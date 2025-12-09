To honor National Family Court Awareness Month, November 2025, for the very first time, some of the best minds and the most committed legislators in the country gathered together in the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom. Renowned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, together with the Institute of Forensic Science and Physicians Worldwide, organized the Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence to ponder solutions to the raging national public health crisis of injustices and human harm.

Family Courts exemplify the catastrophic consequences that can happen when oversight does not accompany unbounded judicial authority. Hon. Rep. J.D. Bernardy from New Hampshire is a cofounder of NH Family Justice. He represents Rockingham 36, is a member of the House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee, as well as a U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve. He has worked as a pharmaceutical consultant and as chairman of the South Hampton Zoning Board. Rep. Bernardy proposes abolishing the Family Court altogether, returning jurisdiction to the Superior Court with full constitutional protections, jury trials, and high-quality mediation, asserting that only this structural overhaul can end the ongoing harm to families and children.

Hear his full speech here:

Below are some highlights:

It was constituent service that brought me to this issue. New Hampshire is a little unique from a lot of the other states. So I will start off with our problem. It is my belief that the New Hampshire Circuit Court Family Division failures stem from systemic due process violations inherent in the court’s procedures, rules, and enabling statutes since 2005. Now, most of the cases have not been adjudicated by true judges in New Hampshire…. Contract judges are not subject to the New Hampshire Code of Judicial Conduct, so there is no official mechanism to address accountability or judicial malfeasance. In hearings, litigants and witnesses are typically not sworn in. There is no pursuit of perjury. So, the family division of New Hampshire is publicly known as, “liar’s court.” Contract orders are required to be countersigned by a constitutional judge to certify that the correct legal standard has been applied. The supervisory judge of the Family Division testified regarding proposed legislation that is virtually impossible for a real judge to spend the time needed to go through the file and further to get a clear understanding of the case without sitting in the courtroom, seeing the witnesses, judging their credibility, and listening to all the facts….

Now, one would expect the rules of the Circuit Court Family Division should be consistent with all the other circuit courts in New Hampshire. However, Rule 1.2 says the Family Division may waive the application of any rule, except where prohibited by law. Either in the New Hampshire Constitution or the U.S. Constitution, there are no prohibitions. Rule 2.2 states that New Hampshire rules of evidence do not apply. In case after case, litigants claim their ability to present evidence or gain discovery has been seriously or severely hampered…. The most common pattern with some of the worst consequences is protracting the cases interminably, until the younger children reach the age of 18, which keeps the cash flow going for all the parties involved. This is done by giving primary custody to the least appropriate involved parent—too many times an abuser or a totally disengaged or disinterested parent. The consequences? Abuse, kidnapping, bankruptcy, loss of homes, loss of possessions, children failing to thrive, PTSD-like symptoms, and aggrieved parents who are left with nothing but desperate measures to even see their children. These horrendous decisions are often based on the contract judge’s assessment that reunification therapy with an abuser is an appropriate order, or supposed alienation of affections, requires it. Now, case protraction is a nationwide problem, and it is propped up by federal law Title IV-D of the Social Security Act. Constitutional judges cannot be paid with Title IV-D funds, but all the contract judges and all the rest of the Family Division staff can states have to certify that at least 20 percent of all our cases are protracted or complex, in order to obtain federal funding. The act essentially incentivizes the removal of one parent from the scene. Title IV-D was meant to address real parental abandonment. It is totally inappropriate for this act to incentivize the creation of a single parent and then restrict children’s time with actual fit parents and penalize the same parents for not being involved. Finally, in New Hampshire, evidence was recently offered in a federal district court hearing that New Hampshire fails in family and relative reunification at a rate twice that of the national average, and three times the rate for children with disabilities. So after, in my third term, I proposed this solution, which is to abolish the Family Division. The idea is to return jurisdiction back to the Superior Court where it was in 2005. Superior Court offers the visibility into the system, and it also offers the opportunity for trial by jury. It operates with full due process for all the cases, and my proposal is that any case of child abuse, neglect, or domestic violence would be immediately moved to that court. My bill also created a new option for divorce mediation, using the standards of the Academy of Professional Family Mediators. It is a well-recognized group that deals with just this focus, so the plan ensures due process rights for difficult cases, informed consent when choosing mediation, and opportunity to access the security court if mediation is not working, and importantly eliminates due process problems that plague the current Family Court system, reestablishing constitutional rights for our citizens to a trial of equity. Bottom line, the current Family Court system is unconstitutional and irremediably broken. It cannot be fixed with Band-Aids. Court rules institutionalize the absence of due process and the fundamental rights. The Family Court is causing ongoing irreparable harm to families and children and the proposed repair establishes due process and quality mediation alternative, and in the end, it is also likely to reduce cost in the state. So,… keep up the fight.

The next full speech coming up is by Veronica Baiz (the opening by Bandy Lee, M.D., and the speeches by Bruce Fein, Esq., Joyanna Silberg, Ph.D., Karen Winner, Esq., Rory Doyle, Ally Toyos, Mia Ambrose, Sen. Mark Finchem, Rep. Rachel Keshel, Sen. Tammy Nichols, and Sen. Suzanne Weber have been covered).

