agencies were criticized for high failure rates and institutional profit rather than child safety.

Historical and Scholarly Critique

Columbia Law Professor Jane Spinak’s scholarship, End of Family Court, was cited to document more than 120 years of Family Court dysfunction. Exceptional judicial discretion—intended for benevolent purposes—has never worked but led to unchecked abuse and harm rather than protection. Several legislators and conference organizers concluded that these failures are not fixable through incremental reform alone and called for the abolition of Family Courts in the current form.

Calls for Comprehensive Structural Reform

Proposed solutions were therefore structural and decisive. Speakers urged returning custody, divorce, and child-welfare cases to open superior courts with juries, restoring transparency, due process, and community oversight. Criminal Courts are fully equipped to handle domestic violence and child abuse. Mediation was identified as an efficient resolution mechanism for most cases, while juries were identified as a critical safeguard against arbitrariness, secrecy, and institutional capture, introducing transparency and collective oversight absent in one-judge systems. Many family matters are more appropriate for the domain of social services and community-supported programs and never belonged in court in the first place.

State-Level Action and Uniform Law Strategy

While Congressional hearings were recognized as valuable for public exposure and record-building, the conference concluded that state-level action offers the most immediate path forward. Coordinated multi-state litigation, amicus efforts, and potential civil-rights or racketeering-based investigations where courts operate outside constitutional and statutory limits, were identified as essential strategies—in addition to legislative oversight and engagement with the Uniform Law Commission to develop a Uniform Family Court Code.

Conclusion

The conference closed with a clear warning: without structural reform, Family Courts will continue to operate as closed systems that condone unbridled abuses of authority, reward harm, silence dissent, and violate fundamental constitutional safeguards. Protecting children and families requires nothing less than sweeping, systemic change.

Useful Links:

Conference Introduction:

Opening Video and ‘Mini Documentary’ of Patricia Lee’s Story

Dr. Bandy Lee’s Opening Statement on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence

Panel 1:

Celebrated Constitutional Attorney Bruce Fein’s Keynote Address

Renowned Child Psychologist Dr. Joyanna Silberg’s Medical Research

Groundbreaking Investigative Reporter Atty. Karen Winner’s Discoveries

Innovative Entrepreneur Mr. Rory Doyle’s Market Research

‘Reunification Camp’ Survivor Ms. Ally Toyos’ Pioneering Story

Newly-Emancipated Youth Ms. Mia Ambrose’s Testimony

Panel 2:

Arizona Sen. Mark Finchem’s Speech on His Spearheading a National Movement to Curb Family Court Excesses

Arizona Rep. Rachel Keshel’s Speech, Announcing that Legislators are ‘Watching’ the Family Courts:

Idaho Sen. Tammy Nichols’ Speech, Urging Oversight, Transparency, and Accountability for Family Courts

Oregon Sen. Suzanne Weber’s Speech, Stating that Family Court ‘Operates like a Casino’ at the Expense of Children

New Hampshire Rep. J.D. Bernardy’s Speech, Proposing to Abolish the Unconstitutional Family Courts

Activist Ms. Veronica Baiz’s Speech, Calling Family Courts, ‘One of the Greatest Civil Rights Injustices of Our Time’

Conference Conclusion:

Major National Conference on Family Court Violence Roundtable, Audience Discussion, and Legislators’ Dinner

A Summary Video of the Conference, to be Presented to the U.S. Congress, is Forthcoming!

*Famed constitutional lawyer Bruce Fein, Esq., is preparing articles of impeachment against Judge Jane Gallina-Mecca for egregious abuses of judicial authority. Please sign the petition to make clear that rampant judicial misconduct will no longer be tolerated! A hearing is also forthcoming against Guardian ad Litem Evelyn Nissirios for her flagrantly unconstitutional protective order, designed to suppress Dr. Bandy Lee’s First Amendment-guaranteed criticism of Family Court.